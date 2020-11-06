TheStreet
Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

Mish

It's over but the delusion continues.

Looking for TDS? 

Here it is.

Polling Constitutes Election Interference 

Poll Says Trump Wins by a Landslide

Those were two of the polls Trump and his supporters believed.

Trafalgar on Michigan

Amazing Delusionary TDS From Scott Adams

Amazing Delusion at This Late Hour

Best Thing to Do Delusion

No More Covid, Covid, Covid

Democrats Panicking

Dilbert's Gaslighting Thesis

Trump Rally Size Thesis

Tired of Crap

Words of Wisdom From Rasmussen

Believe It Or Not Trump Approval Rating

Rasmussen Believers Chime In

Spotlight Pennsylvania

Real Polls vs Fake Polls

Trump is Preparing to Blame Fox News

Preparing to Blame Fox News

Great Red Wave Thesis

Great Red Wave Thesis Plus

Amish Landslide Theory

Bleeding Biden Dry Theory

SuperTrump Crowd Thesis

Nate Cohn Fraud Thesis

Nate Silver is Garbage Thesis

Mish Believes Moronic Polls Claim

CNN Drivel

Fracking Will Cost Biden Pennsylvania Thesis 

Fracking Thesis

California Surprise? Really?

Brought to Tears 

Democrats Not Showing Up to Vote Theory

The Highly Touted Hunter Biden Thesis

A Word About Georgia

Attack on Nate Silver and Mish

Republicans Lie to the Pollsters Thesis

Amazing Prediction Based on 2-8 Year Old Exit Polls 

Another Blast at Nate Silver Plus Arizona Senate Bonus

Another Blast at Nate Silver

Biden Tied to Chinese Communists Theory

Forget the Polls, Watch Gun Purchases

Mish is Blind Theory

Collection of Cock Sure Know-It-Alls

Spoke a Little Too Soon?

Spoke a Little Too Soon

Biden vs Jimmy Carter Theory 

Invalid Postmark Thesis 

Hey, Let's Rub It In by Not Wearing Masks

God Sent Trump Theory

Mish Gets Free Spatulas

Spatulas For Sale

Trump Wins Because of Same Sex Marriages

Recap 

  1. Trump proposes "Red Wave" multiple times.
  2. Democrats are panicking.
  3. The size of Trump rallies shows he will win.
  4. Rasmussen proposes "No Incumbent" theory
  5. Believe It Or Not Trump Approval Rating
  6. Mish is Blind
  7. California Surprise? Really?
  8. Multiple Blasts at Nate Silver
  9. Nate Cohn Fraud Thesis
  10. Mish Believes Moronic Polls
  11. Trump will win because of Hunter Biden
  12. Fracking Will Cost Biden Pennsylvania Thesis 
  13. Amazing Prediction Based on 2 to 8 Year Old Exit Polls 
  14. Biden Tied to Chinese Communists Theory
  15. Democrats are Not Showing Up to Vote Theory
  16. Amish Landslide Theory
  17. Mish Hiding in the Basement
  18. Biden vs Jimmy Carter Theory
  19. Forget the Polls, Watch Gun Purchases
  20. God Sent Trump Theory
  21. Trump Wins Because of Same Sex Marriages
  22. Mish Gets Free Spatulas

Blue Ribbon Winner For Most Delusion

Supposedly I knew what was not only unknowable but wrong. In doing so I was intentionally inciting riot and violence. 

That's quite a collection of delusion. 

I have many hundreds more as I have been getting taunts like those every day months. But that's enough.

Looking for TDS Take 2?

Everyone above making those inane Tweets above has it. 

What Happened?

If Trump did not act like a combination of an arrogant spoiled brat, narcissist, and playground bully he would have easily beaten this pathetic Democrat.

Instead, Trump in ever need of feeding his ego fed could not do it. And his delusional fans themselves inflicted with TDS ate it every step of the way.

Comment of the Day

Just as I predicted long ago, Trump morphed into Hillary, blaming everybody but himself for this outcome. 

And those with TDS still believe him.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

These Trump supporters have wet dreams about him every single night. They will continue to do this until the day they die.

