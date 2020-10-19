Trump Attacks Dr. Fauci as a "Disaster" and an "Idiot"

Trump makes another appeal to the base, this time blasting Dr. Fauci.

"I Have Big Rallies, Fauci is a Disaster"

As election 2020 winds down Trump brags about the size of his rallies as Blasts Fauci as a Disaster.

“People are tired of Covid,” he complained. “I have the biggest rallies I’ve ever had. And we have Covid. People are saying, ‘Whatever. Just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it.” He added, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong.” Mr. Trump also called Dr. Fauci a “nice” guy, but he said, “He’s been here for 500 years,” and added, “Every time he goes on television, there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster.”

The article notes that attack went against the advice of advisers who tried to get the president to lay off the doctor who remains popular.

Fauci on 60 Minutes

Also note that Fauci was on 60 minutes last night. In the interview Fauci admits administration has restricted his media appearances, says he's not surprised Trump got COVID.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Were you surprised that President Trump got sick?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Absolutely not. I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV, I said, "Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that's gotta be a problem." And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: During this pandemic, has the White House been controlling when you can speak with the media?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: You know, I think you'd have to be honest and say yes. I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me.

Q: [Regarding Masks]: Dr. Jon LaPook: So when you find out you were wrong, you don't double down?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: No. When you find out you're wrong, it's a manifestation of your honesty to say, "Hey, I was wrong. I did subsequent experiments and now it's this way." The benefit of masks has been supported by evidence that, under certain conditions, the virus can travel more than the six feet suggested by social distancing guidelines. ... You know, he sometimes equates wearing a mask with weakness.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Does that make sense to you?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: No it doesn't. Of course not.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Do you have a feeling that there is sometimes an all-out war against science?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Oh yeah. I mean, particularly over the last few years. There's an anti-authority feeling in the world. And science has an air of authority to it. So people who want to push back on authority tend to, as a sidebar, push back on science.

Death Threats

Once an avid runner, at 79, Dr. Fauci now power walks, flanked by federal agents.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: What's that all about?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: That's sad. The very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety. But it bothers me less than the hassling of my wife and my children.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: They've been threatened?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Yes. I mean, like, give me a break.

YouTube 60 Minute Interview

The interview is 13 minutes long. Play it. It kicks off with Fauci saying he will vote in person.

Timed to Hurt Trump?

This interview may have been timed to hurt Trump and probably did.

But Trump's response today did more to hurt Trump than the interview.

More Appeal to the Base Silliness

Trump again repeats a message that plays well to his base and no one else.

Blasting Fauci as an "Idiot" is not going to play well with seniors, women, or anyone still undecided and sitting on the fence.

Not that there are many undecided voters left at this stage anyway.

Trump supporters still pretend this is 2016. It isn't.

Key Ideas

In 2016 Trump made the campaign a referendum on Hillary, a winning tactic.

In 2020, Trump made the campaign a referendum on himself, losing support of women and seniors in doing so.

Hunter Biden Irrelevance

Laser Focus

See point 4 below.

The one word in point 1 is "women". Seniors are another key idea.

This labeling of Fauci as an "idiot" is not likely to play well with either group.

But hey, "I have big rallies," says Trump.

To the bitter end, it's all about feeding Trump's big ego, no matter what it costs him.

This time, the election.

Mish