The Georgia Polls are Closed: What I'm Watching Election Day
Mish
Nate Silver Live Updates
Nate Cohn Live Updates
New York Time Election Needle
Here's the NYT Election Needle.
Live Mish Blog 8:40 EST - Newest Comments LAST
Warnock vs Loeffler 16% Reporting
Important Points
- It's not who is in the lead that matters but where the votes are coming from
- The needle is based on how well a candidate is doing vs expectations
Those are the key ideas behind the needle.
Update 9:00 PM EST: Nate Silver Comment
Turnout Speculation 538
29% Reporting 9:10 EST
Needle: 56% Ossoff, 60% Warnock
45% Reporting 9:31 EST
Needle: 57% Ossoff, 63% Warnock
Election Trivia
Kelly Loeffler is only the second woman to serve as a senator from Georgia. The other, Rebecca Latimer Felton, served for one day in 1922.
Washington County Flips
9:42 EST Turnout vs Expectations
The Narrative: Galen Druke 538
If Republicans do lose these races, the narrative turns into a choose your own adventure for Republicans. They can either say, “Hey, we need a Trump type to turn out low-propensity non-college-educated white voters, otherwise we lose.” Or they could say, “Hey, all that nutty authoritarian stuff didn’t work with suburbanites and we need to pivot.” I imagine we will see both of those options on offer from GOP candidates in 2022 and 2024.
Best News Yet for Dems?
Neither Good Nor Surprising for GOP
Election Turnout Trivia From Nate Cohn Via 538 Nathaniel Rakich
Nate Cohn of The New York Times/The Upshot estimates that total turnout will eventually hit 4.415 million — at least. It’s hard to overstate what a huge number that is for a runoff election. It would be more than double the previous record for highest turnout in a runoff, 2.1 million in 2008. Heck, it would be more than the 4.1 million people who voted in Georgia in the 2016 general election.
