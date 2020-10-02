TheStreet
Trump in Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Covid

Mish

Trump and his wife are in quarantine awaiting the results of a covid test.

Trump Breaks the News on Twitter

Please note Trump to Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump said he and the first lady would begin quarantining while they await the results of their Covid-19 tests, after Hope Hicks, a senior White House adviser who traveled with the president this week, tested positive for the coronavirus.  

Ms. Hicks traveled with the president aboard Air Force One to and from the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. She also traveled with Mr. Trump on Air Force One to and from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, along with a number of top White House advisers, including Stephen Miller; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law: and Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff for communications.

Earlier in the evening, the White House had released a schedule for Friday that showed Mr. Trump attending an indoor fundraiser at the Trump hotel in Washington and traveling to Florida for a campaign rally. 

The White House typically uses a rapid test to assess whether the president and other officials have Covid-19, so it wasn’t clear why Mr. Trump doesn’t yet have results.

Too Many Tests!

If you don't test, you won't have it. 

Testing is BS

Trump knows testing is BS and so do his supporters.

So why is he being tested?  Why don't we have fast tests?

Debate

The next debate is set for October 15. 

Depending on the outcome of the tests, it could be canceled.

Mish

Greggg
Greggg

I'll call BS on this thing. Another cliff hanger to keep the public focused on the election and the fake debate scenario. Nick Dibitetto had the best rendition of the debate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrduuiKGdSc

The Debating Game | VicDiBitetto.net
The Debating Game | VicDiBitetto.net

Funny videos — try not to laugh, smile or grin while watching comedian Vic DiBitetto. Please share and don't forget to subscribe to my channel. Subscribe: ht...

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Funny video! Put on 2x speed.

