Trump Renomination Closed to the Public and the Press

On August 21 the GOP will hold its convention, without the press.

Trump has gone 180 degrees on Republican convention attendance. His Renomination is Now Slated as Private.

Nominating conventions are traditionally meant to be media bonanzas, as political parties seek to leverage the attention the events draw to spread their message to as many voters as possible. If the GOP decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

“Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24,” a convention spokeswoman said. “We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events."

The subset of delegates in Charlotte will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates to the convention. Alternate delegates and guests have already been prohibited.

Did anyone expect this? Covid or not, I didn't. Trump has meetings with the press all the time.

This appears to be a North Carolina restriction that Trump cannot avoid.

This was suppose to be a gala, a sort of coronation. And unlike Biden large rallies and huge conventions were suppose to be part of Trump's campaign strategy and what he's selling. Trump likes to project success and a sort of cult happening, so large and extravagance are part of the projection. It was almost a certainty he would have paraded his wife and children as if they were royalty and part of the re coronation. It's also ego. We all remember how Trump claimed his rallies and inaugurations were the biggest ever, certainly larger than Obama's. Things clearly have fallen apart since Tulsa. I suspect once the convention got downsized and attendance limited it became an embarrassment which may be playing a role in not permitting the press.

From what we know of Trump, he will stew and sulk over this for days and act out in a morose manner

