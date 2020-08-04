Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud

Mish

The Manhattan district attorney made the disclosure in a new court filing involving Trump's tax returns.

Cyrus R. Vance Jr., Manhattan D.A. is Investigating Trump and His Company Over Fraud

The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested on Monday that it had been investigating President Trump and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud, a significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past.

In the new filing, the prosecutors did not explicitly identify the matters under scrutiny in the grand jury inquiry, which by law is conducted in secret. But they said that “undisputed” assertions in earlier court papers and several news reports about Mr. Trump’s business practices showed that the office had a wide legal basis for the subpoena.

The prosecutors cited newspaper reports, including one that concluded the president may have illegally inflated his net worth and the value of his properties to lenders and insurers. They also included an article on the congressional testimony of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who told lawmakers last year that the president had committed insurance fraud. Lawyers for the president have denied wrongdoing.

Rebecca Roiphe, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan who now teaches at New York Law School, said Mr. Vance’s decision to cite public accusations of wrongdoing allowed his office to defend its subpoena without revealing the actual focus of its investigation.

If Mr. Vance succeeds in eventually obtaining Mr. Trump’s records, they are unlikely to become public anytime soon because they will be shielded by grand jury secrecy rules. The records might only emerge later if criminal charges are brought and the records are introduced in a trial.

That last paragraph is key. We will not know much until after the election. 

But the rumors will easily swirl until then. 

Meanwhile, Trump will likely start Tweeting "Witch Hunt" every other day for weeks instead of "Law and Order".

Mish

Comments (19)
No. 1-7
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

I want a twofer.

They need to look into Kushner's hanky panky.

Zardoz
Zardoz

He’ll stroke out before they convict him. The way he’s staggering around, he’ll be dead in a year.

Anna 7
Anna 7

The Orange Grifter.

From the moment he didn’t put his wealth into a blind trust like he once proposed, we should’ve been expecting massive corruption.

People, stop voting for Demopublicans. Or just stop voting. Have you learned by now that you have been “throwing away your vote”?

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

He is a flat out embarrassment to the US. Lock him up...lock him up....lock him up. Wonder where I heard that before.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"The prosecutors cited newspaper reports, including one that concluded the president may have illegally inflated his net worth and the value of his properties to lenders and insurers."

...

I read the WP article. No real meat there.

As someone who regularly has to fill out a financial statement for banks, there is ample latitude in self assessment. Having said that I typically do NOT sign the statement until I run caveats by lending officer. Anyways, can not imagine someone loaning me money solely on statement. Just part of the puzzle. If a bank snookered by DJT two things come to mind - piss poor due diligence and vision of big fees dancing in their heads.

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Still your president... LMAO

How much more corruption will [fake] CONSERVATIVES put up with?

I remember when I was active in the GOP, we handed out "Character Matters" bumper stickers proud of our Republican candidates. You couldn't hand those out today without being laughed out of the room.

I admire my fellow conservatives who didn't sacrifice their principles to support this man!

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin issued a video call today for more free money.

Mish

by

TonGut

Trump's Outrageous and Unconstitutional Demands On TikTok and Microsoft

Trump's keep changing his tune on TikTok. Each time the story gets more outrageous.

Mish

by

tokidoki

Illinois Rep Wants to Abolish History Classes as Racist

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings overlook the contributions of women and minorities.

Mish

by

JimmyScot

Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Trump Wants to Postpone the Election

Trump wants to postpone the election and ban main-in voting.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Consumer Spending Jumps for a Second Month ... But

Consumer spending rose in May and June but is well below pre-Covid levels.

Mish

by

SynergyOne

Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week

Over 62 million not-retired people reported having no pay last week.

Mish

by

tokidoki

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Herkie

Income and Spending are Headed in Opposite Directions

Since Covid hit, the stable relationship between income and spending broke down.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Trump Renomination Closed to the Public and the Press

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack