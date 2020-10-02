Trump in Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Covid

Trump Breaks the News on Twitter

President Trump said he and the first lady would begin quarantining while they await the results of their Covid-19 tests, after Hope Hicks, a senior White House adviser who traveled with the president this week, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ms. Hicks traveled with the president aboard Air Force One to and from the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. She also traveled with Mr. Trump on Air Force One to and from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, along with a number of top White House advisers, including Stephen Miller; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law: and Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff for communications.

Earlier in the evening, the White House had released a schedule for Friday that showed Mr. Trump attending an indoor fundraiser at the Trump hotel in Washington and traveling to Florida for a campaign rally.

The White House typically uses a rapid test to assess whether the president and other officials have Covid-19, so it wasn’t clear why Mr. Trump doesn’t yet have results.