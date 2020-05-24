Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump in the Lead in 15 Battleground States? Don't Believe It

Mish

A recent poll shows Trump is in the lead in 15 key states. Let's investigate.

Hannity reports Joe in Trouble: Trump Beating Biden in 15 Battleground States

A shocking new poll spells big trouble for Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden; showing President Trump beating Biden in 15 battleground states that will likely decide the 2020 election.

583 People Surveyed 

The poll was conducted by SSRS for CNN. 

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS May 7-10 among a random national sample of 1,112 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer, including 1,001 registered voters and 583 voters in battleground states, defined as the 15 states decided by 8 points or less in 2016 -- Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Survey Math

583 people / 15 states = 38.9 people per battleground state.

Surveying less that 40 people per state then averaging them together is of course ridiculous. 

So, let's dive further into individual state polls.

Latest State Polls

  • May 12-21: North Carolina: Even
  • May 18-19: Michigan: Biden +6
  • May 11-17: Michigan: Biden +3
  • May 10-14: Pennsylvania: Biden +9
  • May 6-8: Wisconsin: Biden +9
  • May 1-5: Michigan: Biden +9
  • May 16-18: Georgia: Biden +1 
  • May 14-17: Florida: Biden +5
  • May 14-17: Florida: Biden +1
  • May 3-16: Virginia: Biden +12
  • May 9-11: Arizona: Biden +8
  • May 7-11: Colorado: Biden +13
  • May 11-13: Georgia: Trump +2
  • Florida: May 8-12: Biden +5
  • May 7-9: North Carolina: Trump +3

Those are not in date order. Rather, they are in the order in which FiveThirtyEight presented them.

The SSRS poll is clearly ridiculous, but that is what happens when you poll an average 39 people for 15 states then lump everything together.

Shocker

If you are looking for a shocker, look no further than Georgia. 

Georgia was not supposed to even be in play for Biden, yet the more recent of the two polls has Biden in the lead.

Not a Shocker

Hannity all of a sudden believes a poll sponsored by CNN. 

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-9
abend237-04
abend237-04

I agree, it's less than worthless.
Ann Coulter going off the deep end after Trump today. I agree with her, but the only thing worse is having Biden in the White House basement for four years as senile front man for the left.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

When The Dumpster® implements/completes his voter suppression efforts there will only be 39 voters in Michigan. The "right" 39 voters.

gregggg
gregggg

Both candidates are incompetent, so does that really matter. I don't like anything the Republican-Democratic single party system has to offer. Jacob Hornberger is running under the Libertarian Party. He has much more to offer, which means if he actually got elected, he's be JFKed before he even got sworn in.

Sechel
Sechel

I'm getting the sense that CNN funds polling on the cheap and is more interested in getting an answer than about a sound poll. This isn't the first CNN sponsored poll that seems thin and based on questionable statistical methods

tokidoki
tokidoki

Winner? Obama.

Sechel
Sechel

CNN/SSRS polling showed Sanders beating Biden back in January. Something wrong in the methdology. This poll had 1156 respondents. Not sure what the issue is.

Montana33
Montana33

Thanks for exposing this terrible survey. I wonder if CNN just wanted a sensational headline. I have done a lot of phone banking and I can tell you that only old people answer the phone. I think it’s nearly impossible these days to get a representative sample from a phone survey unless you keep calling until you get a proper age distribution. I never pick up for unknown callers.

George Phillies
George Phillies

The 2020 Libertarian Party Presidential candidate is Jo Jorgenson.
I'm with her! Just say JO! JoJ2020.com

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Trump will beat Biden. I don’t know why there is even a question.

Biden called black people stupid this week.

There is two people that Trump can beat. For some reason that’s the only two people the dems can put against him.

I personally think politics makes people stupid. What’s funny as hell is a don’t care for Trump.

But when the media dismisses a rape allegation after doing the opposite not to long ago, it might be time to read some different news guys.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

michiganmoon

Trump Too Vain for a Mask in Trip to Ford Plant

Trump visited a Michigan Ford plant but refused to wear a mask when on camera.

Mish

by

Stuki

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

CCR

Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Mish

by

Montana33

Central Bank Digital Currencies On the Way

Six countries have digital currency pilot programs in place. Canada is in development mode while the US lags.

Mish

by

caradoc-again

Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

The GDP risk over five years from COVID-19 could range from $3.3 trillion to $82 trillion, according to risk analysis of what may go right or wrong.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Airlines to Abandon Dozens of Regional Cities

On Friday, the FAA granted airlines the right to halt service to regional cities

Mish

by

blueicetwice

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Oregon Circuit Court Declares Covid-19 Lockdown is Illegal

An Oregon circuit court invalidated the governor's coronavirus lockdown but the issues is not settled.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Mish

by

Montana33