Trump Treated With Steroids But May Be Discharged Monday

Dexamethasone Treatment

The White House physician reports Trump is Being Treated with Dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone, a type of corticosteroid, has been considered a treatment only for severely ill COVID-19 patients; "corticosteroids also appear to be associated with benefit among critically ill patients with COVID-19 whether they are receiving mechanical ventilation or oxygen without mechanical ventilation," researchers wrote in September in a JAMA editorial. One of Trump's physicians said Sunday morning during a press conference that Trump received the first dose of dexamethasone on Saturday.

Trump Might Be Discharged Monday

CNN reports Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided some more details as to the President's condition Friday, which is when he was taken to the medical center.

"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. "Given these developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the President we try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had a fever, that was about it. After about a minute only two liters his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and it was off and gone. Later that day by the time the team here was at the bedside the president had been up out of bed moving about the residence with only mild symptoms."