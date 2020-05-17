Mish Talk
Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

Mish

In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were despised by many. Now it's Biden's turn.

The Haters Will Decide

There's plenty to dislike about both President Trump and presumed Democrat nominee Joe Biden. 

But once again it's the haters who will decide the election. And Polls Show Trump is Getting Trounced by the Haters.

Of the nearly 20 percent of voters who disliked both Clinton and Trump in 2016, Trump outperformed Clinton by about 17 percentage points, according to exit polls.

Four years later, that same group — including a mix of Bernie Sanders supporters, other Democrats, disaffected Republicans and independents — strongly prefers Biden, the polling shows. The former vice president leads Trump by more than 40 percentage points among that group, which accounts for nearly a quarter of registered voters, according to a Monmouth University poll last week.

“It’s a huge difference,” said Patrick Murray, who oversees the Monmouth poll. “That’s a group that if you don’t like either one of them, you will vote against the status quo. And in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton represented more of the status quo than Trump did. In this current election, the status quo is Donald Trump.”

It’s not 2016 anymore, OK?” said Christopher Nicholas, a longtime Republican consultant based in Pennsylvania. “There’s no way Joe Biden will be as bad a candidate as Hillary Clinton.

Devil You Don't Know

“People like that choose the devil they don’t know,” Nicholas said, rejecting Clinton as a de facto incumbent and instead taking their chances with Trump. “What’s different in 2020? He’s the incumbent. So, he’s the devil you know … That’s why those numbers have flipped so precipitously from ’16 to '20, and there’s nothing inherent you can do about that, because Trump is the incumbent.”

Make America Great Again

Trump had an amazingly good campaign slogan in 2016 but we were guessing at what her would really do.

In contrast, does anyone even remember her slogan?

I don't but I could easily look it up. 

Hillary was uniquely despicable. We knew who Hillary was and her disasters as Secretary of State. 

In term of foreign policy, she even received praise from John McCain. How did that sound to the Democrat on the fence?

Let's flash forward to today.

Failed Promises

  1. Trump did not restore US manufacturing
  2. Trump belittled foreign leaders, even allies. 
  3. Trump did not shrink the deficit even before Covid-19 and now it's a disaster. 
  4. Trump's tariffs were a disaster from start to finish. 
  5. Trump handled Covid-19 poorly. 
  6. Trump cut taxes, but the benefits mostly went to the wealthy, not the middle class
  7. Trump did not drain the swamp. 

 If we can have just have a slight bit of honesty, no one can deny those things.

What America Has to Offer

Republican Hypocrites Ignore Trump's Lies, Praise Irresponsible Budget

"In 2016, Trump promised to totally wipe out $19 trillion in national debt over eight years in office. Republicans cheered. Today, hypocrite republicans cheer a trillion dollar deficit and a national debt projected to rise by about $9 trillion."

And long before the coronavirus hit, I wrote  Republican Hypocrites Ignore Trump's Lies, Praise Irresponsible Budget, so one cannot blame Covid for the miserable deficit.

Trump Will Easily Be Defeated in 2020, Perhaps a Landslide

On December 30, 2019 I proclaimed Trump Will Easily Be Defeated in 2020, Perhaps a Landslide

This Is Not 2016

It's important to note that this is not 2016. Trump was never well liked, but Hillary was despised.

Yet, despite the fact that Hillary was despised, Trump barely won. People pat themselves on the back for predicting a Trump win. In reality, they were lucky.

No one could have foreseen that Comey would come out of the blue at the last moment with a blast at Hillary. I believe that tipped the election.

A friend believes I am way too confident of this. But I never once expressed a confidence factor.

I will now. My confidence is in the low to mid 60% range. If you want a precise number, call it 64%. 

But most think Trump will win, so the percentage spread vs other bettors is huge.

Trump's Plus Column

  1. Trump did make two good Supreme Court picks but one was extremely controversial.
  2. He is not Joe Biden

Biden's Minus Column

  1. Sex allegations, but Trump has those too.
  2. Flip flopping, but Trump changes his mind day to day
  3. Age, but that goes against Trump and Bernie Sanders as well
  4. Life long bureaucrat
  5. Accused of dementia and it may be accurate
  6. Let's be honest, what the hell did he do? Obamacare? Please! Is that supposed to be a plus?

Biden's Plus Column

  1. He is not Donald Trump
  2. He is widely liked by blacks.
  3. He might die in office or be removed because of dementia

Biden's Alleged Dementia is a Plus

Voters will look ahead to what's next. 

And if Biden has dementia or other health concerns, Democrats can look forward to him serving less than a full term. 

For those who hate both candidates, Biden has the lesser chance of lasting 4 years.

Is that a bad thing?

Comments (15)
No. 1-11
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"Accused of dementia and it may be accurate" is not a minus.
He resigns and VP [insert name here] becomes President.

"Obamacare? Please! Is that supposed to be a plus?"
Yes.
As someone who bought family coverage on his own from 2000 until today (for the wife), Obamacare is so much better than the previous system. Better coverage, no precondition turndowns, same prices.

