Trumpian Fools Chant "Stop the Count"

Mish

It is overwhelmingly likely Biden will win when the votes are counted.

When the Votes are Counted, Biden Will Win

Most Likely Outcome

I am sticking with the map I posted early this morning.

Mish Most Likely Scenario Nov 4, 6 AM

Michigan and Wisconsin are in Biden's column. 

The AP has called AZ for Biden and that would seal the fate. Some question the AZ call. 

If Arizona does flip, then Biden needs Georgia or Pennsylvania. 

It would take an enormous parlay for Trump to flip this. 

"Stop the Count"

Amazingingly, Trumpian fools today chant "Stop the Count"

If the vote counting stopped now, Biden would be the official winner.

What Trump supporters need is for the vote counting to stop in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania coupled with continued and favorable counting in Arizona despite the fact the state has been called for Biden.

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Trump prematurely declared and now desperately needs a count in Arizona to go his way. 

I repeat, Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Soft_coding
Soft_coding

are there any people really calling for the count to stop? seeing talk of fraud but not this.

