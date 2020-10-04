TheStreet
Trump Treated With Steroids But May Be Discharged Monday

Mish

Trump treated with Dexamethasone, a steroid treatment only for severely ill COVID-19 patients, but he may be released Monday.

Dexamethasone Treatment

The White House physician reports Trump is Being Treated with Dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone, a type of corticosteroid, has been considered a treatment only for severely ill COVID-19 patients; "corticosteroids also appear to be associated with benefit among critically ill patients with COVID-19 whether they are receiving mechanical ventilation or oxygen without mechanical ventilation," researchers wrote in September in a JAMA editorial. One of Trump's physicians said Sunday morning during a press conference that Trump received the first dose of dexamethasone on Saturday.

Trump Might Be Discharged Monday

CNN reports Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided some more details as to the President's condition Friday, which is when he was taken to the medical center.

"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. "Given these developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the President we try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had a fever, that was about it. After about a minute only two liters his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and it was off and gone. Later that day by the time the team here was at the bedside the president had been up out of bed moving about the residence with only mild symptoms."

Oxygen Statements

Lingering Effects

Mish

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Should arrest him for voluntary manslaughter and transfer him to a holding cell.

Signed,
A 2016 Trump voter.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

I have it on fairly good medical authority that Trump's medical problems are nowhere near over. He will continue to have significant health problems for the rest of his life because of poor baseline health due to aftereffects of Covid.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

President Donald Trump is furious with chief of staff Mark Meadows after the top West Wing official contradicted the White House physician's assessment Saturday of the President's health, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Sunday.

Meadows is now widely known inside the White House to be the unnamed source who spoke to reporters following the medical briefing Saturday and offered a more dire assessment than Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley had given shortly before. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President's condition. Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as Meadows.
"The President's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery," Meadows said to reporters.
Trump is outraged at Meadows over the botched message, according to a senior Trump adviser.

Sechel
Sechel

Translation Doctors lied

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

With trump confirmed covid positive and my thesis that he is damaged goods and not fit to lead, here is an article about the challenges Trump is going to have; it covers the heart, lungs, blood infection, and brain issues.

What Doctors Know So Far About The Long-term Effects Of COVID-19
What Doctors Know So Far About The Long-term Effects Of COVID-19

Doctors in Utah and around the world are working to better understand the potential long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the body.

Here is a summary

Lungs
May become inflammed and fill with fluid.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome — a form of lung failure.
Shortness of breath, dizziness and extreme fatigue
Pneumonia

Heart
Heart inflammation and heart damage
Cardiovascular issues

Other Organs
Blood vessels of vital organs, including the brain, kidneys, heart and lungs compromised and form clot.

Brain
Strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis

And yes, if Biden ends up infected, he needs to bail out too. We cant have zombie running the country.

29 days till election.
11 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
8 days for Trump to end up on ventilator?

Sechel
Sechel

Trump has managed to get every medical update to be a lie

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

@Mish I am loving this "feature" of not being able to get notifications of replies. Now I don't have to waste time reading responses. Thank you. Expect more posts for a long long time.

Sechel
Sechel

