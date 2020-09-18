TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Campaign Cash Crunch: Where is the "Silent Majority"?

Mish

As Trump retreats from TV ads, Biden spends.

Cash Crunch for Trump Campaign

The Financial Times reports Trump Retreats from Television Ads Amid Campaign Cash Crunch.

MSN reports Trump Money Crunch Limiting his Battleground Options.

Last month, Biden outraised President Trump in August by more than $150 million. That steep financial disparity heading into the critical, post-Labor Day period, combined with the Trump campaign’s heavy burn rate for several months previous, forced the cancellation of millions of dollars in battleground state ads. Biden countered with a major buy across television and digital platforms that went virtually uncontested in some crucial media markets.

“When you are being outspent, the key becomes training the resources you do have on the absolute crucial targets that still lead you to victory,” said Nick Everhart, a Republican media consultant in Ohio. “In a presidential race, that means not spreading spending thin and trying to keep pace everywhere but focusing it in on your absolute must-win states to hit 270.”

This month, Biden has dominated the president on the airwaves in Arizona, and Republicans say the GOP ticket is suffering there as a result.  “They were off the air for eight days in Arizona,” said a GOP operative who is monitoring the state. “It’s a big problem.”

"There’s one campaign that has a grassroots operation — and it’s Trump’s,” said Jeff Burton, a Republican strategist in Texas. “He’s knocking on 1 million doors a week. Biden is knocking on zero."

Silent Majority Not Donating?

Is Trump's alleged the silent majority suddenly not donating?

I suggest the silent majority are donating. But they are Biden supporters, not Trump supporters.

Point-Counterpoint

Mish

Comments (19)
No. 1-8
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The silent majority are mostly voting for Biden but don’t take my word for it, listen to Trump.

Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote
Trump says Republicans would ‘never’ be elected again if it was easier to vote

President dismissed Democratic-led push for voter reforms amid coronavirus pandemic during Fox &amp; Friends appearance

“The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Lipscomb407
Lipscomb407

Big money is all with Biden. That should tell you everything you need to know about this election. Trump outpaces Biden with donations under $50. You know...the kind that regular folks can afford.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

My only observation here is that Trump's threat to spend his own money on the campaign was just more bullshit. Looks to me like he's decided to cut his losses.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

My wife sends $100 to Sleepy Joe every month. Is that "big money"? It is way less than she spent on her Bottega Veneta bag.

Sechel
Sechel

Not only did Trump waste his cash advantage but Bloomberg is throwing in one hundred million dollars for Florida alone. Trump with seven weeks to go is hunting for a campaign message. Painting Biden as a socialist has failed and the same can be said of Law & Order. Brad Parscale paid himself a handsome salary and most of the ads were little more than claiming Biden is senile. Trump claimed he was considering self funding, unheard of for an incumbent and not likely considering the illiquid nature of Trump's assets and his aversion to using his own funds.

No wonder Trump sent Rudy to Ukraine.

MikeC
MikeC

Advertising for the presidential election is a waste this cycle. Everyone already knows who they are voting for and a commercial is not going to change anyone's mind. The down ballot races are much more important.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Anybody here watch TV? Asking for a friend.

Ha, ha. If Trump wins, we should hear cheers of triumph from those for whom "too much money in politics" is the hot-button issue. Almost worth it, eh?

TCW
TCW

I think Hillary proved spending money on ads was a waste.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nonsensical Notion "Trump Brought Peace to the Mideast"

Trump supporters are all abuzz over the notion Trump brought peace to the Mideast. Let's investigate the claim.

Mish

by

LarryK

Shocking ICE Abuse of Women Includes Forced Sterilization

Whistleblower nurse reveals pattern of forced hysterectomies in ICE detention centers.

Mish

by

PhillyLady

Amazon is a Rousing US Success Story to be Cheered

Amazon is on a hiring spree due to a covid-related surge of online shopping.

Mish

by

Herkie

More Than One Third of All NYC Residents Consider Leaving

The cost of living in New York City is so steep that in the past 4 months, 35% have considered leaving.

Mish

by

Cocoa

Biden's Multi-Trillion-Dollar Budget is the Biggest Increase in Decades

Biden unleashed his budget plans. Let's have a look.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Criminal Prosecution of Boeing Executives Should Begin

Damning details of purposeful malfeasance by Boeing executives emerged in a Congressional investigation.

Mish

by

Ninjango

Afghanistan Peace Talks Begin, Why Bother? Just Leave!

The US is in peace talks with the Taliban. Concerns mount.

Mish

by

Random_Defoliant

Fed's GDP and Unemployment Projections: Who Believes Them?

In addition to its blather about interest rates, the Fed also made numerous economic projections.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

Pharmaceutical Imports Soar After Trump's Tax Cuts

The TCJA was supposed to increase US corporate investment and repatriate corporate cash. It did the opposite.

Mish

by

Stuki

Unemployment Claim Progress Slows to a Crawl

Progress in initial and continued state unemployment claims is minimal. All continued claims rose has worsened for three weeks.

Mish

by

Webej