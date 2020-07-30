Mish Talk
Trump Wants to Postpone the Election

Trump wants to postpone the election and ban main-in voting.

Postpone the Election

That is now Trump's pinned Tweet.

Ban Mail-In Voting

"Easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!" says Trump.

Mail Boxes Will Be Robbed

That red informational link in the above Tweet is a Twitter fact check of unsubstantiated Trump claims. 

Only Congress Can Change the Date

The WSJ accurately notes Trump Floats Election Delay, but Only Congress Can Change the Date.

The date of the election can only be changed by Congress. It was fixed as the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 by an act of Congress in 1845 and would require new legislation for it to be delayed. Election Day this year is Nov. 3.

Republicans Distance Themselves From Trump

Sens. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) also rejected moving the election date.  “Delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea,” Mr. Graham said. “I think we can be able to safely vote in person in November.”

Widespread Republican Disagreement

  • Sen. Chuck Grassley on Trump's election delay tweet: "All these things are pretty well set and have been going on for decades. And so we're a country based on the rule of law so nobody's going to change anything until we change the law."
  • Sen. Ted Cruz “I think election fraud is a serious problem and we need to fight it and stop it. But no, we should not delay the election.”
  • Sen. Marco Rubio "In 1845 we had an election on the first Tuesday after November 1st, and we're going to have one again this year."
  • Sen. Pat Toomey "I do not support moving the presidential election and the president does not have the unilateral authority to do so. However the president is right to point out that universally mailing ballots to people who don't request them...would likely lead to voter fraud"
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham “I don’t believe we should delay the elections. Delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea. I think we can be able to safely vote in person in November.”
  • Sen John Barrasso "No we're not going to delay the election...We may not know on Election Night the balance of the House of Representatives or the Senate or the presidency.But we will not delay the elections"
  • Sen. Mitt Romney "The election will be held on the date set by Congress, the historic date. And with regards to mail-in voting, in my state we've had it for some time. It works extremely well the great majority -- I think almost 90% -- of our voters vote by mail."
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell on WNKY television: "Well, never in the history of the country through wars and depressions and the Civil War have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we'll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3."

The above thanks to a Tweet Thread by Lindsay Wise.

No Widespread Fraud

Mr. Trump and other critics of mail-in voting have said it raises the risk of fraudulent voting. But researchers have found no widespread cases of voter fraud in mail voting, and five states—Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah—already conduct elections primarily by mail.

Amusing Flashback

Speaking during a virtual fundraiser in April, Mr. Biden suggested that Mr. Trump would “try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

In response, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN: “Those are the incoherent, conspiracy-theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on Nov. 3.”

Fraud Fact Check

Please consider Fact-checking Trump's recent claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

Mail ballot fraud is exceedingly rare in part because states have systems and processes in place to prevent forgery, theft and voter fraud.  Most ballot envelopes have a bar code that election officials and/or the US Postal Service can track. These bar codes both allow voters to check that their ballots have been received and states to easily eliminate any duplicate ballots because a unique code is assigned to each voter. For voters able to leave their homes, many states, like Colorado, also have secure drop-off locations and drop boxes to reduce any theft or tampering of the ballots they received by mail.

According to a Fox News poll conducted in May, 63% of respondents support allowing all US citizens to vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election because of coronavirus. Trump himself has voted by mail in several elections and as recently as Florida's primary in March.

Trump's Own 2016 Investigation 

Please consider Trump panel found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

A former Democratic member of the Trump administration’s now-disbanded election integrity commission says newly-released documents show no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that "dissenting or even questioning voices" on the panel were unwelcome.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the two Republican leaders of the commission, that assertions of widespread fraud appeared aimed at fulfilling a "pre-ordained objective" of finding evidence to back up earlier unsubstantiated claims by President Trump that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election.

Dunlap said that in a draft report by commission staff, "the sections on evidence of voter fraud were glaringly empty," and that now-released documents, prove that no such widespread fraud existed. “While individual cases of improper or fraudulent voting occur infrequently, the instances of which I am aware do not provide any basis to extrapolate widespread or systematic problems.”

Q&A on Trump Claims

Q: What's it all about?

A: Making Excuses

Trump is gearing up excuses for when he loses. 

