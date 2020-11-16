Trump Demands the Physically Impossible in Georgia

Call Off the Recount

Dear President Trump

Your demand is physically impossible.

Officials recount ballots, not signatures. They cannot do the latter.

Why?

Georgia Republicans Worried

Following Trump's Twitter attacks, Georgia Republicans Worry Trump Feud Could Hurt Key Senate Runoffs.

The Georgia Republican Party is beset with infighting, as leading Republicans in the state come under public attack from President Trump.

Trump spent the past few days on Twitter attacking top Georgia Republicans: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both once considered allies of Mr. Trump.

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler last week took the extraordinary step of calling for fellow Republican Mr. Raffensperger to resign, alleging election mismanagement. They didn’t offer evidence for that assertion. Mr. Raffensperger wasn’t notified of the call until he saw a mass email sent to media outlets. He refused to resign.

An adviser to Mr. Raffensperger said Saturday that the secretary of state, a strong supporter of the president since 2016, was baffled by the attacks. Those who are attacking the election as corrupt are in “complete looneyville,” the adviser said.

Mr. Kemp, who faces reelection in 2022, narrowly won in 2018 over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Mr. Kemp was aided, in part, by campaign visits from Mr. Trump. After Mr. Kemp won, the president sent him a signed note congratulating him, written on a newspaper clipping about his victory.