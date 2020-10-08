TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

Mish

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would take place virtually. Trump said no.

"Not Going to Waste My Time"

Trump says “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday the two candidates would participate in the next presidential debate from remote locations, after a growing number of people in the White House tested positive for the coronavirus. The first presidential debate and Wednesday night’s vice presidential event were in-person but included social-distancing measures crafted in consultation with the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Trump quickly balked at the change.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business Thursday morning.

“We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” [said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.]

Excellent News For Those Rooting For Biden

Other than something physically happening to Biden, Trump's only shot at winning was a knockout stumbling by Biden in a debate.

Trump just voluntarily removed that option. 

Mish  

Comments (8)
No. 1-5
Doug78
Doug78

We know how it will affect card-carrying Democrats and Republicans. What is important is how it affects those who are independents. They, as always, are the ones who decide the election. Something like 38% describe themselves as independents yet the two parties keep preaching to their own followers and think they are coming up with good arguments. They aren't.

KidHorn
KidHorn

Trump thinks Biden will be fed what to say. And he may be. But Biden stinks at reading while talking. He misreads and you can see his eyes moving side to side.

Biden was clearly told that if he gets stuck, he should call Trump a liar, a racist or urge people to vote. These responses will seem odd in a virtual debate.

Trump may be making a mistake.

Sechel
Sechel

Very understandable Trump is refusing.

He's still infected with covid
His handlers have Covid, he can't prepare.
A virtual debate reminds viewers that Trump is sick
Trump performed miserably in his first debate

Trump is behind in the polls by a significant margin. Trump needs the debates. Biden does not.
Its quite possible we will not see any more debates.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

The comedy of this is Trump's masterful 4D chess game was supposed to provide proof that Biden is senile and incapable of handling the duties of the president, but that plan didn't play out in his 4D chess game as Trump didn't give Biden enough time to talk to drive that point home.

Sechel
Sechel

Biden just rejected Trump's offer to schedule two new debates on the 22nd and 29th. I would have done the same. The commission sets the debate schedules not Trump and a debate a week before the election is too risky and Biden doesn' t need to take that risk. If Trump wants two debates he should simply honor the existing schedule. It's not Biden's fault Trump refued to follow CDC guidelines and got infected.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

RonJ

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

Johnson1

Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Trump again blames China for unleashing Covid on the world. VP Pence did the same.

Mish

by

Scooot

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

thedano1

Lesson on Secrets: Problems Don't Go Away If You Hide Them

Secrecy Creates Anxiety In the White Houser

Mish

by

Jackula

Hells Bells It's All Fake: Trump Signs Blank Paper in Hospital

Supposedly, Trump is working hard today in the hospital. Let's take a closer look at what's really going on.

Mish

by

Golden Decoration

Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Covid, in Quarantine

Trump and his wife are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid. This is an update.

Mish

by

AshH