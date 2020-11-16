TheStreet
Trump Demands the Physically Impossible in Georgia

Mish

Trump wants signature checks on the Georgia recount. It cannot be done.

Call Off the Recount

Dear President Trump

Your demand is physically impossible. 

Officials recount ballots, not signatures. They cannot do the latter.

Why?

  • Absentee voters sign the outside of the envelope, not the ballot. 
  • When the ballot is received, election officials compare signatures to the voter’s registration file. 
  • If the signatures match, the envelopes are then separated from the ballots to safeguard voters’ ballot choices. 
  • Election officials also verified signatures on paper applications for an absentee ballot.
  • There are no signatures to check because people do not sign ballots. Any other process would disclose how people voted.

Georgia Republicans Worried

Following Trump's Twitter attacks, Georgia Republicans Worry Trump Feud Could Hurt Key Senate Runoffs.

The Georgia Republican Party is beset with infighting, as leading Republicans in the state come under public attack from President Trump.

Trump spent the past few days on Twitter attacking top Georgia Republicans: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both once considered allies of Mr. Trump.

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler last week took the extraordinary step of calling for fellow Republican Mr. Raffensperger to resign, alleging election mismanagement. They didn’t offer evidence for that assertion. Mr. Raffensperger wasn’t notified of the call until he saw a mass email sent to media outlets. He refused to resign.

An adviser to Mr. Raffensperger said Saturday that the secretary of state, a strong supporter of the president since 2016, was baffled by the attacks. Those who are attacking the election as corrupt are in “complete looneyville,” the adviser said.

Mr. Kemp, who faces reelection in 2022, narrowly won in 2018 over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Mr. Kemp was aided, in part, by campaign visits from Mr. Trump. After Mr. Kemp won, the president sent him a signed note congratulating him, written on a newspaper clipping about his victory.

Questions of the Day

How is it that Trump does not understand the ballot process? 

Or is it that Trump just does not give a damn?

New Career Opportunity

Mish

Soft_coding
Soft_coding

stress tests are good for the constitution until they aren't.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

No need to listen to the clown anymore. I heard he plans to run in 2024, he will lose bigly because in four years, about 5 or 6 million boomer trump supporters will be dead. Biden won by 5 million votes. I predict the next election will be won by dems with a 7 to 10 million margin as long as they dont run a hillary-like candidate.

Louis Winthorpe III
Louis Winthorpe III

When do we start talking about actual mental illness?

Let's pretend for a moment that instead of POTUS this was some random McCain supporter on the side of the road flailing against the 2008 election results. Would anyone think they were NOT out of their mind crazy?

Sechel
Sechel

Trump is one for 23 in he courts. Trump can tweet all he wants but in court his lawyers have not shown any proof. Their claims that their poll watchers have not had access have all been withdrawn and dismissed. They are simply not factually correct.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump just had his 23rd loss today. Docket in case anyone is interested. This is downright embarassing and a huge waste of time. No wonder all of Trump's law firms are quitting

Sechel
Sechel

Trump will contineu to move the goal poss or ask for things he can't get because he doesn't have real quesitons or allegations. He simply wants to create doubt and hopes somehow states won't certify the election results

xil
xil

i created a twitter account specifically to tell trump and his ilk: georgia says, y'all farred

njbr
njbr

Based on the House and Senate results (no big gains for Democrats), the vote was clearly a referendum on Trump.

And Trump lost.

It hurts most for a guy who doesn't like losers.

Sechel
Sechel

The way I look at Trump and his minions' nonsense is that they're like a bunch of drunks trying to take down a skyscraper with a blowtorch. I don't think they have the remotest chance of succeeding, but I also don't think we should allow them to start a fire while they try.

KidHorn
KidHorn

There's cheating in every election. On both sides. There probably was more cheating this time. Mainly the democrats because I believe they would have done anything to keep Trump from winning. But, it's almost impossible to prove and get a result changed on a national scale.

Long term, we need to come up with a more secure way of voting. People need to verify who they are in order to vote. The argument that that's racist is absurd. Maybe have a unique national voter ID number for everyone. Similar to a SSN.

truthseeker
truthseeker

A friend of mine says the Republicans, all the conservatives wrongly think that if Republican Georgia senators win, this will stop Biden from progressive programs as he will simply use “executive order” to promote his agenda. This is a very depressing power I had forgot to consider.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

So.....which is giving rise to more delusional thinking this week? Is it the election or is it COVID?

Hard to say...but interestingly, it’s still the same people who are equally delusional about both subjects.

Sooner or later the Kool-Aid they’re drinking is bound to run out. I hope it happens sometime soon.

