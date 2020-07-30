Trump Wants to Postpone the Election
Postpone the Election
That is now Trump's pinned Tweet.
Ban Mail-In Voting
"Easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!" says Trump.
Mail Boxes Will Be Robbed
That red informational link in the above Tweet is a Twitter fact check of unsubstantiated Trump claims.
Only Congress Can Change the Date
The WSJ accurately notes Trump Floats Election Delay, but Only Congress Can Change the Date.
The date of the election can only be changed by Congress. It was fixed as the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 by an act of Congress in 1845 and would require new legislation for it to be delayed. Election Day this year is Nov. 3.
Republicans Distance Themselves From Trump
Sens. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) also rejected moving the election date. “Delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea,” Mr. Graham said. “I think we can be able to safely vote in person in November.”
Widespread Republican Disagreement
- Sen. Chuck Grassley on Trump's election delay tweet: "All these things are pretty well set and have been going on for decades. And so we're a country based on the rule of law so nobody's going to change anything until we change the law."
- Sen. Ted Cruz “I think election fraud is a serious problem and we need to fight it and stop it. But no, we should not delay the election.”
- Sen. Marco Rubio "In 1845 we had an election on the first Tuesday after November 1st, and we're going to have one again this year."
- Sen. Pat Toomey "I do not support moving the presidential election and the president does not have the unilateral authority to do so. However the president is right to point out that universally mailing ballots to people who don't request them...would likely lead to voter fraud"
- Sen. Lindsey Graham “I don’t believe we should delay the elections. Delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea. I think we can be able to safely vote in person in November.”
- Sen John Barrasso "No we're not going to delay the election...We may not know on Election Night the balance of the House of Representatives or the Senate or the presidency.But we will not delay the elections"
- Sen. Mitt Romney "The election will be held on the date set by Congress, the historic date. And with regards to mail-in voting, in my state we've had it for some time. It works extremely well the great majority -- I think almost 90% -- of our voters vote by mail."
- Sen. Mitch McConnell on WNKY television: "Well, never in the history of the country through wars and depressions and the Civil War have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we'll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3."
The above thanks to a Tweet Thread by Lindsay Wise.
No Widespread Fraud
Mr. Trump and other critics of mail-in voting have said it raises the risk of fraudulent voting. But researchers have found no widespread cases of voter fraud in mail voting, and five states—Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah—already conduct elections primarily by mail.
Amusing Flashback
Speaking during a virtual fundraiser in April, Mr. Biden suggested that Mr. Trump would “try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”
In response, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN: “Those are the incoherent, conspiracy-theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on Nov. 3.”
Fraud Fact Check
Please consider Fact-checking Trump's recent claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud.
Mail ballot fraud is exceedingly rare in part because states have systems and processes in place to prevent forgery, theft and voter fraud. Most ballot envelopes have a bar code that election officials and/or the US Postal Service can track. These bar codes both allow voters to check that their ballots have been received and states to easily eliminate any duplicate ballots because a unique code is assigned to each voter. For voters able to leave their homes, many states, like Colorado, also have secure drop-off locations and drop boxes to reduce any theft or tampering of the ballots they received by mail.
According to a Fox News poll conducted in May, 63% of respondents support allowing all US citizens to vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election because of coronavirus. Trump himself has voted by mail in several elections and as recently as Florida's primary in March.
Trump's Own 2016 Investigation
Please consider Trump panel found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
A former Democratic member of the Trump administration’s now-disbanded election integrity commission says newly-released documents show no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that "dissenting or even questioning voices" on the panel were unwelcome.
Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the two Republican leaders of the commission, that assertions of widespread fraud appeared aimed at fulfilling a "pre-ordained objective" of finding evidence to back up earlier unsubstantiated claims by President Trump that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election.
Dunlap said that in a draft report by commission staff, "the sections on evidence of voter fraud were glaringly empty," and that now-released documents, prove that no such widespread fraud existed. “While individual cases of improper or fraudulent voting occur infrequently, the instances of which I am aware do not provide any basis to extrapolate widespread or systematic problems.”
Q&A on Trump Claims
Q: What's it all about?
A: Making Excuses
Trump is gearing up excuses for when he loses.
Once again, Trump made a complete fool out of himself. Tweeting an idea before vetting it. Not even Republicans could defend it.
Only 13 Percent of Voters are Still Undecided
The undecided voters will determine the election. The problem for Trump is Only 13 Percent of Voters are Still Undecided.
The election will be won or lost at the state level, not the national level, but Trump is down in nearly all of the swing states as well.
Trump needs a clean sweep of swing states and that is highly unlikely.
Also note that Democrats Favored to Win the Senate.
