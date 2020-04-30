Mish Talk
Trump is Losing to Biden in Latest Texas and Ohio Polls

Mish

Trump is losing ground in states presumed to be his.

Suddenly Trump no longer looks invincible. Of, course, his invisibility was nothing but an illusion in the minds of rabid supporters all along.

The lead image is from 538 Presidential Polls. Here's one more clip.

Ohio

General Election Polls 2020-04-30 A

"C/D" is the 538 rating of the pollster. It's not very high, and it is just one poll. 

Public Policy Polling, rated "B", has Biden ahead by one point in Texas. 

Extremely Difficult Setup for Trump to Win in November

On April 28, I noted the Extremely Difficult Setup for Trump to Win in November.

Trump's Extremely Unfavorable Map - 2020-04-28

Pennsylvania is Key

The biggest swing state headed for Biden is Pennsylvania with 20 Electoral College Votes.

Note that a Fox News poll conducted April 18-21 gives Biden an 8-point lead.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he can still lose Virginia and all the states I marked as tossups then still win (270 on the nose).

My map is actually generous to Trump. Mentally I have Florida as slightly leans Biden and Nevada as leans Biden. 

Ohio and What We Don't Know

I rate Ohio as a tossup due to lack of polls. Ohio is crucial to Trump so mentally move that into his column if you prefer. 

Without any polls I suspect Iowa may be in play. And if it turns into a rout, not exactly unlikely, even Texas could be in play for Biden.

Guess What?

Texas is in play. 

Biden could indeed win Texas. 

Battleground States

Ohio was not supposed to be a battleground state. But it is. And Texas may become one as well.

That was unexpected in nearly every corner but this one. 

Trump Presented with Grim Internal Poll

Please consider Trump presented with grim internal polling showing him losing to Biden

President Trump’s advisers presented him with the results of internal polling last week that showed him falling behind former vice president Joe Biden in key swing states in the presidential race, part of an effort by aides to curtail Trump’s freewheeling daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations.

One call on Wednesday — with Parscale patched in from his home in Florida and McDaniel from hers in Michigan — was designed to present grim polling data to the president to encourage him to reduce the frequency of coronavirus briefings or to stop taking questions, after seeing his numbers slip for several weeks, officials said.

Trump resisted the pleas, saying people “love” the briefings and think he is “fighting for them,” a person with knowledge of the Wednesday conversation said. 

People Love the Briefings?! Really?

No, they don't, except for reporter who like to bait Trump and succeed. 

Trump's Lysol Moment

Trump's support base does like his message. They even believe Trump regarding his Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever.

In case you missed it, Trump promoted the idea of internal disinfectants. Then two people from Georgia got sick drinking Lysol and hot lines in several states received calls on how to drink it safely. 

Take No Blame or Advice 

Trump will take no blame for any of this. Nor will he take advice from his advisors who advised him to just shut up and let the experts talk. 

But hey, Trump does not believe them, nor does his rabid base. Why? 

hey don't say what Trump wants to hear: Rah Rah Sis Boom Bah, Trump is the greatest.

So don't expect any changes in Trump's behavior.

Words of Caution

These polls are early. November is still 6 months away but the election map, Trump's handing of Covid-19, the recession, and the thought of 4 more years of Trump to swing voters all weigh against Trump.

It's not impossible for Trump to win in November, but it is a very uphill battle from here.

This is Not 2016

Many swing voters gave Trump a nod in in 2016 simply because they despised Hillary.

Many of those same swing voters have had enough of Trump's divisive treatment of allies, his belittling of everyone but himself, and his handling of Covid-19.

Trump's Need for Adulation Outweighs his Covid-19 Concerns

Trump is going through withdrawal.

He desperately needs screaming fan cheering him on at big rallies even as the independents and swing voters drop him in droves.

Trump announced he will start a campaign tour, Covid-19 be damned. He wants every seat full. 

