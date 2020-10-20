TheStreet
Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Voting Deadline Extension

Mish

In a 4-4 decision the Supreme Court provided a win for Pennsylvania Democrats.

Battleground Democrat Win

In 4-4 tie the Supreme Court Allows Extension for Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to disturb a ruling by Pennsylvania’s highest court that extended the battleground state’s deadline for accepting mail-in ballots, a win for Democrats that gives voters more time to navigate postal delays and avoid in-person voting.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal members to leave intact a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision extending by three days the time for receipt of absentee ballots and allowing those with illegible postmarks to be counted if received by the deadline. 

The court’s four more conservative justices would have granted requests by the state Republican Party and two leading GOP state senators to block the state court’s ruling.

“Huge win for Pennsylvania. Trump’s losing streak continues, this time in SCOTUS,” tweeted state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. “Now let’s have an election.”

The Battle 

Republicans wanted votes to be received by election day,  a silly requirement given postal delays, potentially on purpose.

The state extended the deadline by three days and last month, by a 4-3 vote, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the three-day extension.

Correct Ruling

The state supreme court invoked its power under the Pennsylvania Constitution’s Free and Fair Election Clause to ensure that voters aren’t disenfranchised due to a public-health emergency it likened to a natural disaster.

That seems pretty clear, but the only realistic way Trump can win at the election is by vote theft and voter disenfranchisement. 

Is there any doubt how Judge Amy Coney Barrett would have ruled?

Foodman67
Foodman67

It would be great if at some time in my lifetime a Democrat actually nominated and confirmed a “swing vote”. Same thing was said about Roberts - Barrett could easily be another swing vote. Any Democrat nominee is literally never a swing vote.

ajc1970
ajc1970

Not sure how ACB would have voted.

But I'm sure that when Dems push changes like this, the changes eventually come back to haunt them. Sometimes in the current cycle, sometimes in the next. At some point they'll wish they hadn't done this...

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

It is hard to believe 4 supreme court judges voted to disenfranchise voters through no fault of their own. That should tell us all we need to know about how those Republican appointed justices and the party they identify with feel about voting.

Realist
Realist

Trump has managed to destroy the Republican party and turn it into a shameful bunch of anti- democratic ass kissers like Lyndsey Graham, who care nothing for their country, their principles, the constitution, or truth itself. What a show! It would be funny if it wasn't so sickening. The court appointments are just more of the same. America, how low can you go? Perhaps we will see how low after the election results are contested by Trump and his cult followers. It will be an ”interesting”show to watch. I purchased extra popcorn because I think it could go on for quite a long time.

