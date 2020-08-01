Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

It's Personality

And he’s [Dr. Fauci] got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect — and the administration, with respect to the virus? We should have a very high, because what we’ve done in terms of — we’re just reading off about the masks and the gowns and the ventilators and numbers that nobody has seen, and the testing at 55 million tests; we tested more than anybody in the world. I have a graph that I’d love to show you — perhaps you’ve seen it — where we’re up here and the rest of the world is down at a level that’s just a tiny fraction of what we’ve done, in terms of testing. So it sort of is curious: A man works for us — with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx also highly thought of. And yet, they’re highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That’s all.

Video Clip "Nobody Likes Me"

The key moment is at the very end.

Nobody Likes Trump?

There are plenty of people who like Trump. Indeed there is a core of people who believe Trump can do no wrong.

Currently 41.2% of the people approve of Trump. That's quite a lot of people, but it won't him elected.

The above chart shows a recent popularity peak on March 28 where his disapproval rating dipped below 50% to 49.7%.

What About Covid Handling?

The above chart courtesy of 538 Coronavirus Polls. The lead chart is a snip of 538 How Popular is Donald Trump?

The polls are related. Trump peaked in the first poll on March 28, and his Covid-Handling approval rating crossed soon after.

But it is not just Covid-handling. People widely disapprove of his handling of the riots in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Nobody Like Trump

When I first read the "Nobody Likes Me" clip I misread it as "There's Nobody Like Me".

The latter is far more accurate.

The best comparison I can come up with is Trump vs Gaston. The following video will explain.

No One Like Gaston

Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

On July 17, I noted Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

Biden’s net enthusiasm rating is near zero, which is similar to most major-party presidential candidates’ ratings from 1980 to 2012. Trump’s current score of around -20, on the other hand, has only one historical comparison other than his own campaign four years ago: Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The above clip from 538. See the above link for more analysis.

There are two kinds of enthusiasm, positive and negative. The spread matters.

Trump is ahead of Biden when it comes to positive enthusiasm. Unfortunately for Trump, he is way behind in negative enthusiasm. That spread is what's killing Trump at the polls.

The Man People Hate to Hate

Biden is a man people hate to hate.

Trump and Hillary are candidates people love to hate.

Trump and Hillary are as grating as Gaston.

With Trump, it's always someone else's fault for what goes wrong and nobody else gets the credit when things do right.

Trump is the biggest narcissist the world has ever seen and most people are sick of it, even those who plan to vote for him anyway.

That's what the enthusiasm gap is all about.

