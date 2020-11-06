Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End
Looking for TDS?
Here it is.
Polling Constitutes Election Interference
Trump Calls Pollsters Stupid
Poll Says Trump Wins by a Landslide
Those were two of the polls Trump and his supporters believed.
Trafalgar on Michigan
Amazing Delusionary TDS From Scott Adams
Best Thing to Do Delusion
No More Covid, Covid, Covid
Democrats Panicking
Dilbert's Gaslighting Thesis
Trump Rally Size Thesis
Tired of Crap
Words of Wisdom From Rasmussen
Believe It Or Not Trump Approval Rating
Rasmussen Believers Chime In
Spotlight Pennsylvania
Real Polls vs Fake Polls
Trump is Preparing to Blame Fox News
Great Red Wave Thesis
Great Red Wave Thesis Plus
Amish Landslide Theory
Bleeding Biden Dry Theory
SuperTrump Crowd Thesis
Nate Cohn Fraud Thesis
Nate Silver is Garbage Thesis
Mish Believes Moronic Polls Claim
CNN Drivel
Fracking Will Cost Biden Pennsylvania Thesis
California Surprise? Really?
Brought to Tears
Democrats Not Showing Up to Vote Theory
The Highly Touted Hunter Biden Thesis
A Word About Georgia
Attack on Nate Silver and Mish
Republicans Lie to the Pollsters Thesis
Amazing Prediction Based on 2-8 Year Old Exit Polls
Another Blast at Nate Silver Plus Arizona Senate Bonus
Biden Tied to Chinese Communists Theory
Forget the Polls, Watch Gun Purchases
Mish is Blind Theory
Collection of Cock Sure Know-It-Alls
Spoke a Little Too Soon?
Biden vs Jimmy Carter Theory
Invalid Postmark Thesis
Hey, Let's Rub It In by Not Wearing Masks
God Sent Trump Theory
Mish Gets Free Spatulas
Trump Wins Because of Same Sex Marriages
Blue Ribbon Winner For Most Delusion
Supposedly I knew what was not only unknowable but wrong. In doing so I was intentionally inciting riot and violence.
That's quite a collection of delusion.
I have many hundreds more as I have been getting taunts like those every day months. But that's enough.
Looking for TDS Take 2?
Everyone above making those inane Tweets above has it.
What Happened?
If Trump did not act like a combination of an arrogant spoiled brat, narcissist, and playground bully he would have easily beaten this pathetic Democrat.
Instead, Trump in ever need of feeding his ego fed could not do it. And his delusional fans themselves inflicted with TDS ate it every step of the way.
Comment of the Day
Just as I predicted long ago, Trump morphed into Hillary, blaming everybody but himself for this outcome.
And those with TDS still believe him.
