Trump is Unfit For Office, Should He Be Removed Immediately?

Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt today that he is unfit to be president. But should he be removed immediately?

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul: "The vote today is not a protest. The vote today is literally to overturn elections."

Trump is deranged, dangerous and ‘incapacitated.’ Invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

"The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point."

Republicans Abandon Trump

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri a senior Republican, said he had no more interest in what Mr. Trump had to say. “I don’t want to hear anything,” he told reporters. “It was a tragic day and I think he was part of it.” Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another Republican leader, said Mr. Trump was responsible for the violence. “There’s no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob,” she told Fox News in comments she then posted online. “He lit the flames. This is what America is not.” Tom Bossert, the president’s former homeland security adviser, called out his former boss. “This is beyond wrong and illegal,” he said on Twitter. “It’s un-American. The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.” “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted. “This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.” Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said any move to overturn the results would cause a “death spiral” for democracy. He said that there was no evidence of fraud “anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election.”

Points 1-3 above from A Mob and the Breach of Democracy: The Violent End of the Trump Era

Points 4-5 and Cruz below from the WSJ.

“I understand your concerns but I urge you to pause and think, what does it say to the nearly half the country that believes this election was rigged if we vote not even to consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election?” Mr. Cruz said.

Twitter and Facebook both suspended Trump.

Trump 2024 is Now Officially History Senator Ted Cruz and his merry band of 11 Trumpian degenerates can likely kiss their presidential hopes goodbye as well.

