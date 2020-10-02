Trump Takes Antibody Cocktail, Heads to Walter Reed Hospital

Trump Heads to Walter Reed

President Trump is being moved to a hospital on Friday following a positive Covid-19 test that forced officials to cancel White House events and postpone travel, injecting new uncertainty into the final stretch of the 2020 election campaign.

Mr. Trump was being moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center based on the recommendation of his physician and medical experts and will work from the presidential offices there in the next few days, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. She said the president’s symptoms were mild and the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

Earlier Friday, White House physician Sean Conley said the president was fatigued and that first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, had a mild cough and headache.