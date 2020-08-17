Mish Talk
The Election is Already Over and You Lost

Mish

Who Won?

We don't know that yet. And with mail-in-voting it's possible we will not know for days after the election is over.

But we do know who lost: all of us.

This post comes from one of my readers, "Anna" who replied to my post Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election.

Here are Anna's comments.

The election is over. You lost.

We will spend more on war. More on zombie corporations. More to lobbyists. More to the rich. We will continue illegally occupying countries and invading new ones. More on treating Americans like they, too, are a conquered people to be watched over and lied to.

Either trump or biden has already won. How did they win? For the past year, all media aligned with the state told you who was electable. You accepted it.

Now, go complete your performance in the farce — by voting on election day.

One of my followers picked up that comment in a Tweet.

Reader Wisdom

About half of the US will be wildly cheering on election day, thinking they won. 

Their candidate may have, but they didn't.

Comments (7)
No. 1-5
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"But we do know who lost: all of us."

...

Not Quite.

For years it has been the Haves vs the Have Nots ... not R vs D.

"The Rich" have done fabulously ... and will continue to do so.

jivefive99
jivefive99

I said it once and I'll say it again -- this country is run by the people, and the people are responsible for making the country run. 200 years ago, our people came here from mostly Europe, and they saw what kings and queens and their henchmen did to a populace. Im pretty sure no one wanted to start over and come here with very little. They had come here because politics in Europe wasnt some political game like on cable TV. People were hurt and killed for no good reason. It really doesnt matter who is president. He/she is weak by design. They knew what would happen if they made the president a king. Kings, autocrats, dictators get a lot done, assuming you are on the right side. Id much rather live in a sideways, unsatisfying, milquetoast, maddeningly gray country like ours than in some duke's dungeon. Voting at least reminds them all that we are still here.

Tengen
Tengen

Here's a bold prediction: the next administration will feature lots of Goldmanites in prominent positions.

Funny how warmly even the "outsider" Trump embraced them after they kept paying Hillary $10K per minute to give rambling speeches about how wealthy she was!

LouMannheim
LouMannheim

How about someone files a $40 Trillion class action suit against the Federal Reserve for Grand Larceny. Just for fun?

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

It's a sad state of affairs when the best two parties representing over 300 million people can do is offer two incoherent, elderly candidates that most likely will died of old age before the Presidential term is over.

