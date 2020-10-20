TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Abruptly Walks Out of 60 Minutes Interview

Mish

Trump, Vice-President Pence, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris agreed to 60 Minutes Interviews. Trump walked out.

Moments ago Trump ‘Abruptly Ended’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl

Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.

His truncated taping on "60 Minutes," which was followed by a cryptic tweet accusing Stahl of not wearing a mask at the White House, seemed an extension of what has been Trump's visible irritation as he enters the campaign's final days.

Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together, like they did four years ago, for a walk and talk session. But Trump did not return for the appearance with Pence, sources said.

Daily Trumpian Drama

Tump Notes Lesley Stahl Not Wearing a Mask

No mention of why he walked out but "much more to come".

Running Angry, Not Scared

"I'm not running scared," Trump told reporters. "I think I'm running angry." 

 'You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.' He said that," Stahl said.

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-13
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Sooper geeeenius.

Zardoz
Zardoz

"I think I'm running angry."

Angry is fight, scared is flight.

Zardoz
Zardoz

'You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.'

I'm pinching your head! I'm pinching your head!

njbr
njbr

Stahl was hospitalized for covid in the spring. She, like Trump, according to Trump is "immune" to covid.

He's a big effin whiner and baby.

Snowflake.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Why are "the women" so "nasty" to Fat Donnie from Queens?
I await your cogent responses.

njbr
njbr

It's a suble way of winning over white suburban women....

Please like meeeee...

Carl_R
Carl_R

Trump's behavior is bizarre and erratic.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Bwaahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Big baby lose his pacifier? Run over to fox news tubby.

silverdog148
silverdog148

This is exactly why seniors/electorate are turning on him, he is not doing himself any favors.

This type of erratic behavior is beginning to worry people as this is what would one expect from a toddler/child, imagine how easy it is for a natural amoral manipulator like Putin/Meadows/Kushner to mess with this guy.

frozeninthenorth
frozeninthenorth

Considering Trump' well-known short attention span, I suspect that after 40 minutes with the 60 minutes team he was distracted and went for a burger...then moved on to other things on his agenda. Nice to see that 60 minutes gets the time of day from Trump, considering that 90% of his television interview are with FOX

FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

Let's see what kind of attacks Leslie Stahl directed against Trump in her questions.

Maybe she did the "do you denounce white supremacists?" bit for the 100th time.

Wallace asked that 4 times and the first 3 times that Trump answered "SURE" was not enough for Wallace so he asked for 4th time and Joe Biden yelled out "Proud Boys" and Trump told them to "stand down and stand by" and to let Police handle Antifa riots.

Media manufactured "Trump did NOT denounce white supremacists" news cycle out of that answer despite Proud Boys being led by a BLACK man and having black, latino, asian and white members.

Sechel
Sechel

Two salient thoughts come to mind, first Trump didn't like the direction of the interview and second Trump is increasingly frustrated. These kanipshin fits are now a daily occurrence. Feels like Trump is cracking

I really don't get it. I see the obvious appeal of doing 60 minutes but if Trump wanted a safe place he should have done more Hannity So Trump pulls Eric Cartman

Cartman - Screw You Guys I'm Going Home
Cartman - Screw You Guys I'm Going Home

[I don't own the rights to this video]

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Mish

by

Anon1970

The Hunter Biden Mess and What it Means

Is Hunter Biden guilty of influence peddling? What about Joe Biden?

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump Attacks Dr. Fauci as a "Disaster" and an "Idiot"

Trump makes another appeal to the base, this time blasting Dr. Fauci.

Mish

by

aprnext

Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

Women

Mish

by

Fast Falcon

My Fearless Election Forecast and Range of Outcomes

The above map is my "most likely" outcome. There are other possibilities.

Mish

by

ajc1970

IMF Promotes a New Bretton Woods Moment With Gender Equality

The economic illiterates at the IMF are back at with another nonsensical idea.

Mish

by

RonJ

Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Voting Deadline Extension

In a 4-4 decision the Supreme Court provided a win for Pennsylvania Democrats.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer2020

Seniors are Another Problem Group for Trump

In addition to women, those 65 years and older are a problem group for Trump.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Democrats are Now Favored to Win the Georgia Special Senate Election

Democrat chances in the Georgia Special Senate Election are soaring.

Mish

by

AshH

Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Eddie_T