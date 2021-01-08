Trump is Now Toxic, The Value of His Endorsement is Negative

It's all over for brand "Trump". His most fervent supporters are fleeing in droves.

The Trump Brand is Not Recoverable

Major campaign contributions to Trump and endorsements will sink like a rock. His brand is history.

The same applies to the 11 foolish senators who elected to go down with Trump's sinking ship.

Who Wants a Refund?

The Tweet I replied to drips with irony if you read it carefully.

Major Donor Bails on Senator Hawley

Hawley was one of the 11 Republican Senators who opportunistically went down on the sinking Trump ship.

Please note that A Major Josh Hawley Donor Calls for Him to be Censured by the U.S. Senate.

A Joplin businessman who helped bankroll Sen. Josh Hawley’s first campaign denounced him on Thursday as a “political opportunist” who used “irresponsible, inflammatory, and dangerous tactics” to incite the rioting that took over the U.S. Capitol Building. In a statement late Thursday, David Humphreys, president and CEO of Tamko Building Products, added his voice to a growing chorus of Republicans angry at Hawley for leading a challenge to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Humphreys called on the U.S. Senate to censure Hawley “for provoking yesterday’s riots in our nation’s capital.” The statement to The Missouri Independent came a few hours after Hawley’s political mentor, former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, said in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that supporting Hawley was “the worst mistake I ever made in my life.” It also came on the same day that the publisher Simon & Schuster canceled a contract with Hawley for a book it had expected to release in June.

David Humphreys personally donated $2.875 million to Hawley. He would like his money back.

Alas, that contribution was worse than wasted.

“Hawley should be censured by his Senate colleagues for his actions which have undermined a peaceful transition of power and for provoking yesterday’s riots in our nation’s capital. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to protect our country and its Constitutional underpinnings,” said Humphreys.

Book Cancelled, Too Toxic

Add the First Amendment to the list of items Hawley is clueless about.

Rupert Murdoch Abandoned Trump

Please recall my December 29 report Rupert Murdoch Turns on Trump in a Scathing NY Post Attack

"If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match."

Anarchist Holding the Match

That was one of the the best political prophesies in years.

Impeachable Offenses

The Wall Street Journal was late to the party but finally got to the correct spot. The Journal noted "Trump crossed the line", citing "impeachable offenses".

I commented on the Journal Op-Ed in Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign.

Self Destruction

The Journal piles on with ‘In a Dark Place’: A President Increasingly Angry and Isolated.

Advisers said the president remains consumed with anger toward Vice President Mike Pence over what he saw as a betrayal for refusing to try to block the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. “I don’t want to be your friend,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Pence. “I want you to be the vice president.” “It’s like watching someone self-destruct in front of your very eyes, and you can’t do anything,” said another adviser who recently spoke to the president. The president has recently told advisers he is considering issuing a pardon for himself before he leaves office, which some allies have urged him to do but which has dubious legal basis. Mr. Trump in 2018 said he had the “absolute right” to self-pardon, “but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”

Hawley, the Opening Salvo

Negative articles from once staunch supporters as well as rats abandoning Trump's sinking ship will impact donations, not just to Trump but to anyone still supporting Trump.

Hawley was just the opening salvo.

US Business Leaders Abandon Trump

The Financial Times notes US business Leaders Rue their ‘Faustian Bargain’ with Trump.

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone founder and one of Trump’s most senior Wall Street backers, condemned the “appalling” insurrection “that followed the president’s remarks”.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC that he had voted for the president in November but was now “sorry I did that”.

The National Association of Manufacturers asked Pence to “seriously consider working with the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment” to remove the Trump from office.

Dan Eberhart, CEO of a drilling company, gave $100,000 to Trump. “I’m done. I don’t want my mom to think I’m involved with this,” said Eberhart

33 CEOs in a poll by Yale School of Management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld found unanimous support for the idea that companies would no longer fund “election result deniers”.

“There’s not a major chief executive who’s a Trump supporter now,” Prof Sonnenfeld declared.

Trump Damage

Thanks For the Hoot

Question of the Day

In an impeachment, Congress could prohibit Trump from running again.

But that would be a huge mistake. It would give Trump a platform from which to moan for years, "I would have won."

In short order, the damage he can do to the Nation will be minimal. All Trump will be able to do is make a fool of himself.

Why deprive Trump the opportunity to further go up in flames?

If you you actually think Trump would or even could win four years from now, please re-read this post until this sinks in:

Trump legacy is sealed. He will be viewed as the anarchist holding the match.

All that's left for Trump is a pile of lawsuits, some of which might put him in prison.

Mish