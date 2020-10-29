TheStreet
Super-Secret Damning Hunter Biden Documents Mysteriously Vanish

Mish

Tucker Carlson says damning documents were lost in the mail.

And No One Thought to Make a Copy

"I don't want to be too snarky but Trump needs to close a big polling deficit and this is the message on a day with 80k new COVID cases and a 940 point decline in the Dow," responds Nate Silver.

Biggest Story

Dear Donald Trump

 The biggest news story is your failure to learn anything from Hillary, then the most despised candidate ever. 

 You are now the most despised and will go down in flames. 

 The only difference: She blamed Russia not herself. You will blame the media not yourself.

I wrote that last night before the documents vanished.

We can now safely add "The dog ate my homework before I made copies," thesis.

Reflections on Copies

Let's for a moment assume there are copies.

Then, if there is any substance to them, Team Trump is damn foolish sitting on that evidence while 60+ million people vote. 

There is no damning evidence. 

Sitting on the Documents?

Lesson From Shakespeare

Mish

Comments (10)
No. 1-9
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

The shipper has not figured out how it disappeared. The interesting part is that it disappeared. How it was stolen is more the story here.

Of course they made paper copies and digital copies. Who ships copied documents in the mail anyways? I don’t get it.

EGW
EGW

This would make a great Dropbox ad.

RunnerDan
RunnerDan

The only bad publicity is no publicity. Thanks for helping to keep the words "Corruption", "Biden", "Secretive", and "Damning" at the forefront of peoples' minds!

Jojo
Jojo

Biden spies are everywhere!

cknoas
cknoas

well,mark my words. Based on both candidates solar return birth chart.Trump is in a period signify 11th House (Victory !) while Biden is in a period signify 7th house ( Competitor house) which mean he will lose to Trump. It is destined Trump will win the election eventhough i don't really like both of them. corrupted as hell and arrogant and evil.

rickter10
rickter10

And if you believe that damning evidence ever existed, then Jo will be in the White House in January.

Mish
Mish

Editor

A likely explanation is a ripped package somewhere. contents fell out.

Something like that.

AshH
AshH

Why is this "news" worth 5 minutes of air time? I've never heard any other news organization report a story like "we were doing an investigative piece, but lost really important evidence in the mail." Is that what passes as news on the FNC nowadays?

I think he's insinuating something which he has no evidence of. How does this fall under journalism, news, commentary, or even opinion on a major news network? Does FNC routinely peddle baseless conspiracy theories nowadays?

Dubronik
Dubronik

You fools, Chinese in collusion with the Russians stole (hide) the documents