For details, please see Trump's Need for Adulation Outweighs his Covid-19 Concerns.

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-8
cienfuegos
cienfuegos

TDS is a constant theme here...of course he's a bumbling fool but let's get real...the last four Presidents and their opponents were either cheap hustlers or empty-suits...take your pick. But all of them were perfect reflections of the Empire in decline they were elected to lead. Trump is just the latest symptom of the disease eating our nation alive.

Sechel
Sechel

This could get dangerous. It may be pushing Trump to take chances. Much of what the idea describes sounds well laid out but if we're short cutting drug trials we could be putting lives at risk. Trump is also talking about imdenifying drug companies companies from causing illness or death if things don't work out.

Bloomberg - Are you a robot?

Please make sure your browser supports JavaScript and cookies and that you are not blocking them from loading. For more information you can review our Terms of Service and Cookie Policy.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he can still lose Virginia"
What?
Lose Virginia?
What is the probability of Biden losing VA?
Are you trying to scare me?

Sechel
Sechel

I've said it before but the Covid-19 virus is Donald Trump's Katrina. It's not hard to see he ignored it for six weeks, that he hasn't been fully engaged since.

Disastrous daily press briefings fighting with the press and with both Democratic and Republican Governors instead of agreeing and over-delivering didn't help either.

Also and while I'm not saying its over for Donald Trump by a long shot, its important to remember that although he won decidedly with electoral votes in 2016 in a number of the states he won he did so with the narrowest of margins. He even lost the popular vote. The question is since 2016 does anyone really believe Trump has broadened his base of support? I don't? I'm 100% sold Trump will lose the popular vote by more than he did in 2016. I'm still undecided on the swing states but the tide is against Trump at the moment. He's now going for a hail Mary on a Covid-19 vaccine. Not a bad decision if its executed well but by and large history will paint him a failure on how he rose to fight Covid-19

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

It will be a Clown Show.

I will write in "Bozo" on my ballot.

El Capitano
El Capitano

I guess some people still watch polls. Have we learning nothing over the last few years? I'm not big fan of trump, but creepy joe biden is not going to be the president. He will be lucky to avoid jail.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Who on earth would want to inherit this mess? The collapse isn't complete, until it is all anyone can do is try to delay the outcome. There can be no rebuild until there is a collapse.

Have posted it before, will repeat, Biden will regret winning.
Democrats will regret winning.

rafterman
rafterman

Mish your drinking too much of the TDS Kool-aid.

If you listen to the Trump clip about disinfectant, was the word Lysol used? No. Only disinfectant, maybe this is what he was referring to:

Healight Platform Technology - Aytu BioScience
Healight Platform Technology - Aytu BioScience

About Press Kits Team About What is the need? Novel coronavirus 2019 (SARS-CoV-2) is a viral infection that replicates in the upper respiratory tract. Approximately 10-15% of those infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have a severe clinical course, with nearly 5% becoming critically ill requiring mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure. Death resulting from COVID-19 … Continue reading "Healight Platform Technology"

Or here:

UV Light Therapy is Being Studied as COVID-19 Treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital
UV Light Therapy is Being Studied as COVID-19 Treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital

Healight Platform Technology, Ultraviolet light therapy is being researched, developed and commercialized as a COVID-19 treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has partnered with Cedars-Sinai to develop and commercialize its Healight Platform Technology, commonly known as “Healight”. The Healight technology delivers intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light through an endotracheal catheter and according to the company, it is being studied as a potential treatment for coronavirus and other respiratory infections. This news comes on the heels of President Trump's remarks about ultraviolent lights, disinfectants and the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A product being tested by Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

If a president told you 40 years a ago that we could insert a wire through your groin and repair issues in your heart, would you have concluded Jimmy Carter has lost his mind?

In 1962 when a president said we will put a man on the moon by the end of the decade, would you have concluded John Kennedy has lost his mind.

