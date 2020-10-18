TheStreet
The Hunter Biden Mess and What it Means

Mish

Is Hunter Biden guilty of influence peddling? What about Joe Biden?

Plethora of Articles

The Wall Street Journal comments on the The Hunter Biden Business.

Count Sen. Ron Johnson among those not surprised that the press is ignoring a New York Post report about emails said to be from Hunter Biden’s laptop that suggest he introduced his father the Vice President to a representative of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. Or that Twitter and Facebook would run interference for the Bidens by banishing the Post dispatch from their platforms.

Most news accounts dismissed the Senate findings as offering no proof that either Biden did anything criminal. What a low bar. The report mentions, for example, a $100,000 spending spree for Hunter Biden, James Biden (the Vice President’s brother) and Sara Biden (the Vice President’s sister-in-law) financed by Gongwen Dong, a Chinese businessman with ties to China’s largest private oil and gas company.

Reflections on Low Bar 

Not that two wrongs make a right, but a similarly "low bar" got Trump off the hook in the impeachment process also on Ukraine.

This is a legitimate story with important information for voters who are being asked to trust Joe Biden for a return to normalcy. We doubt this is the kind of Washington self-interest and dishonesty as usual that most Americans have in mind.

Disinformation Campaign

The USA Today notes the FBI is Probing a Possible Disinformation Campaign.

Less than three weeks before one of the most contentious presidential campaigns in history, federal authorities are investigating whether the material supplied to the New York Post by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is part of a smoke bomb of disinformation pushed by Russia.

The gauzy details of the newspaper's account trace the hard drive to a computer repair shop in Delaware, where a laptop had been left for service last year but was never re-claimed by the customer. Exactly how the material moved to Giuliani,who with Trump has long pushed debunked conspiracy theories about the Bidens, has raised as many questions as the authenticity of the laptop data the president's lawyer provided to the tabloid.

After months of investigation, two Republican-led Senate committees unveiled a report in September that found no evidence of wrongdoing or corrupt actions by the former vice president in connection with his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the president and his lawyer seized on the New York Post story, which focused on an email purporting to show an adviser to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma thanking Hunter Biden for arranging a meeting for him with Joe Biden, who was then the vice president.

The story provided no evidence that such a meeting ever occurred and has come under fire for its reliance on questionable sources and documents whose authenticity was not verified. Biden's campaign team told USA TODAY that no meeting ever occurred.

What We Know and Don't Know 

CBS News comments on What we know – and don't know – about Hunter Biden's alleged laptop.

Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, said his own attorney, Robert Costello, obtained the material from the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, after Hunter Biden allegedly left it there for months. Giuliani provided the material to the New York Post on Sunday, and the Post began running stories about the supposed documents this week.

But the owner of the computer store, John Paul MacIsaac, was unable and unwilling to answer key questions about how the laptop supposedly arrived in his store, and eventually, how the data was shared with Giuliani. CBS News interviewed MacIsaac for almost two hours on Wednesday and throughout the interview he contradicted himself about his motivations, raising questions about the truthfulness of one of the central figures in the story.

MacIsaac told CBS News he first turned over the hard drive to the FBI last December during the president's impeachment, and provided a copy of its contents to Costello after becoming frustrated by the Senate trial in January. MacIsaac refused to provide key details about his interactions with Giuliani.

Giuliani apparently held the information for months and released it less than three weeks before the election. Giuliani has long been involved in efforts by the president and his allies to highlight Hunter Biden's work overseas to damage Joe Biden and boost Mr. Trump's reelection campaign, and in 2019 met with a Ukrainian lawmaker who has been deemed an "active Russian agent" by the U.S. government.

In December 2019, National Security Advisor chief Robert O'Brien conveyed concerns to President Trump that Giuliani was being targeted by a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Joe Biden, current and former advisors in the Trump administration told CBS News' Paula Reid. Giuliani's meeting with the Ukrainian lawmaker - Andriy Derkach - was one of the reasons for those concerns.

CBS News has not seen or corroborated the data supposedly on the hard drive, and Giuliani has declined to allow other news outlets to review the information. 

