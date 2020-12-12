TheStreet
Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Supreme Court Ruling

Here is the Complete Ruling. 

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot. 

Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins:  In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. I would therefore  grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

Background

Paxton's suit asked justices to extend the deadline for election certification to Dec. 14, buying time for officials to investigate alleged voting irregularities in the four states.

  • 17 states filed a brief in the Supreme Court in support of Texas, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
  • Over 100 House Republicans also backed the suit, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.). Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) notably did not sign onto the brief.
  • The state of Ohio — where Trump won — also wrote in opposition to the suit: "[T]he relief that Texas seeks would undermine a foundational premise of our federalist system: the idea that the States are sovereigns, free to govern themselves."

Background courtesy of Axios.

Case Was Clear Long Ago

This was clear long ago and for reasons easily explained.

What Happened to Laser Eyes?

What happened to laser-eyes Amy Coney Barrett?

Damn, how humiliating. 

The Big One

Team Trump has not won a single case including "The Big One". 

Victory

Trump was correct when he stated "Our country needs a victory!" 

Today, the Supreme court delivered a clear, precise, and resounding victory of common sense over those who attempted to steal the election by outlandish disenfranchisement. 

Comments (7)
No. 1-6
zam137
zam137

That should end his challenges in the legal system. If he’s crazy enough (and nothing indicates that he isn’t) he still might try the “Mike Flynn gambit”.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Hallelujah. My faith in mankind is almost restored....except that (indicted but not yet convicted) grifter Ken Paxton is still AG here. And Dan Patrick is still Lt. Gov.......we’re still deep in the weeds.

Even Charlie Koch sees it now.

I sure hope Trump doesn’t try to do some kind of end run around reality.

njbr
njbr

Next up Senate/elector shenanigans--Cruz the insurgent leader!!

JG1170
JG1170

The ways in which this election was stolen are simply not "provable". Ballot harvesting (easy to do with mail-in ballots), familial voter intimidation/forgery (easy to do with mail-in ballots), and Social Media covering up the H. Biden junk ALL had an effect, and it's logical to assume that this effect favored Biden more than Trump. The SC is not going to change these beliefs that HALF the nation's citizens hold.

NewUlm
NewUlm

As an independent who has never voted for Trump and who is happy to see him go. After 4 years of questioning his legitimacy with Russia, impeachment, etc. He and I bet most republicans want to instill the same level of doubt in the legitimacy of Biden.

I wish both parties would realize that America is split 51/49 and compromise is the best path, or I wish we did not have majority rules - something like 60% to pass laws and 40% overturn laws would force more compromise. The 50% plus 1 is a good way to instill division.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

I'd have a lot more respect for Trump if he would just attempt a military coup like all self-respecting tinpot dictators do. Trump is such a pussy.

