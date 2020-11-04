TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Mish

Trump proclaimed victory. Many Republicans chastised him for doing so.

Trump Proclaims a Win

Trump: "This is a fraud to the American public. This is a fraud on the nation. This is an embarrassment to our country.  We won this election."

Ben Shapiro Chimes in

"No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has."

Shapiro gained a lot of respect from me for that honest Tweet.

GOP Election Lawyer Chimes In

Let's Count Arizona, Nothing Else 

Fox News Chris Wallace Chimes In

"This goes back to what Biden said which is: The president does not get to say that he has won states , the American people get to say it," said Wallace.

"These states, by state law routinely are unable to count votes by election night. There is no question these states can continue to count votes for days."

Mike Pence

Rick Santorum

Chris Christie

Two Lies and a Strawman

Two Lies Plus an Absurd Strawman

No on cast any votes after the polls were closed. Counting them after the polls are closed is standard procedure.

Trump's proclamation of victory before the votes were counted are all you need as a reason to hope he lost no matter who you voted for.

President Trump is a fraud and an embarrassment to our country. 

Mish.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Lance Manly
Lance Manly

I stayed out of the Fearful of Violence post because I believe the vast majority of Americans are accepting of legal processes. But with Trump egging them on there is not telling what 10% fringe groups are going to do.

AshH
AshH

This is what we've been saying for years. Obstruction of justice, withholding public funds to Ukraine for personal gain, botching the coronavirus response, the lies, the smears, the name-calling, and now claiming election fraud without a shred of evidence. I'm amazed that people still can't see him as the disgusting selfish sleezeball that he is.

Jojo
Jojo

If Biden loses then all the senior Dem PTB who were behind his resurrection and eventual nomination will need to be removed and sent into forced retirement.

Meanwhile:

ON THE MONEY Mystery Brit gambler bets $5MILLION on Donald Trump election victory in the ‘largest political wager ever made’
2 Nov 2020, 20:33

Mystery Brit gambler stakes $5M on Trump win in 'largest ever political bet'
Mystery Brit gambler stakes $5M on Trump win in 'largest ever political bet'

A MYSTERY British businessman has bet $5 MILLION on a Donald Trump victory at 37/20 — believed to be the largest political punt ever made. The rich former-banker who is based offshore used a privat…

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Am Fearful of Violence No Matter Who Wins

I emailed a friend today about a violent outcome to the election. The topic also came up on Twitter.

Mish

by

EGW

Republican Attempt to Steal the Election Has No Bounds

No matter who you are for, you should be in favor of a fair election.

Mish

by

EGW

Nassim Taleb Accuses Trump of Incompetence and Denial

Nassim Taleb, author of best-selling 'Black Swan' comments on global leaders' responses to Covid.

Mish

by

EGW

The 3 Most Important States To Watch and Where to Watch Them

In a handfuls of key states we will have early reporting. In three states, reporting is so detailed it will be easy to make judgement calls.

Mish

by

Tengen

Absurd Idea of the Day: US Could Split Into More Than One Country

Let's discuss fat tails and fat tales.

Mish

by

k-rits

A Simple Guide to Understanding Election Craps

Nate Silver has Trump's chance of winning at 10%. If accurate, how likely is that?

Mish

by

AussiePete

Greenwald Quits The Intercept Over Censorship Related to Hunter Biden

Glenn Greenwald has had enough of The Intercept, a company he co-founded.

Mish

by

kiers

Cannabis Legalization is On the Ballot in 5 States, What's Next?

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in 5 states. Here's what to expect.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Friendly’s Restaurant Files for Bankruptcy, Expect Many More

The Ice cream eatery has estimated liabilities of up to $100 million and no way to pay them.

Mish

by

troyer27j

Trump and Biden Should Both Urge Calm Immediately

The threat of violence over the election is high. Neither candidate is addressing the concern.

Mish

by

PreCambrian