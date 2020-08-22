The Case For Trump, For Biden, And For Neither

Eddie_T 21 mins

Neither party is about to address the real issues...but the biggest case against Trump is not on your list....and that would be the things he hasn't done yet, but might do, if he's allowed to keep thumbing his nose at the rule of law and our political traditions.....some of which are worth hanging on to.

We certainly should be able to do better than either of these two clowns. They are artifacts of a failing system...but at this moment, Biden represents less of an immediate threat.

I think higher taxes are in the cards no matter who is elected. I think the real systemic problems we face are being ignored...but are not going away, and won't be fixed by anybody. They aren't even being discussed by politicians.

Like how do you keep an economic engine based on perpetual growth going when growth starts to stall out?

How do you keep even a modest social safety net going when most of the tax revenue gets wasted on debt service and the military.....and every government program is a scheme to enrich some political insider?

Those of us who have managed to build some kind of personal fortune....even a small one......the people who used to be called "middle class"...still have a lot to lose. And we might well lose it in a massive deflationary depression, which appears to be nearly inevitable.

I can see how a vote for Trump might be tempting for someone disgusted with the fake diversity message and the creeping socialism of the Democrats.....but it's really a vote for chaos.