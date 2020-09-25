Trump Taps Amy Barrett to Replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As widely speculated, Trump Plans to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

Judge Barrett, 48 years old, a member of the Chicago-based Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is a former law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia. People close to the White House cautioned that the decision won’t be final until Mr. Trump makes the official announcement, which is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Mr. Trump told reporters Friday at Andrews Air Force Base, near Washington, D.C., that he had made a decision, “in my own mind” but declined to elaborate. Told it was being reported that Judge Barrett got the nod, Mr. Trump responded, “I haven’t said that…I haven’t said it was her but she is outstanding.”

Bitter Nomination Process Will Begin

A confirmation looks likely based on Senate Republican Statements Regarding Filling the Supreme Court Vacancy

It takes 4 Republicans to block the appointment. So far there are two.

Against: Sue Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Noncommitted: John Boozman (Arkansas), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Mike Enzi (Wyoming), Jim Risch (Idaho), Pat Roberts (Kansas) and Tim Scott (South Carolina) have not come out in favor or against a prompt vote.

All Other Republican Senators: In favor of a prompt vote.

Lindsey Graham Galling Take

Please play the video. The key part starts at the 20 second mark.

"I want you to use my words against me."

And they now are.

Speculation

Barrett is Catholic. Speculation is that she would vote to overturn Roe v Wade and Obamacare.

One really does not know.

Barrett successfully ducked all such questions in her 7th Court of Appeals nomination process.

Mish