The Case For Trump, For Biden, And For Neither

Mish

The election is Tuesday November 3. You have a choice.

The Case "For" Simplified

  1. For Trump: He is not Joe Biden
  2. For Biden: He is not Trump
  3. For Neither: The USA Deserves Better and Needs Better

OK we can add a few things. 

Trump made a couple of decent Supreme Court picks, but many would disagree. He did not start any new wars.

Biden will not be as divisive as Trump, on anything. He pledged to accept the treaty with Iran. I am strongly in favor of that, but many aren't. 

The Case Against Trump

  1. Trump's trade policy is a disaster and the disaster will continue. 
  2. Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt trade war are neither good nor easy to win. 
  3. USMCA is marginally worse than NAFTA. Trump made zero deals of merit.
  4. Trump is the biggest narcissist ever. 
  5. Trump is willing to trade security for soybeans with China 
  6. Trump is willing to trade voting security for Congressional votes on Covid.
  7. Trump belittles friend and foe and allies anytime anyone disagrees with him.
  8. Trump is willing to use racial or ethnic slurs, for example calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas". 
  9. Trump is being investigated for tax fraud and the charge is easy to believe.
  10. Trump did not start any new wars but he did not get us out of Iraq, Afghanistan, or Cuba.
  11. Trump shifted troops to Poland instead of bringing them home. 
  12. Trump has praise for dictators like Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Putin in Russia.
  13. Trump's budget deficit is out of control and was even before Covid hit. 
  14. Trump requested and received ridiculous amounts of military spending.
  15. Trump-sponsored tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthy.
  16. Trump's administrative sleaze and rolling staff appointments are unprecedented. 
  17. Trump's handling of Covid was abysmal.

The Case Against Biden

  1. Biden is likely to bail out the states.
  2. Biden will be beholden to public unions who wrecked states like Illinois, New Jersey, and California.
  3. It is highly unlikely Biden will last a full term. 
  4. Kamala Harris is further Left than Biden on many issues.
  5. More taxes
  6. Higher taxes
  7. Biden sponsored bills that put more blacks in prison for the benefit of public union prison  guards, much if not most of it pot charges.
  8. Seriously, what has he ever done?

Overwhelming Case

I am quite sure I have left off numerous "against" points for both candidates. 

All things considered, we have an overwhelming case for neither.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-7
TCW
TCW

"Trump has praise for dictators like Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Putin in Russia." "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

gregggg
gregggg

I wish we could vote against the Federal Reserve's existence. That would be a vote that counts.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

You lost me at "the case for Trump"

Runner Dan
Runner Dan

"Biden sponsored bills that put more blacks in prison for the benefit of public union prison guards."

Homey, please!!!!!!!

The crime bill from the early '90's helped significantly reduce crime. Law abiding people, regardless of color, do NOT care what color predominates the prison population any more than basketball fans care what color predominates the courts.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Neither party is about to address the real issues...but the biggest case against Trump is not on your list....and that would be the things he hasn't done yet, but might do, if he's allowed to keep thumbing his nose at the rule of law and our political traditions.....some of which are worth hanging on to.

We certainly should be able to do better than either of these two clowns. They are artifacts of a failing system...but at this moment, Biden represents less of an immediate threat.

I think higher taxes are in the cards no matter who is elected. I think the real systemic problems we face are being ignored...but are not going away, and won't be fixed by anybody. They aren't even being discussed by politicians.

Like how do you keep an economic engine based on perpetual growth going when growth starts to stall out?

How do you keep even a modest social safety net going when most of the tax revenue gets wasted on debt service and the military.....and every government program is a scheme to enrich some political insider?

Those of us who have managed to build some kind of personal fortune....even a small one......the people who used to be called "middle class"...still have a lot to lose. And we might well lose it in a massive deflationary depression, which appears to be nearly inevitable.

I can see how a vote for Trump might be tempting for someone disgusted with the fake diversity message and the creeping socialism of the Democrats.....but it's really a vote for chaos.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

I like option #3. But only after option #2.

Only one significant change is possible on 1/20/21 and that is the removal from office of Trump. After that, you have four years to work on more substantial change. Go for it. Voting 3rd party in this election or abstaining is impotent.

Everyone wants change today, but no one wants to put in the hard work. Dedicate yourself to strengthening a 3rd party or forming a new one. Confront your representatives directly. If you don't, it will be an endless series of false dichotomies.

Rbm
Rbm

Well i feel both parties suck. At this point dems less than rep for me. My hope is this is a turning point both parties will realize the middle is where we need to be and also actually solve problems. To hell with the far left and rt. Been pondering the last 20 we have been arguing the same topics. Abortion/gun control/ immigration. Havent really solved those problems now have we. Ill vote for whoever cuts corporate campaign finance and dark money. To me corporations should have rts of citizens when they can pick up an m16 and go fight for their country. Sorry this turned into a rant.

