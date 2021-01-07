TheStreet
Trump is Unfit For Office, Should He Be Removed Immediately?

Mish

Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt today that he is unfit to be president. But should he be removed immediately?

Republicans Blast Trump 

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul: "The vote today is not a protest. The vote today is literally to overturn elections."

Actual Cabinet Members Call for the 25th Amendment

House Judiciary Pushes for 25th Amendment

Miami Herald Calls for Trump's Removal

Trump is deranged, dangerous and ‘incapacitated.’ Invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Senator Mitt Romney (R) Calls Today's Events an Insurrection

Senator Burr (R) Blasts Trump

"The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point."

Trump Will Be a Man Without a Country

Trump Staff Contemplating Quitting

Inside the Storming of the Capitol

What Will History Call Today?

US Attorney Ryan Patrick

Senator Tammy Duckworth on Trump

Senator Tom Cotton (R) Blasts Trump

Trump Has Lost It

Trump Supporters Swarm Washington State Governor's Mansion

Today in a Photo

Republicans Abandon Trump

  1. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri a senior Republican, said he had no more interest in what Mr. Trump had to say. “I don’t want to hear anything,” he told reporters. “It was a tragic day and I think he was part of it.”
  2. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another Republican leader, said Mr. Trump was responsible for the violence. “There’s no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob,” she told Fox News in comments she then posted online. “He lit the flames. This is what America is not.”
  3. Tom Bossert, the president’s former homeland security adviser, called out his former boss. “This is beyond wrong and illegal,” he said on Twitter. “It’s un-American. The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.”
  4. “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted. “This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”
  5.  Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said any move to overturn the results would cause a “death spiral” for democracy. He said that there was no evidence of fraud “anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election.”

Violent End of the Trump Era

Points 1-3 above from A Mob and the Breach of Democracy: The Violent End of the Trump Era

Points 4-5 and Cruz below from the WSJ.

Cruz Cast His Lot With Trump

“I understand your concerns but I urge you to pause and think, what does it say to the nearly half the country that believes this election was rigged if we vote not even to consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election?” Mr. Cruz said.

Twitter and Facebook both suspended Trump.

Good News

  1. Trump 2024 is Now Officially History
  2. Senator Ted Cruz and his merry band of 11 Trumpian degenerates can likely kiss their presidential hopes goodbye as well.

Mish

Comments (15)
No. 1-10
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Yes.

goldguy
goldguy

What you can't wait 3 weeks? Sheeesch!

Realist
Realist

Roughly 1600 days ago, Republicans like Graham and Cruz said that Trump was unfit for office. Then, for the last 1446 days of Trump’s presidency, they kissed his ass and told him how great he was. Now some Republicans are once again saying he is unfit for office. Though some, like Cruz, are still kissing his ass.

That he was unfit, was clear from the moment he threw his hat in the ring.

Worst President in US history.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

LadyG kissed off the Maggot voters tonight.

goldguy
goldguy

Today was unfortunately the opening salvo for Americas next civil war. Coming out from under there desks, congress hurry's to reconvene, with not a word about the tragic death of that women killed in the peoples house. Sad day in America. Land of the free and home of the brave, not so much.

Tengen
Tengen

Ted Cruz probably thinks he can harness the energy around Trump, but he's wrong. Trump never deserved the adulation he received, even his supporters are figuring that out now.

This movement isn't political, it's just unfocused anger. While it's understandable that people are upset, they should have gotten this fired up in 2008 when we decided to print our way to oblivion. Now it's too late to return to fiscal sanity and these people are latching on to ridiculous causes like those championed by QAnon.

The people who stormed DC today will end up fighting the police and military down the road. It's just a matter of time.

Telenochek82
Telenochek82

Lots of hypocrisy and empty speeches from Republicans (except Romney). That Donald was a deranged lunatic , demagogue and criminal was obvious even before he has been elected POTUS

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Welcome to a world where the 1st amendment is not supported.

Can you imagine a Twitter or Facebook policy maker saying, "I do not agree with your opinion but I will defend to the death your right to say it."?

It should be interesting when the guy hanging from the congressional wall or the guy in Pelosi's office are in court. Same for those who torched cars and businesses.

Rusty Nail
Rusty Nail

-If they don't remove him, he will try again.
-we actually need a functional presidency, thousands are dying daily from a pandemic, our enemies are invading our computer networks, etc
-if they don't punish him, why won't the next one try the same stuff?

CzarChasm Reigns
CzarChasm Reigns

Only Warp Speed removal of King Chaos will do.
Leaving an idiot in a position of power for another two weeks would be...
idiotic.

