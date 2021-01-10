The Sorry Saga of Ashli Babbitt Shot in the Capitol

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the capitol building riots. Trump supporters are appalled and an excessive force inquiry is underway.

Excessive Force Charges

Amazing footage Inside the Capitol

That's a lengthy video but it takes in the entire episode.

Please play a few minutes at the beginning, then either watch the rest or skip to the 34:20 mark for an additional couple of minutes.

Those minutes following the 34:20 mark show in graphic detail the shooting of Babbitt.

Another Video

Other Frames Seconds Before Babbitt Shot

Ann Coulter Chimes In

That's a reasonable, level-headed synopsis by Coulter even if one can debate a few points.

Did the officer have to shoot? Should one feel sorry for Ashli Babbitt? Should one feel sorry for the officer?

Regarding point one: The officer did not "have" to do it. But was he reasonably justified in doing so in the heat of the moment?

Regarding point two: Should one feel sorry for a criminal who is shot in an attack, smashing glass and beating down doors, attempting to break into a room in the capitol?

Regarding point three: Yes. This one is clear. The officer should not have been in the position he was placed in.

Excessive Force Going Nowhere

The excessive force investigation is by Trump's new Attorney General. It is going nowhere, nor should it.

Have to Happen?

This did not "have" to happen. But it did.

Why?

Trump encouraged it. Rudy Giuliani and others fueled it.

Be There, Be Wild



“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” That was one of several Trump Tweets on December 19 promoting the day.

Placing the Blame

Start with the perpetrators who broke into the capitol. Of course, that includes Ashli Babbitt. Second, blame Trump for promising a "wild" January 6. Third, blame people like Rudy Giuliani and others who encouraged others to break the law then stood like goons on the sidelines letting others do their dirty work.

Feel sorry for Babbitt if you want, but she is no hero. She was part of a mob that broke into the capitol egged on by Trump.

Antifa attacks in other cities may have fueled this counter-riot, but left-wing riots do not justify right-wing riots.

Sorry? For whom? For what?

Mish