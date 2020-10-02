Trump Takes Antibody Cocktail, Heads to Walter Reed Hospital
Trump Heads to Walter Reed
Please consider Trump Will Head to Walter Reed Hospital After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
President Trump is being moved to a hospital on Friday following a positive Covid-19 test that forced officials to cancel White House events and postpone travel, injecting new uncertainty into the final stretch of the 2020 election campaign.
Mr. Trump was being moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center based on the recommendation of his physician and medical experts and will work from the presidential offices there in the next few days, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. She said the president’s symptoms were mild and the move was made out of an abundance of caution.
Earlier Friday, White House physician Sean Conley said the president was fatigued and that first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, had a mild cough and headache.
Affects Virtually Nobody
Please recall the Covid statement Trump made at a September 21 rally.
“It affects virtually nobody,” Trump said.
The Cocktail
Trump took an 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
Others Testing Positive
- First lady Melania Trump
- Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who attended the nominating ceremony at the White House on Saturday for Judge Barrett, has tested positive. He was tested before the event but didn’t wear a mask for its duration, which he said Friday was an error in judgment. Neither Mr. Trump nor Judge Barrett wore a mask.
- The Republican National Committee also said Friday that chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday afternoon.
- One of Trump's top aides, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus early Thursday.
Correct Response From Biden
Mr. Biden said he was sending prayers that the Trumps will recover quickly. “This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously,” he said during an appearance in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Try to imagine Trump responding similarly.
