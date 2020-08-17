The Election is Already Over and You Lost

Who Won?

We don't know that yet. And with mail-in-voting it's possible we will not know for days after the election is over.

But we do know who lost: all of us.

This post comes from one of my readers, "Anna" who replied to my post Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election.

Here are Anna's comments.

The election is over. You lost. We will spend more on war. More on zombie corporations. More to lobbyists. More to the rich. We will continue illegally occupying countries and invading new ones. More on treating Americans like they, too, are a conquered people to be watched over and lied to. Either trump or biden has already won. How did they win? For the past year, all media aligned with the state told you who was electable. You accepted it. Now, go complete your performance in the farce — by voting on election day.

One of my followers picked up that comment in a Tweet.

Reader Wisdom

About half of the US will be wildly cheering on election day, thinking they won.

Their candidate may have, but they didn't.

Mish