Trump to be the First President Twice Impeached

The House will act to impeach Trump a second time. This has never happened before.

Article to Accuse Trump of Inciting an Insurrection

The WSJ reports House Democrats to Introduce Article of Impeachment Against Trump.

House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, according to two Democratic aides, as lawmakers intensified calls to remove the president soon before the end of his term after he encouraged a mob that later stormed the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. More than 150 House Democrats, well over half of the caucus, have signed on to the article of impeachment written by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland that focuses on the breach of the Capitol complex and accuses the president of inciting an insurrection. If passed, it would make Mr. Trump the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. “This conduct is so grave and this president presents such a clear and present danger to our democracy, I don’t think you can simply say let’s just wait it out” until Mr. Trump leaves office, said Mr. Cicilline in an interview. Mr. Biden’s inauguration is Jan. 20. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Friday the House would move to impeachment if Mr. Trump doesn’t leave office imminently, though she hasn’t specifically backed the article that lawmakers plan to introduce.

Trump Neutered

Mrs. Pelosi also said on Friday she spoke with the Joint Chiefs chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.” “I was assured that there are safeguards in place,” Mrs. Pelosi said on a private phone call among House Democrats, calling the president unhinged, according to a person on the call.

Trump is no longer running the country.

Symbolic Action

Impeachment is highly likely to be a symbolic action.

McConnell will delay this long enough so that Trump will already be gone. He will not want an official vote so that Senators will have to take a stand.

Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

Two days ago the WSJ commented Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

I concluded "Senate Majority leader McConnell should demand Trump's resignation or tell the president he will support an impeachment process if he doesn't."

Today, we can see that will not happen.

I spoke out against impeachment the first time. This time, Trump is clearly guilty.

But is impeachment wise?

Willing to Take a Stand

Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) said he would consider impeachment.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican senator to call for Mr. Trump to resign.

Senator Mitt Romney "stand outs"

Murkowski says I Want Him Out.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News. Murkowski told the newspaper that if the GOP doesn’t cut ties with Trump, she might leave the party. “If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me,” she said.

Romney has not publicly stated an opinion on impeachment but I am quite sure he would do it. Romney’s speech calling out GOP was the culmination of years of warning about Trump

Late in the evening, as senators confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Romney delivered a scathing speech excoriating the elected officials who put political ambition ahead of the nation — the natural culmination of a danger Romney had been warning about for more than four years. “We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning,” said Romney, speaking in the Senate chamber about Trump’s baseless claims that the November election was rigged.

Recall that Romney was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment last year. It is reasonable to assume he would again.

Hang Mike Pence

Meanwhile, pro-Trump protesters in Dallas chant "Hang Mike Pence".

I am surprised that video is still up.

Morally Corrupt

Lindsey Graham's Fake Worry "Further Divide the Country"

Question of the Day

If impeaching Trump would "further divide the country," as Republicans claim, then what did the GOP think challenging Biden's election win would do?

