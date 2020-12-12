Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Supreme Court Ruling

Here is the Complete Ruling.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot. Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

Background

Paxton's suit asked justices to extend the deadline for election certification to Dec. 14, buying time for officials to investigate alleged voting irregularities in the four states.

17 states filed a brief in the Supreme Court in support of Texas, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Over 100 House Republicans also backed the suit, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.). Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) notably did not sign onto the brief.

The state of Ohio — where Trump won — also wrote in opposition to the suit: "[T]he relief that Texas seeks would undermine a foundational premise of our federalist system: the idea that the States are sovereigns, free to govern themselves."

Case Was Clear Long Ago

This was clear long ago and for reasons easily explained.

What Happened to Laser Eyes?

What happened to laser-eyes Amy Coney Barrett?

Damn, how humiliating.

The Big One

Team Trump has not won a single case including "The Big One".

Victory

Trump was correct when he stated "Our country needs a victory!"

Today, the Supreme court delivered a clear, precise, and resounding victory of common sense over those who attempted to steal the election by outlandish disenfranchisement.