Once again, Trump made a complete fool out of himself. Tweeting an idea before vetting it. Not even Republicans could defend it.

Only 13 Percent of Voters are Still Undecided

The undecided voters will determine the election. The problem for Trump is Only 13 Percent of Voters are Still Undecided.

The election will be won or lost at the state level, not the national level, but Trump is down in nearly all of the swing states as well.

Trump needs a clean sweep of swing states and that is highly unlikely. 

Also note that Democrats Favored to Win the Senate.

No. 1-15
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

“The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote
Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote

Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote | Donald Trump | The Guardian

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Remember when the election couldn't come soon enough for Trump and his supporters because he was going to win by a landslide?

The problem comes from propping up a less than average economy growing at under 3% as the greatest ever that was nothing more than a bubble primed to pop.

dr smock
dr smock

It was in June, 2018 that the comedian Bill Maher predicted that Trump would never leave office willingly, how prescient!

tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump wanted to deflect attention from the GDP number and people fell for it HOOK, LINE, and SINKER.

Cichocki
Cichocki

I respectfully disagree that Trump is gearing up excuses for when he loses. I don't think he plans on "losing" regardless of how the vote goes.

RonJ
RonJ

"No Widespread Fraud"

Democrats are desperate to get rid of Trump. They will do whatever it takes, including widespread mail in voting fraud.

Russia Russia Russia was a widespread fraud.

The impeachment was a widespread fraud.

BLUEWIN
BLUEWIN

What a Bunch of Suckers . . . TRUMP is an Expert at pushing peoples' Buttons and you all got suckered in . . . .

Jojo
Jojo

How it all could go down!

It Could Easily Happen Here, Soon
Ted Rall
July 26, 2020

It Could Easily Happen Here, Soon
It Could Easily Happen Here, Soon

You don't want to lose your job. How would you feel if getting fired would mean that you would spend the rest of your life in prison? You would do anything to keep working. Anything. That's the position in which Donald Trump finds himself. The president is the target of a myriad of congressional, state and federal investigations into his business practices. Trump could resign in exchange for a deal with Mike Pence to pardon him as Ford did for Nixon, or hope for a victorious Joe Biden to do the same in the spirit of looking forward, not backward. But a presidential pardon wouldn't apply to the biggest threat to Trump's freedom: the New York-based inquiries by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, New York's attorney general and the Manhattan D.A.'s office into hush payments that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to Playboy model Karen McDougal and the adult-film actor Stormy Daniels, violations of the Constitution's emoluments clause and into Trump's business practices in general. It's highly unlikely that, as long as he continues to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump will be frog-marched into a police van. Many legal experts argue that presidents enjoy at least temporary immunity from prosecution. Department of Justice memos dating to 1973 state that, as a matter of policy though not law, a sitting president should not be indicted. If Joe Biden maintains his double-digit lead in the polls, however, Trump stands to lose his executive immunity from prosecution early next year. At age 74, even a five-year prison term could effectively become a life sentence. What would Trump be willing to do to avoid that? In the back (not all the way back) of Trump's mind has to be the possibility of canceling the election. There has been speculation, from such notables as Hillary Clinton, that Trump might refuse to leave the White House if he loses to Biden. Indeed, Trump has fed rumors that he plans to discredit the results in case of a loss. He says mail-in balloting would be plagued by fraud and foreign interference and refuses to commit to accepting the results. If I were the president, I would reject this option. Refusing to leave would be far from certain to allow him to remain in office more than a few weeks or months. Another crisis scenario making the rounds has Republican governors loyal to Trump refusing to certify the results in their states. Under one of the more arcane sections of the Constitution the final result would be determined by the House of Representatives under a one state delegation–one vote scheme. Most states are majority Republican so Trump would probably win. Trump shouldn't go with this plan either. Relying on feckless governors in the House of Representatives process would leave too much to chance. Only one approach comes close to guaranteeing that Trump remains at the helm for the foreseeable future and thus out of the clutches of New York prosecutors: canceling the election entirely. On or about November 1st, he takes to the airwaves. "My fellow Americans," he intones, "we are a time of unprecedented crisis. We are deep in the dreaded second wave of the coronavirus. It would be reckless and irresponsible to ask people to go outside and stand in line, risking death, in order to cast a vote that can easily be cast next year, after we have a vaccine. Moreover, the streets of many of our cities have been overrun by rioters and looters. We can't have an election without law and order. Therefore, we will delay the vote until our safety can be guaranteed. God bless America." Never mind that the riots will have been provoked by Trump's own federal government goons, the so-called Federal Protective Service, or that the pandemic will be raging because of his own incompetence, denial and inaction. His argument will ring true with his Republican base and a few moderates. As usual, Democrats will be stunned, clueless and impotent. Trump has set the stage for a too-dangerous-to-vote argument. Black Lives Matters protests were winding down before he sent FPS to Portland and Seattle. Thanks to these violent agents provocateurs the crowds of angry protesters are growing, buildings are burning and people are getting killed. He wants to send thugs to Chicago and other cities as well. By October they could be all over the country, spreading chaos. After downplaying the threat of COVID-19 for months, the president has radically reversed course. He is wearing a mask in public, urging others to do so and resuming coronavirus-themed press briefings, replacing public health officials as the face of the crisis response. The new messaging: COVID is deadly. Mail-in ballots, the social-distancing alternative to IRL voting, has been discredited by the GOP; anyway, it's too late to implement it now. Just watch: he may call for schools to remain closed, another switch. There is no legal mechanism for canceling a federal election. The Supreme Court can't do it. There are no exceptions, not even for nuclear war. The U.S. system will have broken down. What will happen next? We have seen it many times in many other countries. Trump and his associates will not be able to allow the media to talk, the courts to rule or the politicians to criticize his coup. Trump, former president and now dictator, will censor and suppress dissent to protect his regime. Martial law will be declared. Media outlets, including social media online, will be seized and censored. Lists of potential critics and opponents—leading Democrats, academics, intellectuals, pundits, even political cartoonists—will be drawn up. Those on the list will be arrested, or worse. They say it—fascism, authoritarianism—can't happen here. But if you're Donald Trump and you think you're about to lose and go to prison, what other option do you have? (Ted Rall (Twitter: @tedrall), the political cartoonist, columnist and graphic novelist, is the author of the biography "Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party." You can support Ted's hard-hitting political cartoons and columns and see his work first by sponsoring his work on Patreon.)

