Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Voting Deadline Extension

In a 4-4 decision the Supreme Court provided a win for Pennsylvania Democrats.

Battleground Democrat Win

In 4-4 tie the Supreme Court Allows Extension for Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to disturb a ruling by Pennsylvania’s highest court that extended the battleground state’s deadline for accepting mail-in ballots, a win for Democrats that gives voters more time to navigate postal delays and avoid in-person voting. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal members to leave intact a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision extending by three days the time for receipt of absentee ballots and allowing those with illegible postmarks to be counted if received by the deadline. The court’s four more conservative justices would have granted requests by the state Republican Party and two leading GOP state senators to block the state court’s ruling. “Huge win for Pennsylvania. Trump’s losing streak continues, this time in SCOTUS,” tweeted state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. “Now let’s have an election.”

The Battle

Republicans wanted votes to be received by election day, a silly requirement given postal delays, potentially on purpose.

The state extended the deadline by three days and last month, by a 4-3 vote, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the three-day extension.

Correct Ruling

The state supreme court invoked its power under the Pennsylvania Constitution’s Free and Fair Election Clause to ensure that voters aren’t disenfranchised due to a public-health emergency it likened to a natural disaster.

That seems pretty clear, but the only realistic way Trump can win at the election is by vote theft and voter disenfranchisement.

Is there any doubt how Judge Amy Coney Barrett would have ruled?

Mish