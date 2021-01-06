TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Mish

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Law and Order?

NY Magazine Reports

Dozens of Trump supporters broke through barricades at the Capitol on Wednesday, clashing with U.S. Capitol Police on the steps while lawmakers inside voted to certify Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, according to eyewitnesses. The clashes came minutes after Trump finished addressing supporters at a separate gathering near the White House.

Trump Urges Protesters to March to Capitol to Contest Election Results

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Urges Protesters to March to Capitol to Contest Election Results

Hundreds of protesters knocked over a barricade on the west side of the Capitol and marched up the steps, some yelling “take the Capitol!” and reaching the edge of the building. Police sirens blared and officers rushed toward the crowd.

A few of the protesters climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol that had been erected for the coming inauguration of President-elect Biden. Several waved pro-Trump signs atop the scaffolding.

Tuesday’s events included appearances from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser whom the president recently pardoned after his conviction in the Russia probe. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was slated to speak to protesters Wednesday, a permit shows.

The Proud Boys also are expected Wednesday. Washington police officers arrested the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, on Monday on a charge related to unrest emanating from last month’s protests.

Alex Jones Yells

Promise Delivered

Recall that President Trump promised his supporters there would be a "wild" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, the day when Congress is scheduled to meet to formally finalize the presidential election results.

It is among the few promises Trump kept in the last 4 years.

Trump Not Hearing Good Things

Pence Breaks With Trump

Please note Mike Pence rejects Trump’s call to overturn Biden election

  • Vice President Mike Pence said he would refuse President Donald Trump’s demand that he try to block the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election as the next president of the United States by Congress.
  • Pence’s statement breaking with Trump came minutes before the vice president was due to preside over a joint session of Congress, which is meeting to declare Biden the victor.
  • The statement confirms the view of election experts: that the vice president has no power under the Constitution to refuse to accept the certification of presidential election results from individual states.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a three-page letter addressed to “Dear Colleague.”

“Given the controversy surrounding this year’s election, some approach this year’s quadrennial tradition with great expectation, and others with dismissive disdain,” Pence wrote.

Mish

Comments (60)
No. 1-34
Sechel
Sechel

After this I never want to hear about ANTIFA eve again

Sechel
Sechel

Almost seems fitting that Trump ends his Presidency leading a thug march

One-armed Economist
One-armed Economist

Buried beneath all this is the HAPPY bottom line that Trump and his enablers created a LOSING Trifecta. Losing President, the House, and now the Senate. And Thank God the later is an 8-yr term! They've f'd the pooch!

The political Good Vs Evil nadir in our lifetime has cost them ALL the basics. And hopefully the stench costs them lots more. That reality will resonate.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T
Sechel
Sechel said: Almost seems fitting that Trump ends his Presidency leading a thug march

When you lose an election.....and then you hold a big rally and incite people to violence in hopes of changing the outcome....isn’t that a crime?

Sedition is a crime right? Even if you happen to be a sitting President.

You can’t do that. We can’t let Trump get away with that kind of behavior. It just has to stop.

nzyank
nzyank

Meanwhile gold plummets....

EGW
EGW

Who would have thought that Republicans would start to adopt some of the tactics of the Left. There is no high road in politics, so I expect to see more of it in the years to come.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

So they had to shut down because of the violence.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

This is psycho.

Jojo
Jojo

Ha! Now they have moved Pence and Grassley to a "secure location". Talk about overreaction!

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Like I said, standard operating procedure for repubs is rule or ruin. They are in ruin mode right now. That is why I call them scumbags.

Cajundoug
Cajundoug

Where’s the f’ing teargas that is used on other protesters?

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Fa scum. If you support Trump you are my enemy.

Sechel
Sechel

This is a coup d’etat attempted by the President of the United States.

Realist
Realist

The coup has begun. Gunshots inside the Capitol Building.

Telenochek82
Telenochek82

You reap what you sow.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Calm, people. It's like you've never seen a coup before. This is only one city, so far.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Ah, just a bunch of old Boomers looking for Doc Brown’s Delorean to take them back to the ‘50s.

By the way, Mish, how’s the weather in Utah these days?

Realist
Realist

Funny how they weren't prepared for this. They knew it was coming. Trump has been telegraphing it for a month.

njbr
njbr

Who could have predicted this...

National Guard locked up somewhere else....

bradw2k
bradw2k

Tangent: So did the "reflation trade" morph into an "inflation trade" today?

ajc1970
ajc1970

" Thousands, police can’t stop them"

Wrong. Police won't stop them because they'd need to kill them, and so far, death can be avoided.

No different than when they were letting Antifa throw its tantrums all summer.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Senate chamber occupied by protestors. Unreal.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

The legitimate business of government is being disrupted. This is insurrection.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

If this coup attempt surprises anyone, you know very little of what Trump really is, and you've not been paying attention.

JoeJohnson
JoeJohnson

Weimar Republic

Realist
Realist

Dow is still up 450 points. Funny how that works.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Why is anyone surprised by this? Why was there not a plan in place to contain and manage the demonstrators?

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Where is the official suppression of this insurrection?

numike
numike

WHY NO NATIONAL GUARD IN DC?? From a WaPo reporter on Twitter: “The D.C. National Guard is the only National Guard unit, out of all of the 54 states and territories, which reports only to the President.” That would explain things...

njbr
njbr

Five hours ago, Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) said, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." Now he's making jokes on Twitter and blaming a violent attack on the capitol on Antifa.

njbr
njbr

Aaron C. Davis
@byaaroncdavis
BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.

njbr
njbr

Covering his butt...

Ted Cruz
@tedcruz
· 46m
Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.

Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.

God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Sues Georgia Sec of State Over Leaked Phone Call

Trump pressured Georgia officials to "find votes", then sued Brad Raffensperger over the disclosure.

Mish

by

melsee

Georgia Election: Black Votes Won the Day

Georgia had a record turnout for a special election. Overwhelming black support carried both Democratic Senate candidates to victory.

Mish

by

Brother

Republican Civil War as Trump Attacks the Surrender Caucus

A Republican Civil War is in full swing following a leaked phone call and a Tweet storm by Trump attacking Senator Cotton.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

The Circle is Complete as Democrats Take the Senate

As of 3:00 AM, one of the Georgia Senate races is not yet called, but it soon will be, for the Democrats.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

The Georgia Polls are Closed: What I'm Watching Election Day

I'm a political junkie. This is what I am watching.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Democrats are In the Lead in Both Georgia Senate Races

Assuming you believe the polls, Democrats are in the lead in both Georgia Senate races.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump's Constitutional Delusions Increase in Magnitude

Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of Tweets that are increasingly delusional if not outright dangerous.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Will Pence or Someone Else Preside Over the Electoral Count on Wednesday?

The straight forward answer is Pence, but Roll Call reported Senator Grassley claimed he would preside. There are a couple of ways it won't be Pence.

Mish

by

Kick'n

Assange is a Political Prisoner, Free Him Now

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange has been a political prisoner since 2012.

Mish

by

Jojo

The Vaccine Rollout is Slower Than Expected

The US goal was 20 million but only 2.8 million shots have been administered.

Mish

by

Eddie_T