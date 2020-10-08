Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

"Not Going to Waste My Time"

Trump says “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday the two candidates would participate in the next presidential debate from remote locations, after a growing number of people in the White House tested positive for the coronavirus. The first presidential debate and Wednesday night’s vice presidential event were in-person but included social-distancing measures crafted in consultation with the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Trump quickly balked at the change.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business Thursday morning.

“We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead,” [said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.]