"Sex allegations, but Trump has those too."
You can, but should not, compare a peanut to an elephant in discussing size.

numike
numike

The U.S. was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.

No Vaccine in Sight
No Vaccine in Sight

The U.S. was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

One word - debate

How in the world is Biden supposed to debate Trump? He can’t even catch softballs in interviews with his own people.

I don’t know what they Democrat’s will do when they have to admit he has dementia. Install another candidate at the last minute?

I don’t like many things about Trump but Biden is the worst. And then there is the rape thing.

Webej
Webej

Many haters tend to not vote, so they are stronger in opinion polls than at the polls.
Surely it will give some people pause to realize they would be handing a blank cheque to the DNC and some NPC they hoist into the saddle.
Voting is often more about getting people out to participate than who they favor. I think the participation dynamics will be less predictable than ever, especially with 40 million people with no livelihood.

Jdog1
Jdog1

The fact that these two are our choices for the most powerful position in our country shows just how broken our system is. Our country is no longer economically or politically viable.
I hate to say it, but the best thing that could happen to this country at this point would be a major depression, followed by a major revolution to eliminate the corporate strangle hold on our government, and abolish the Federal Reserve.
We are going to see a very serious upheaval in the not too distant future, and it is going to test our ability as a nation to survive.

Sechel
Sechel

wow more than few a pieces of this post seem familiar including a favorite George Carlin video of mine. :)

Some false equivalences however. If you're trying to make an argument. You fail on two.

First sex allegations. No comparison. Trump has multiple credible allegations and is a known misogynist. Biden's a hugger and Reade's claim is quickly falling apart. There's no documentation , witnesses don't back her up and she backed out of a FOX interview when they provided Chris Wallace.

Second dementia. Biden stutters and has gaffes. That's not dementia. Contrast that with Trump's known Sociopath tendencies. The dementia claim comes from the same groups that claimed Hillary had six weeks to live.

Third flip-flopping. He's been around for decades. Positions change. Trump changes positions hourly sometimes.

So let's really be honest. Trump's team knows he has negatives. So just like in 2016 they know they can't repair that so the strategy will be to drive down Biden's negatives. and make the claim both men are just as bad with women, dementia you name it. There's no comparison. If you conclude that you're either not being honest or not paying attention.

This is not one of your better posts.

TonGut
TonGut

I agree with practically everything Mish has to say, but I am afraid I have to disagree strongly with Failed promise #6 commentary. I assume he is referring mainly to the corporate tax cut as benefitting the wealthy. Greg Mankiw and others are right, a corporate tax cut does not benefit the wealthy (read: owners/shareholder).

A tax on business is one of the most deceptive, confusing and underhanded kind. In fact, I think politicians have most voters convinced that they can tax a non-human entity like that without anybody at all paying for it. But let’s get one thing straight: all taxes are paid by people. Only people pay taxes! Business can’t pay taxes at all, they can only collect taxes—and the people they collect from are customers/workers. The owners don’t pay the tax because, in a competitive market, the required return on capital remains fairly constant.

Logically, a corporate tax cut drives up the return on capital, but only in the short term, which then attracts more capital. With more capital comes more supply and a lower price, which drives the return on capital back down to where it started. Consumer get most of the benefit. Some economists have confused the issue by arguing that workers benefit as well due to the greater production creating greater demand for labor. But I frankly don’t see the point in distinguishing a worker from a consumer. After all, you can’t consume unless you are a worker. Instead, I personally like to think of it as a decline in prices relative to incomes in general.

In others words, a corporate tax cut benefits all of us through increased productivity.

Rich people do not pay the corporate tax, it is consumers/workers that pay nearly all of it. I use “nearly“ because there are some situations where this is not the case (anticompetitive or monopolistic environments for example).

rafterman
rafterman

Don't underestimate the Russians!

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

The US conceded way too much to the healthcare and insurance industries with the implementation of Obamacare but on the whole it was a positive. The US healthcare system leaves a lot to be desired unless of course you are in the upper middle class and even then it is far less than perfect. For all the money that is spent on healthcare in this country the US infant mortality rates and life expectancies are no better than some third world countries. US infant mortality rates trail countries like New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna and even the much maligned British National Healthcare system. Anything that gives more affordable access to more of the population with no restrictions on pre existing conditions has to be on the whole positive. I agree Obamacare’s design and implementation was flawed but on the whole it was a plus for the country. Contrast that to the Republican’s position where they maligned Obamacare and promised a much better healthcare system. Despite have many years to plan for a better system the Republicans failed miserably when it came to designing and implementing a better system.

Kimo
Kimo

I see no indication that Biden is even running his own campaign. If he's President, just which unelected official(s) will be running the country? I find Taibbi comments on this subject far more useful.

Taibbi: Democrats Have Abandoned Civil Liberties
Taibbi: Democrats Have Abandoned Civil Liberties

One had to search far and wide to find a non-conservative legal analyst willing to say the obvious, i.e. that Sullivan’s decision was the kind of thing one would expect from a judge in Belarus.

