TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Has No Legal Alternatives and Should Concede

Mish

The Wall Street Journal editorial board finally reaches the right conclusion, "Trump ought to concede".

Trump’s Challenge Is Over

Please consider the WSJ editorial Trump’s Challenge Is Over

Mr. Trump’s last legal gasp came Friday evening when the Supreme Court declined to hear the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As we predicted, the Court cited Texas’s lack of legal standing to challenge how another state manages its elections.

Some on the right claim that Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, but this is wrong. The Justices said they would have taken the Texas case as a “bill of complaint” when states sue other states.

The Supreme Court was thus unanimous. Let's discuss the key points the Journal made.

Key Points

  1. The Court made the right call, and it would be refreshing if the political left that has relentlessly attacked Mr. Trump’s judicial appointees as partisans admitted how wrong they’ve been.
  2. If anyone can sue without a cognizable injury and the possibility of remedy, the courts would be overwhelmed with frivolous claims.
  3. The spectacle of so many House Republicans endorsing the Texas suit is depressing, and they aren’t profiles in courage. But their critics would have more credibility if they hadn’t promoted the Russia “collusion” lies for four years and indulged Hillary Clinton’s claims to this day that the Russians elected Mr. Trump in 2016. This is one reason that tens of millions of Americans are inclined to believe Mr. Trump’s election claims despite the losses in court.
  4. None of this excuses Mr. Trump’s attempts to delegitimize Mr. Biden’s victory on Nov. 3. 
  5. There is no doubt that mass mail-in balloting led to more election problems, such as varying rules for signature verification in different Pennsylvania counties. But these irregularities do not add up to a stolen election in multiple states. 
  6. There’s no predicting how Mr. Trump will behave. Perhaps he will continue his “stolen” election claims past Jan. 20. Perhaps he can’t admit to himself that he lost. Perhaps he hopes to nurture resentment to run again in 2024.
  7. Bitterness as a political strategy rarely wears well.  If Republicans lose the Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, Mr. Trump will deserve much of the blame. 
  8. There’s a time to fight, and a time to concede. Mr. Trump has had his innumerable days in court and lost. 

The above points are all direct quotes from the WSJ editorial.

While it may be difficult in general to predict what Trump might do or say, I suspect this case is different.

One Last Fleecing

Those afflicted with Trump Cult Syndrome demand that Trump never concede. And if he does concede, contributions (allegedly to fight these  court battles that even the WSJ understands are ridiculous) will stop flowing in.

The money is not for fighting election fraud, it is to raise money for Trump's other needs including tax evasion and a myriad of civil cases once his shield of presidency is gone. 

But hey, believe what you want, even this. 

Those with TCS demand Trump fight on. So he will. Contributions depend on it. 

It's over. The electors have decided. 

However, The fleecing must continue even if it costs Republicans the Senate in Georgia.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-6
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Mr. Trump is very concerned about the Georgia Senate races.....NOT!

When will they figure out that Trump cares about Trump....and absolutely NOBODY else. (I’m guessing a fair percentage of the Trump base will never see reality).

But the WSJ got it right finally. Spot on.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Americans need to realize the solution is not in electing a king but actually electing small government Constitutional legislators. I know it's not as sexy as the Super Bowl called the presidential election, but...

njbr
njbr

The impending chaos planned for January 6th.

Alternative facts = alternative electors

...“As we speak today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send those results up to Congress,” [Stephen] Miller said, saying doing so means their “legal remedies remain open” and Congress can validate the Trump electors if any of their lawsuits pan out, which is extremely unlikely....

Sechel
Sechel

We need to come to terms with the fact that a substantial portion of the Republican party is hostile to Democracy. 17 Republican attorney generals signed on to Trump's Texas challenge. They knew better and were joined by over 130 Republican legislators. Today Republicans in Michigan attempted to submit a false slate if electors.

Trump knows he can't win but he will attempt another coup on January 6th. Just because its likely to fail doesn't mean we shouldn't take it seriously.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump and Republican electors are trying to steal an election in plain sight. They may be failing but we've never gotten this close. This isn't about Trump protecting his rights but about Republicans trying to steal our right to vote

MarkraD
MarkraD

Trump knows it's over, his base does not, Trump is doing what he does best, a con prepping his mark for the score once he's back in the private sector.

Look for new iterations of Trump University, Trump steaks, Trump name licensing...etc...etc.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Pennsylvania Delivers a Blistering Rebuke of Texas Lawsuit

Once again, Republican hopes are up on a laughable longshot at overturning the election.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

How to Tell if You Have Trump Cult Syndrome

Do you have TCS, Trump Cult Syndrome? My simple test will reveal the answer.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Expect the Most Evictions in History as Ban Expires

The federal ban on evictions expires in January. For millions that's when huge problems start.

Mish

by

SSHERON

UK and EU Ditch Deadline and Extend Talks

As expected in tis corner, talks between the UK and EU are back on.

Mish

by

Scooot

Are Democrats or Republicans More to Blame for the Covid Impasse?

There is plenty of blame to go around but where is the preponderance?

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

Are Home Prices in Black Neighborhoods Underpriced?

Homes in Black neighborhoods are underpriced by about $156 billion, according to Andre M. Perry of the Brookings Institution. Do you buy that story?

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Germany Announces a Hard Lockdown Through Christmas

Extreme lockdown measure in Germany are coming up. In the US, hospitalizations keep breaking records. The good news is Pfizer begins shipping its vaccine.

Mish

by

sunny129

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Restaurants are struggling and the latest lockdowns add to the misery.

Mish

by

Maverick Observer