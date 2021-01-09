TheStreet
Trump to be the First President Twice Impeached

The House will act to impeach Trump a second time. This has never happened before.

Article to Accuse Trump of Inciting an Insurrection

The WSJ reports House Democrats to Introduce Article of Impeachment Against Trump.

House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, according to two Democratic aides, as lawmakers intensified calls to remove the president soon before the end of his term after he encouraged a mob that later stormed the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.  

More than 150 House Democrats, well over half of the caucus, have signed on to the article of impeachment written by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland that focuses on the breach of the Capitol complex and accuses the president of inciting an insurrection. If passed, it would make Mr. Trump the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. 

“This conduct is so grave and this president presents such a clear and present danger to our democracy, I don’t think you can simply say let’s just wait it out” until Mr. Trump leaves office, said Mr. Cicilline in an interview. Mr. Biden’s inauguration is Jan. 20.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Friday the House would move to impeachment if Mr. Trump doesn’t leave office imminently, though she hasn’t specifically backed the article that lawmakers plan to introduce.

Trump Neutered

Mrs. Pelosi also said on Friday she spoke with the Joint Chiefs chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. 

I was assured that there are safeguards in place,” Mrs. Pelosi said on a private phone call among House Democrats, calling the president unhinged, according to a person on the call.

Trump is no longer running the country. 

Symbolic Action

Impeachment is highly likely to be a symbolic action. 

McConnell will delay this long enough so that Trump will already be gone. He will not want an official vote so that Senators will have to take a stand.

Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

Two days ago the WSJ commented Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

I concluded "Senate Majority leader McConnell should demand Trump's resignation or tell the president he will support an impeachment process if he doesn't."

Today, we can see that will not happen. 

I spoke out against impeachment the first time. This time, Trump is clearly guilty.

But is impeachment wise?

Willing to Take a Stand

  • Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) said he would consider impeachment.
  • Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican senator to call for Mr. Trump to resign.
  • Senator Mitt Romney "stand outs" 

Murkowski says I Want Him Out.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News.  

Murkowski told the newspaper that if the GOP doesn’t cut ties with Trump, she might leave the party. “If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me,” she said.

Romney has not publicly stated an opinion on impeachment but I am quite sure he would do it. Romney’s speech calling out GOP was the culmination of years of warning about Trump

Late in the evening, as senators confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Romney delivered a scathing speech excoriating the elected officials who put political ambition ahead of the nation — the natural culmination of a danger Romney had been warning about for more than four years.  

“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning,” said Romney, speaking in the Senate chamber about Trump’s baseless claims that the November election was rigged.

Recall that Romney was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment last year. It is reasonable to assume he would again. 

Hang Mike Pence

Meanwhile, pro-Trump protesters in Dallas chant "Hang Mike Pence".

I am surprised that video is still up. 

Morally Corrupt

Lindsey Graham's Fake Worry "Further Divide the Country"

Question of the Day

If impeaching Trump would "further divide the country," as Republicans claim, then what did the GOP think challenging Biden's election win would do?

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

I see no reason why the expiration of Trump's term in office would moot his impeachment. Sen. Schumer will be majority leader at noon 1/20/21 and can continue the process to completion.

There are subsidiary issues that depend on conviction, such as a simple majority vote to bar Trump from ever again holding public office. Not to mention getting Republican senators on record as supporting a coup.

Conviction requires 2/3 of senators present, not 67 senators. It is possible that 17 Republican senators will absent themselves to provide the 2/3 majority. A quorum is 51 senators.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I think it is worthwhile to impeach him again. The threat of being permanently banned from government may keep him from doing any more crazy actions his last couple pf weeks. If he does so,ething crazy then maybe Moscow Mitch will get off his ass and pish impeachment along.

Doug78
Doug78

Not to mention that the Republican senators would lose a sizable part of their electorate if they did it which is what I believe the Democrat leadership would love.

ajc1970
ajc1970

The Trump supporters who are chanting "Hang Mike Pence" are too stupid to realize that they're doing Pence a favor.

They're scrubbing the Trump off of Pence.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

McConnell and Blount and others simply lack the moral courage to to the right thing, They could put Congress in emergency session and complete an impeachment trial in a single day if they wanted to.....they just don’t want to.

And what it means is that the US clearly lacks any way to take down a dangerous President...the PROCESS we have is flawed by partisan politics...It looked like that already, based on every historical instance of impeachment being invoked......and now we will know for sure. If it can’t happen now, exactly how is it EVER supposed to happen?

This symbolic move is a way to try to pressure Trump to quit...that’s all it amounts to...it might work, but it’s lame.

marg54
marg54

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Just in case anyone forgot, he was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by a mob urged on by the President of the United States trying to overthrow the United States government.

Back the badge. Anyone in the U.S. Capitol at the time deserves capital punishment.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/08/us/politics/police-officer-killed-capitol.html?action=click&module=Top Stories&pgtype=Homepage

He Dreamed of Being a Police Officer, Then Was Killed by a Pro-Trump Mob
He Dreamed of Being a Police Officer, Then Was Killed by a Pro-Trump Mob

The death of Brian Sicknick, a military veteran and experienced Capitol Police officer, amplified the tragedy of Wednesday’s riots and undermined President Trump’s pro-law-enforcement claims.

njbr
njbr

Two choices for the GOP

Part with Trump-become a 30% polling party
Stay with Trump-become a 30% polling party

njbr
njbr

Another case of once may not have been enough...Brazil reports COVID-19 reinfection with a mutation which was first found in South Africa

Sechel
Sechel

I have mixed feelings about this. Trump committed sedition, started a fire in an attempt to stop a valid election, a coup d'etat, but I know its not likely to pass the Senate but I am gobsmacked at the outrage on the right calling this inappropriate when they signed onto impeaching Bill Clinton for lying about a blow job. Sedition vs blow job. You tell me

Frilton Miedman
Frilton Miedman

Just the fact that it was Pence, not trump, who requested the National Guard to come into D.C. tells us Pence likely had to use leverage with Trump.

That conversation probably included mention of the 25th, and to spare him the humiliation Pence was allowed to call in the National Guard.

I also believe trump will be the 1rst US president in history to be convicted, potentially jailed, after leaving office.

trump directed his base to go after Pence, that's one of the most myopic political moves I've ever seen....some of these armed idiots were openly saying they were there for Pence.

