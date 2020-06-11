Mish Talk
Trump Accidentally Tells the Truth About Himself

Mish

Trump is on another amusing Tweetstorm today with predictions and an ironic truth about himself.

Trump's Predictions 

  1. Very good third quarter
  2. Great fourth quarter
  3. One of our best ever years in 2021

Federal reserve is wrong. That is the truth, but Trump is certainly no better. 

Ironic Truth 

THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!

There is no one in bigger denial of who he is, what he has accomplished, and what he actually stands for that Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, we all have to suffer through it.

Trump Doubles Down on Stupidity

Yesterday, Trump Demands CNN Apologize for a Poll Showing Biden in the Lead.

What Do Other Polls Say?

Presidential Approval Polls June 12

Six different pollsters all say the same thing. 

Of course Trump supporters will say the polls were wrong in 2016. And they were, by about 2 percentage points not 11.

And it was vs. a despised Hillary, and it took a last second switch from Comey to boot. 

T Minus 5 and Counting

OK there are still five months to go. 

But the deeper Trump sinks, the harder it will be for him to recover. 

What About Fox news?

Fox News Polls June 12

The four most recent Fox News Polls listed on FiveThirtyEight look like this:

  1. Biden +9 in Wisconsin
  2. Biden +2 in Ohio
  3. Biden +4 in arizona
  4. Democrat McSally a whopping +13 in the Arizona Senate race.

Republicans should be very worried about this: THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

Can only hope Mitch goes down in flames with him.

jivefive99
jivefive99

For those who have always wondered if they could predict the future by knowing the past, all you have to do is take one look at that superficial, automatic, babied little snake to know that, yes, I can predict the future .. with the Donald at least ....

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Trump barely squeaked out a victory in 2016 losing the popular vote and barely winning Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. I don't see him getting as lucky this year, especially when you note the Democratic base looks mad as hell.

Trump should have spent less time being divisive on Twitter and playing the victim card and more time leading and building a larger base. He didn't. He's about to be embarrassed. I can't wait to see his tweets if we learn he is the loser to Biden.

