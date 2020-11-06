Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

It's over but the delusion continues.

Looking for TDS?

Here it is.

Polling Constitutes Election Interference

Trump Calls Pollsters Stupid

Poll Says Trump Wins by a Landslide

Those were two of the polls Trump and his supporters believed.

Trafalgar on Michigan

Amazing Delusionary TDS From Scott Adams

Best Thing to Do Delusion

No More Covid, Covid, Covid

Democrats Panicking

Dilbert's Gaslighting Thesis

Trump Rally Size Thesis

Tired of Crap

Words of Wisdom From Rasmussen

Believe It Or Not Trump Approval Rating

Rasmussen Believers Chime In

Spotlight Pennsylvania

Real Polls vs Fake Polls

Trump is Preparing to Blame Fox News

Great Red Wave Thesis

Great Red Wave Thesis Plus

Amish Landslide Theory

Bleeding Biden Dry Theory

SuperTrump Crowd Thesis

Nate Cohn Fraud Thesis

Nate Silver is Garbage Thesis

Mish Believes Moronic Polls Claim

CNN Drivel

Fracking Will Cost Biden Pennsylvania Thesis

California Surprise? Really?

Brought to Tears

Democrats Not Showing Up to Vote Theory

The Highly Touted Hunter Biden Thesis

A Word About Georgia

Attack on Nate Silver and Mish

Republicans Lie to the Pollsters Thesis

Amazing Prediction Based on 2-8 Year Old Exit Polls

Another Blast at Nate Silver Plus Arizona Senate Bonus

Biden Tied to Chinese Communists Theory

Forget the Polls, Watch Gun Purchases

Mish is Blind Theory

Collection of Cock Sure Know-It-Alls

Spoke a Little Too Soon?

Biden vs Jimmy Carter Theory

Invalid Postmark Thesis

Hey, Let's Rub It In by Not Wearing Masks

God Sent Trump Theory

Mish Gets Free Spatulas

Trump Wins Because of Same Sex Marriages

Recap

Trump proposes "Red Wave" multiple times. Democrats are panicking. The size of Trump rallies shows he will win. Rasmussen proposes "No Incumbent" theory Believe It Or Not Trump Approval Rating Mish is Blind California Surprise? Really? Multiple Blasts at Nate Silver Nate Cohn Fraud Thesis Mish Believes Moronic Polls Trump will win because of Hunter Biden Fracking Will Cost Biden Pennsylvania Thesis Amazing Prediction Based on 2 to 8 Year Old Exit Polls Biden Tied to Chinese Communists Theory Democrats are Not Showing Up to Vote Theory Amish Landslide Theory Mish Hiding in the Basement Biden vs Jimmy Carter Theory Forget the Polls, Watch Gun Purchases God Sent Trump Theory Trump Wins Because of Same Sex Marriages Mish Gets Free Spatulas

Blue Ribbon Winner For Most Delusion

Supposedly I knew what was not only unknowable but wrong. In doing so I was intentionally inciting riot and violence.

That's quite a collection of delusion.

I have many hundreds more as I have been getting taunts like those every day months. But that's enough.

Looking for TDS Take 2?

Everyone above making those inane Tweets above has it.

What Happened?

If Trump did not act like a combination of an arrogant spoiled brat, narcissist, and playground bully he would have easily beaten this pathetic Democrat.

Instead, Trump in ever need of feeding his ego fed could not do it. And his delusional fans themselves inflicted with TDS ate it every step of the way.

Comment of the Day

Just as I predicted long ago, Trump morphed into Hillary, blaming everybody but himself for this outcome.

And those with TDS still believe him.

Mish