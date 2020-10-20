Trump Abruptly Walks Out of 60 Minutes Interview

Moments ago Trump ‘Abruptly Ended’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl

Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.

His truncated taping on "60 Minutes," which was followed by a cryptic tweet accusing Stahl of not wearing a mask at the White House, seemed an extension of what has been Trump's visible irritation as he enters the campaign's final days.

Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together, like they did four years ago, for a walk and talk session. But Trump did not return for the appearance with Pence, sources said.