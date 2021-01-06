Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Law and Order?

NY Magazine Reports

Dozens of Trump supporters broke through barricades at the Capitol on Wednesday, clashing with U.S. Capitol Police on the steps while lawmakers inside voted to certify Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, according to eyewitnesses. The clashes came minutes after Trump finished addressing supporters at a separate gathering near the White House.

Trump Urges Protesters to March to Capitol to Contest Election Results

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Urges Protesters to March to Capitol to Contest Election Results

Hundreds of protesters knocked over a barricade on the west side of the Capitol and marched up the steps, some yelling “take the Capitol!” and reaching the edge of the building. Police sirens blared and officers rushed toward the crowd. A few of the protesters climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol that had been erected for the coming inauguration of President-elect Biden. Several waved pro-Trump signs atop the scaffolding. Tuesday’s events included appearances from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser whom the president recently pardoned after his conviction in the Russia probe. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was slated to speak to protesters Wednesday, a permit shows. The Proud Boys also are expected Wednesday. Washington police officers arrested the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, on Monday on a charge related to unrest emanating from last month’s protests.

Alex Jones Yells

Promise Delivered

Recall that President Trump promised his supporters there would be a "wild" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, the day when Congress is scheduled to meet to formally finalize the presidential election results.

It is among the few promises Trump kept in the last 4 years.

Trump Not Hearing Good Things

Pence Breaks With Trump

Please note Mike Pence rejects Trump’s call to overturn Biden election

Vice President Mike Pence said he would refuse President Donald Trump’s demand that he try to block the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election as the next president of the United States by Congress.

Pence’s statement breaking with Trump came minutes before the vice president was due to preside over a joint session of Congress, which is meeting to declare Biden the victor.

The statement confirms the view of election experts: that the vice president has no power under the Constitution to refuse to accept the certification of presidential election results from individual states.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a three-page letter addressed to “Dear Colleague.”

“Given the controversy surrounding this year’s election, some approach this year’s quadrennial tradition with great expectation, and others with dismissive disdain,” Pence wrote.