Fl0yd
Fl0yd

Trump cannot postpone the elections on his own. Just floating the idea costs him votes.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

" main-in voting"
MAIL, not main

RayLopez
RayLopez

A few months ago I posted this postponing of the Nov presidential election as a theoretical possibility, since there's no constitutional requirement that a presidential election be held in November (it's just a law). Our host Mish commented something like "no way", and I wonder, if he's reading this, whether he still agrees.

Three months is a long time in politics, especially with somebody as unpredictable as the Orange Man.

BTW if Trump Republicans, who have control of Congress last I checked, wanted to, they could delay the election... on national security or other grounds.

RL

Sechel
Sechel

Trump is an autocrat. The signs have been glaring for anyone who wants to see them. He praises despots, he ignores rule of law, he thumbs his nose at any our institutions and now he want to skip the 2020 election because of virus he calls a hoax and tries to downplay. The irony that he claims a virus he barely acknowledges should be the pretext of not voting in November can't be overstated.

This is why its not sufficient for Trump to lose in November. He must be humiliated with a stunning defeat. This is no time for protest voters for 3rd party candidates or leaving the ballot blank. This nation has had wars and emergencies before. We've never not voted. Trump does not respect our democracy. He should be asked to resign now!

RayLopez
RayLopez

Yes, but despite all the disasters by Trump, mostly self-inflicted, he's still not that far behind in the polls... a 'get tough with Kim' and some spectacular decapitation strike (which would be way cool) might be enough to get Americans to 'rally round the flag' and allow Trump to win. I think Trump btw is an excellent public speaker (being a former Toastmaster myself); in his own unique way of course. I'm not voting for him either, just pointing out his strengths.

Sechel
Sechel

What Trump did today was float a trial balloon for some action. He wasn't asking for permission. He was measuring public reaction to a potential grab for power. He's contemplating voiding the 2020 election much like his buddies and heros Putin and Erdogan and Hitler have done.