Second Laptop

The Daily Beast reports Rudy’s ‘Russian Agent’ Pal Teases ‘Second Laptop’ With Hunter Biden Kompromat.

Rudy Giuliani has dismissed concerns that his latest anti-Biden smears are part of a foreign-election interference plot, but a Ukrainian lawmaker recently deemed an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury is now touting further details to come.

Andrii Derkach, one of the key players in Giuliani’s years-long dirt-digging mission against Joe Biden in Ukraine, piggybacked on the former New York City mayor’s latest Biden smears—supposedly involving a forgotten laptop. Derkach claimed on Facebook that there is a “second laptop” with evidence of corruption involving the Biden family.

The claim appears to muddy the waters around Giuliani’s latest “smoking gun” charge against Hunter Biden. He says they came to light after an obscure Delaware computer repair shop owner found Biden’s laptop in his possession and copied the hard drive before alerting federal authorities and inexplicably Giuliani’s own lawyer. Now, with Derkach jumping in with claims of a “second laptop,” that would mean private computer contents allegedly connected to Hunter Biden have somehow found their way into the hands of three separate parties: A media empire controlled by a Chinese billionaire who’s tight with Steve Bannon; a random Delaware shop owner who is outspoken in his support of Trump; and Derkach, a Ukrainian conspiracy theory peddler who studied at Moscow’s FSB academy.

It has already been reported that Russian intelligence agents successfully hacked into Burisma computer networks last year, although it is not clear how much they were able to access and copy.

Despite what Team Trump would have the public believe is a towering mountain of evidence, neither Joe or Hunter Biden have been charged with any wrongdoing, and Ukrainian prosecutors confirmed months ago that they had found no evidence of any crimes.

What Do You Want to Believe

No matter what you want to believe, you can find an article to support it.

The Daily Beast article even swings both ways.

It Doesn't Matter

I commented on Twitter the other day that none of this matters because it will not change any minds. 

I received replies like this: "So influence peddling is irrelevant to you."

That is sticking words into my mouth that I never said or even implied. 

When Trump was impeached, I called it a witch hunt and advised Democrats against it. 

New Phase of Impeachment: Greatest Witch Hunt in American History

Please recall New Phase of Impeachment: Greatest Witch Hunt in American History

I stated "This looks like a serious mistake by the Democrats. Instead of campaigning for the 2020 elections, Democrats will be howling at the moon with Trump mocking them every step of the way."

The charges against Trump were as serious as the charges against Biden.

A "low bar" got Trump off and it was obvious that was going to happen.

Tax Shenanigans vs Sleaze

Trump's tax shenanigans are a more serious matter. That is a genuine bombshell in which I am sure Trump is guilty.

Regardless, allegations against Biden and Trump are the sleazy things that unfortunately everyone now expects in politicians.

Why Won't Giuliani or the Post Release the Drive?

If there was a true "smoking gun" then in light of early voting, it would be prudent to release the drive, wouldn't it?

Unless of course the intent is to pedal sleaze. 

But sleaze and crimes are different matters.

Not Defending Biden

I am not at all defending Biden, I am saying this doesn't matter. You can argue it "should" matter but that is a different topic.

It Doesn't Matter

This issue is so muddy, so convoluted, and so off topic of voter focus that it just doesn't matter.

Sleazy Setup

  1. Republicans will point to all the Hunter Biden sleaze, and they will be right. 
  2. Democrats and independents will ignore the Hunter Biden sleaze and they will be wrong.
  3. Republicans will ignore Trump's allegedly criminal tax returns. 
  4. Democrats and independents will not ignore Trump's tax returns. 
  5. No one cares anymore about the Democrats impeachment witch hunt.
  6. Democrats will ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sleazy interview on with Wolf Blitzer four days ago when she lost her cool.

What Does it Mean?

People will ignore sleaze on their guy but not the opponents'. 

It has to be really sleazy to matter and it only impacts those whose minds are not yet made up.

Too Few Minds to Matter

The Hunter Biden sleaze just doesn't matter even if it should. 

