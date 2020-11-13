Trump Loses Election Fraud Cases in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Michigan Judge Denies Trump Backers’ Bid to Toss Detroit Votes

A Michigan judge rejected a lawsuit by supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to block certification of the election results in Detroit and surrounding Wayne County on the grounds that the counting of ballots there was plagued by widespread fraud.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny ruled Friday that the suit failed to show why he should halt the certification or order an audit of the vote tally in Michigan’s largest city, which voted heavily in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. Major media outlets declared Biden the winner of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes last week, and he leads the vote count by more than 146,000 votes.

Wayne County provided a large part of that margin, casting 587,074 votes for Biden, compared to 264,149 for Trump, according to the county’s unofficial results.

The Trump campaign has filed a similar lawsuit in federal court in Michigan seeking to halt certification of the state’s results based on allegations of fraud, largely in Wayne County. It is also suing to block certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, likewise alleging fraud in Democratic-leaning cities and counties in that state.