Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Mish

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Trump Statement Comparing the Flu to Covid

Please consider Fresh out of Walter Reed, Trump compares Covid to the flu. Experts say he's flat wrong.

Twitter corrected Trump but Facebook removed it completely.

It is ridiculous to asset the Flu is more lethal than Covid. Yet, there is the claim.

But let's assume you are silly enough to believe it. 

The Tweet is still ridiculous because a majority of people disagree with Trump over Covid. 

It cannot help Trump politically to make a claim people overwhelmingly disagree with.

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Also today, I noted Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Flying Into A Brick Wall

Trump is like a bird flying repeatedly into a brick wall. 

Cardinals actually do this, not with brick walls, but with reflecting globes.

They will fight their own reflection, attempting to drive it off.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
njbr
njbr

Wait, Trump agrees with Powell?!?!

New tweet!! Trumps says Powell , need for more stimulus is "true"!!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
True!

CNBC Now
@CNBCnow
BREAKING: Fed Chair Powell calls for more help from Congress, says there’s a low risk of ‘overdoing it’

Fed Chair Powell calls for more help from Congress, says there's a low risk of 'overdoing it'
Fed Chair Powell calls for more help from Congress, says there's a low risk of 'overdoing it'

Powell called Tuesday for continued aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus for an economic recovery that he said still has "a long way to go."

Zardoz
Zardoz

This fool is gonna screw around and die of this, and his cult will be baying for blood over his 'murder' by the deep state.

