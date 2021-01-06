The Circle is Complete as Democrats Take the Senate

As of 3:00 AM, one of the Georgia Senate races is not yet called, but it soon will be, for the Democrats.

Cook Political Analysis Has Seen Enough

Dave Wasserman is U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Not Official Yet

This is not official yet, but it's over.

The only question remaining is the margin of victory. Here's how we know it's over.

Where the Remaining Vote Is

The remaining vote is overwhelmingly Democrat according to the Nate Cohn's Election Tracker Needle.

We think about 76,000 votes remain. If that's right, Perdue would need to win about 58 percent of those votes. We think he's on track to win between < 5 and 50 percent. (Our best guess is 26 right now)

Going Down With Trump's Ship

Jennifer Medina, NYT: Perdue campaign claims in new statement that they believe they won and will use “every available resource and exhaust every recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted” — echoing Trump.

Meanwhile, Ossoff’s lead continues to grow. He’s now up by 12,806 votes. That’s larger than Biden’s victory in the state in November.

Never-Ending Lies

Stop the Steal

Today, the US senate will count the votes. In the process, they will stop Trump's blatant attempt to steal the election.

The Circle is Complete

In 2016 Trump won the election and had a majority in the both the House and Senate.

I would have preferred that Republicans keep the Senate for fiscal reasons even though they were piss poor fiscal stewards.

It was not to be. Democrats completed the circle and hold the Executive Office, House, and Senate.

Got Gold?

Mish