Most minds were made up long ago. There are too few minds left to make up to matter.

This is not 2016 when 12% of voters' minds were still not made up yet.

Minds Made Up

  1. Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word
  2. Seniors are Another Problem Group for Trump

The one word in point #1 is "women", but seniors are another huge problem for Trump.

My mind is made up too. I refuse to vote for the lesser of corrupt vs more corrupt (no matter of which way it allegedly goes). 

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

BBC did a breakdown. It's not what you believe. It's what has been proven.

The New York Post article did not provide evidence that the meeting ever took place. The Biden election campaign said there was no record of any such meeting on the former vice-president's "official schedule" from the time.

What are the Bidens accused of in Ukraine?
President Trump and his allies have accused Joe Biden of wrongdoing because he pushed, while vice-president, for the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, who was investigating the company for which Hunter worked.

In 2016, Joe Biden called for the dismissal of the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, whose office had Burisma and other companies under investigation.

However, other Western leaders and major bodies that give financial support to Ukraine also wanted the prosecutor dismissed because they believed he was not active enough in tackling corruption.

What did this have to do with impeachment?
In 2019, details emerged of a phone call President Trump had made to the president of Ukraine, in which he had urged the Ukrainian leader to investigate the Bidens.

Has anything been proven against the Bidens?
No criminal activity has been proven, and no evidence has emerged that Joe Biden did anything to intentionally benefit his son.

Hunter Biden: What was he doing in Ukraine and China?
Hunter Biden: What was he doing in Ukraine and China?

What is the background to the claims made by President Trump about Ukraine and the Bidens?

Siliconguy
Siliconguy

I'd be careful throwing around the word criminal while referring to Trump's tax returns. He doesn't do his own taxes, and the law/accounting firm that does would take a dim view of your characterization. Even the Times, who does have their own legal counsel, was very careful to stay with avoidance instead of evasion.

Avoidance is legal, and arguably morally required when you don't agree with where the money is spent.

goldguy
goldguy

I agree, it really does not matter anymore. The rule of law in the USA has expired. What it all boils down to in my mind is do we want a politician? Or do we want someone who isn't a politician. America is sick to death of ALL politicians, that is why Trump is in office. That is why he will be in office for another 4 years.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Mish, your take on this one is precisely correct.

I would only say that Trump calling Biden corrupt......is the best example of a great big giant pot calling the kettle black.....that I ever saw. Trump is so PROFOUNDLY corrupt that I see his finger pointing.....at this point in time ....to be counter-productive to his own cause.

Sechel
Sechel

About the NY Times Trump tax bomb shell. I think the story was poorly done. I follow Francine McKenna and it's hard to see that anything illegal occurred based on the Times reporting. That's not to say it didn't but you don't get there from the article

Rbm
Rbm

the ceo of twitter steps before the senate on the 28th. it would be wonderful if he told told them all to stop lying and big tech would not have to regulate your tweets. Justify it by saying his customers(advertisers) and his product (the people) are not happy and avoiding twitter. There by costing him money. Then stand on religious grounds. Hey it works for business denying services to same sex marriage etc.
personally ill believe the fbi before trump and his lawyer. .

Herkie
Herkie

The only PROVEN characters involved with russian agents are ALL in the Trump camp. Until there is believable evidence otherwise that is where I leave the story. The so called laptop BS is just that, BS! If rudy G. and Steve B. are involved it is simply not on the up and up, those two are more than open about using any sources to smear their opponents and that includes illegally sourced russian intelligence "finds."

It is beneath the dignity of this forum to even ask.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

FBI warned Trump a year ago he and Rudy were targets of Russian disinformation on Bidens including son. Trump has effectively been a traitorous president and gotten away with it. Not for much longer though. He can run but he cant hide. If he ends up in Russia like Snowden then you know what it means.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Any 2020 Trump supporter should be considered an active traitor to the country because of the active measures they are supporting by supporting Trump and Rudy. FBI is actively listening to any and all of those close to Trump. You may wanna be careful if you are close to Trump.

