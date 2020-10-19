TheStreet
Trump Attacks Dr. Fauci as a "Disaster" and an "Idiot"

Mish

Trump makes another appeal to the base, this time blasting Dr. Fauci.

"I Have Big Rallies, Fauci is a Disaster"

As election 2020 winds down Trump brags about the size of his rallies as Blasts Fauci as a Disaster.

“People are tired of Covid,” he complained. “I have the biggest rallies I’ve ever had. And we have Covid. People are saying, ‘Whatever. Just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it.”

He added, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong.”

Mr. Trump also called Dr. Fauci a “nice” guy, but he said, “He’s been here for 500 years,” and added, “Every time he goes on television, there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster.”

The article notes that attack went against the advice of advisers who tried to get the president to lay off the doctor who remains popular.

Fauci on 60 Minutes

Also note that  Fauci was on 60 minutes last night. In the interview Fauci admits administration has restricted his media appearances, says he's not surprised Trump got COVID.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Were you surprised that President Trump got sick?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Absolutely not. I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV, I said, "Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that's gotta be a problem." And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event. 

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: During this pandemic, has the White House been controlling when you can speak with the media?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: You know, I think you'd have to be honest and say yes. I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me. 

Q: [Regarding Masks]: Dr. Jon LaPook: So when you find out you were wrong, you don't double down?   

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: No. When you find out you're wrong, it's a manifestation of your honesty to say, "Hey, I was wrong. I did subsequent experiments and now it's this way." The benefit of masks has been supported by evidence that, under certain conditions, the virus can travel more than the six feet suggested by social distancing guidelines.  ... You know, he sometimes equates wearing a mask with weakness.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Does that make sense to you?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: No it doesn't. Of course not.

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: Do you have a feeling that there is sometimes an all-out war against science?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Oh yeah. I mean, particularly over the last few years. There's an anti-authority feeling in the world. And science has an air of authority to it. So people who want to push back on authority tend to, as a sidebar, push back on science. 

Death Threats

Once an avid runner, at 79, Dr. Fauci now power walks, flanked by federal agents. 

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: What's that all about?

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: That's sad. The very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety. But it bothers me less than the hassling of my wife and my children. 

Q: Dr. Jon LaPook: They've been threatened? 

A: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Yes. I mean, like, give me a break. 

YouTube 60 Minute Interview

The interview is 13 minutes long. Play it. It kicks off with Fauci saying he will vote in person. 

Timed to Hurt Trump?

This interview may have been timed to hurt Trump and probably did.

But Trump's response today did more to hurt Trump than the interview.

More Appeal to the Base Silliness

Trump again repeats a message that plays well to his base and no one else. 

Blasting Fauci as an "Idiot" is not going to play well with seniors, women, or anyone still undecided and sitting on the fence. 

Not that there are many undecided voters left at this stage anyway.

Trump supporters still pretend this is 2016. It isn't.

Key Ideas

  • In 2016 Trump made the campaign a referendum on Hillary, a winning tactic.
  • In 2020, Trump made the campaign a referendum on himself, losing support of women and seniors in doing so.

Hunter Biden Irrelevance

Laser Focus

See point 4 below.

The one word in point 1 is "women". Seniors are another key idea.

This labeling of Fauci as an "idiot" is not likely to play well with either group.

But hey, "I have big rallies," says Trump.

To the bitter end, it's all about feeding Trump's big ego, no matter what it costs him. 

This time, the election.

Mish

Comments (42)
No. 1-14
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

There is only one grand idiot, his name is trump. He leads a cult of idiots. He will be gone in a few months, likely to Scotland.

Zardoz
Zardoz

I'd like to see the ratio of employees trump has thrown under the bus vs the ones he hasn't.

Jojo
Jojo

One of the few things I will agree with Trump on. Fauci is over the hill, has jumped the shark and should have been fired months ago. He is nothing but a publicity seeking little twerp.

Too much BS
Too much BS

Bullies and Flunkies BS. Educated people say it straight and How It Is.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I have no love for Fauci, who is a career bureaucrat. He let Trump push him around from the get-go. I'd have told Trump to kiss my ass, frankly....a long time ago.

Guys like Fauci should spend some time figuring out why nobody trusts science anymore. It's because science sold out......and the "scientific community" has lost credibility. That's a 'nother whole long story all by itself.

But surely, surely..people other than just seniors and women can see that Trump is using Fauci for his fall guy. I mean...how many times does that have to happen?....It's his primary modus operandi.

nlightn
nlightn

Trumposaurus is a very sick piece of human garbage,..he is mentally incapable to do anything other than what he does. T-rump needs psychological assistance !

Dr. Fak(e)chi is a total control freak and with Kill Gates they will destroy the human immune system and it's god given dna with their BS vaccine.

Sick and demented all of the,...T-rump, Fak(e)chi and Gates.

Get rid of them all,..asap.

UnPac
UnPac

Dr. Fauci is not even a real doctor he just talks. Even today this so called doctor doesn't have a clue how the virus is spreading. Trial-and-error effort is not a real science.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Divide, divide, divide, and require everyone to agree on every issue. That's a great recipe for shrinking a party, and losing an election.

Trump is a life-long Democrat. I believe he is a Trojan horse, and he joined the Republican Party because he thought they were fools, and he could destroy them. He was right.

RonJ
RonJ

“People are tired of Covid,” he complained.

People are tired of Covid. Protesters were marching in Berlin recently. Laid off employees of Disneyland were protesting last weekend. They want to go back to work.

Thousands of doctors and scientists have signed the Great Barrington Declaration, calling for herd immunity and an end to lockdowns.

"Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19, tells Andrew Neil: 'We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as
your primary control method'."

Dr. Fauci said that HCQ had no efficacy. However, California doctor Brian Tyson treated some 1,700 Covid patients with HCQ and zinc without a single fatality and only one hospitalization.

"Table. Characteristics of symptomatic adults > 18 years who were outpatients in 11 academic healthcare facilities...

Reported use of face covering or mask 14 days before illness onset.

Always 70.6%"

Yet Dr. Atlas is blocked by Twitter for comments he made about masks. It is outright Orwellian. Parrot the official story or be banned or smeared, even if you are a qualified doctor or a scientist.

Carl_R
Carl_R

You have to admit that this is classic Trump, though. He thinks he knows more than the experts, so be brings in someone who, while unqualified, has an opinion Trump likes, and then he tries to get the experts to quit.

Realist
Realist

Fascinating. Judging by responses from nlightn, UnPac, and others there is a definite anti-science mentality among some posters. There are many reasons why this apparent rejection of science, facts, and reality is becoming an issue:

Politics: people who support political parties (or cults) tend to believe whatever lies the party (cult) tells them, even if the lies are preposterous

Stupidity: people without the ability to see reality if it punched them in the face are easily swayed by conspiracy theories

Shoot the messenger mentality: people don’t like to hear bad news, even if it’s the truth; so they would rather shoot the messenger than believe the message

Trump is guilty of all three of these. As are far too many of the people who comment on this blog.

Mish does a pretty good job of putting up with some of these folks: until they cross the line and insult him personally because he is saying something that doesn’t match with their cultist point of view.

Fauci is a dedicated Scientist who has spent his career trying to protect people, particularly in the US. And for all his hard work and dedication, some of his fellow Americans shit all over him. What a bunch of losers.

numike
numike

regarding covid 19 I'll still be very careful ty

PreCambrian
PreCambrian

To be called an idiot by Trump is a compliment.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"I have big rallies," says Trump. "To compensate for my small flaccid penis."

