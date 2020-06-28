Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Pro and Anti-Trump Seniors Clash in Florida

Warning: this is a profanity-laced video start to finish.

White Power

At the 8 second mark, a man in a golf cart shouts "White Power" twice in response to a parade bystander asking "where is your white hood?"

NPR has additional details.

In the video, apparently taken at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida, people wearing Trump shirts and with Trump signs on their golf carts drive by protesters yelling insults at them and about the president.



Trump retweeted the video, which was shared by an unknown Twitter user, and said, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe [Biden] is shot. See you soon!!!" In a statement, Judd Deere, the White House deputy press secretary, did not apologize for the tweet or condemn the racist term but said instead: "President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

Hard to Believe

Given the critical moment was a mere 8 seconds into the video and distinctly loud, It is hard to believe Trump did not hear that man shouting "white power".

Exceptionally Poor Judgement

Moreover, it is impossible to believe Trump did not hear all that profanity.

And given all the profanity, Trump showed exceptionally poor judgement in his re-Tweet.

A far better defense would have been to say Trump retweeted the video without playing it. It's now too late for that.

GOP Senator Tim Scott Reacts

Scott refused to play politics with the video only saying the "whole thing was offensive" and Trump should take it down.

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

On June 25, I noted Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Biden’s improved polling in battleground states comes from a cross-section of demographic groups, but the Times poll shows the most significant movement comes among White voters -- especially college-educated ones -- and young people. He’s also flipped voters age 65 and older to his column, which helps to explain his standing in Florida and Arizona.



Only 31% of battleground voters approve of Trump’s response to the Floyd protests, and 63% say they would rather that the president address the causes of discriminatory policing than cracking down on protesters.

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

Yesterday, I noted Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

What's Happening? A Fox News story and poll provides a set of answers that Trump supporters do not want to hear: Biden Leads in Florida as Trump Lags Among Seniors. By wide margins, Florida voters prefer Biden to Trump to manage immigration (50-40 percent), coronavirus (49-36 percent), and race relations (52-34 percent).

Trump Behind in Texas

TDS Types Explained

TDS Type I: Trump can do no right. TDS Type II: Trump can do no wrong.

TDS Type II is Rampant

Those inflicted with TDS Type II generally believe the polls are all wrong and it is impossible or nearly impossible for Trump to lose. The disease is rampant.

They note Trump won in 2016 and believe their man is ahead.

TDS Type II is rampant. Of course, so is Type I.

Not 2016

Those afflicted with Type II note that Trump won in 2016 despite trailing in the polls.

This is what they miss.

The 2016 polls were not that wrong. The polls were within margins of error. Nine points is not within margin of error. Trump trails in four Wisconsin polls by a minimum of 9 points. Trump trails in three Michigan polls by a minimum of 11 points. Trump trails in three Pennsylvania by a minimum of 10 points. Hillary was widely hated. Hatred of Biden is not that widespread. Trump barely won and were it not for a last-second gift from Comey, it is reasonable to assume Trump would have lost. Fox News is not distorting its polls.

Anyone who does not understand the above points has TDS Type II.

Foot in Mouth Disease

Trump badly handled Floyd and Covid-19. He has a severe case of foot-in-mouth disease.

His re-Tweet today of a racially charged Tweet involving "white power" and massive amounts of profanity is nearly guaranteed to further erode support from seniors and independents still sitting on the fence.

Not Impossible For Trump to Win

Despite the above, it is not impossible for Trump to win. Rather, it is unlikely and increasingly unlikely.

It will take a clean sweep of every close state and a turnaround in Pennsylvania and Florida for Trump to win.

Anyone who says that is impossible has TDS Type I.

For further discussion and a current map of where things are state-by-state, please see Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls.

Mish