The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

"Wild Protest Be There"

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

No Evidence, Just Claims

Fox News Discusses the Tweet in Trump promises 'wild' protest in DC on Jan. 6, the day Congress to count electoral votes

On Saturday, Trump linked to a report by Peter Navarro that claims without evidence that the amount of election fraud was sufficient to swing the election. Some Trump allies have planned to call for a debate in the House when the election results are received. However, those plans were dealt a blow when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked his Republican colleagues in the Senate not to contest the election results on Jan. 6, when a joint session of Congress formally accepts the count. After McConnell recognized Biden as president-elect in a Tuesday speech on the floor of the Senate, Trump responded by calling on him and other Republicans to "get tougher." ".@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!" Trump charged on Twitter. Trump, who lost by more than 7 million votes, has also taken aim at a number of other Republicans over their stance on the election -- including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Law and Order

Stand Up For Law and Order

The Law and Order President now seeks a "Wild Protest" and want you to partake in it.

All because he refuses to admit the obvious.

Liar of the Year

I nominate Trump for the liar of the year award.

He sounds worse than Hillary who blamed Russia and anyone and everyone but herself.

Mish