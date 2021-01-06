TheStreet
The Georgia Polls are Closed: What I'm Watching Election Day

Mish

I'm a political junkie. This is what I am watching.

Nate Silver Live Updates

Nate Cohn Live Updates

New York Time Election Needle

Here's the NYT Election Needle.

Live Mish Blog 8:40 EST - Newest Comments LAST

Warnock vs Loeffler 16% Reporting

Warnock vs Loeffler 16% Reporting

Warnock vs Loeffler 16% Reporting

Ossoff vs Perdue 16% Reporting

Important Points

  1. It's not who is in the lead that matters but where the votes are coming from
  2. The needle is based on how well a candidate is doing vs expectations 

Those are the key ideas behind the needle.

Update 9:00 PM EST: Nate Silver Comment

Turnout Speculation 538

Turnout Speculation

29% Reporting 9:10 EST

Needle: 56% Ossoff, 60% Warnock

45% Reporting 9:31 EST

Needle: 57% Ossoff, 63% Warnock

Election Trivia

Kelly Loeffler is only the second woman to serve as a senator from Georgia. The other, Rebecca Latimer Felton, served for one day in 1922.

Washington County Flips

9:42 EST Turnout vs Expectations

The Narrative: Galen Druke 538

If Republicans do lose these races, the narrative turns into a choose your own adventure for Republicans. They can either say, “Hey, we need a Trump type to turn out low-propensity non-college-educated white voters, otherwise we lose.” Or they could say, “Hey, all that nutty authoritarian stuff didn’t work with suburbanites and we need to pivot.” I imagine we will see both of those options on offer from GOP candidates in 2022 and 2024.

Best News Yet for Dems?

Neither Good Nor Surprising for GOP

Neither Good Nor Surprising

Election Turnout Trivia From Nate Cohn Via 538 Nathaniel Rakich

Nate Cohn of The New York Times/The Upshot estimates that total turnout will eventually hit 4.415 millionat least. It’s hard to overstate what a huge number that is for a runoff election. It would be more than double the previous record for highest turnout in a runoff, 2.1 million in 2008. Heck, it would be more than the 4.1 million people who voted in Georgia in the 2016 general election.

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

On MSNBC they are tracking exit polling and demographics and seeing if key voter groups are showing up at the polls in numbers above or below where they did for Biden back in November. They don't care if Loeffler and Perdue win in Republican districts, They care if they they are doing so with margins above what Trump got. So far its looking good for the Democratic challengers but the night is very young. It's too soon to predict.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I was reading about Loeffler’s Illinois/Chicago connection today. You know she went to DePaul. I thought one of my kids might go there, or even Roosevelt. We visited both with our youngest, the one who went to Queens. lol.

I still like Chicago. It’s too bad about all the negatives these days.

JoeJohnson
JoeJohnson

Biden now owns it, expect to watch an epic economic collapse over thr next few years.

Sechel
Sechel

The Democratic Senate candidates under-performed Biden back in November. So far in the early polling they are outperforming where Biden was back in November. Looking good so far

Frilton Miedman
Frilton Miedman

Mail-ins, as expected, are overwhelmingly Dem, while same day is down over 20% in the northern section of the state which is mostly republican.

November may not have been an outlier, but rather, predictive of a greater swing over time.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Trump's sabotage of Perdue and Loeffler appear to have been effective. His $2000 ploy succeeded in making voters upset with Senate Republicans, and his attacks on the Governor and Secretary of State split the party at a time the party needed to pull together.

Trump is no Republican. He has destroyed the Republican Party.

