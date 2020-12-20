TheStreet
"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

Mish

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Revealed Simple Math 

That lie was retweeted 25,600 times as of 5:00 PM Central, December 20.

REVEALED: 'Simple Math' Shows Biden Claims 13 MILLION More Votes Than There Were Eligible Voters Who Voted in 2020 Election @JoeHoft  via @gatewaypundit

Here is the Gateway Pundit Article. 

Bill Binney, of US Intel fame tweeted out a message yesterday noting that more people voted in the 2020 election nation-wide than were eligible to vote.

Binney attaches a link to the number of registered voters in the US. We made a copy as of today and added these voters up. When we add up the number of registered voters we obtain 213.8 million registered voters in the US as of this morning.

Using the numbers as of today, which are materially similar to Binney’s, we find a huge issue. If we have 213.8 million registered voters in the US and 66.2% of all voters voted in the 2020 election, that equals 141.5 voters who voted in the 2020 election (Binney shows 140 million which is materially the same).

If President Trump won 74 million votes, then that leaves only 67.5 million votes remaining for Biden. This means 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden!

This also supports our observations from the start. Biden committed fraud in every imaginable way, but the big steal was in millions of fraudulent votes that were created to steal the election for Biden. MILLIONS!

Disputing the Garbage

I did not doublecheck the Gateway Pundit Spreadsheet. Instead I used their source and added three columns.

My added columns are votes for Trump, Votes for Biden, and Total Votes for Trump + Biden. I excluded irrelevant columns.

Popular Vote Totals Alabama Through Mississippi

Election Popular Vote Totals AL Thru MS

Election Popular Vote Totals MO Thru WY

Election Popular Vote Totals MO Thru WY

In no state did the total for Biden + Trump exceed the number of registered voters. 

Thus the total of votes did not exceed the number of registered voters either.

Where's the Lie?

The main lie is only 140 million people voted.

The 2020 presidential election set a participation record, with more than 157 million people casting their ballots.

My state-by-state totals are from Election 2020 Results and Live Updates.

If you wish sloppy, biased reporting, by all means keep reading the Gateway Pundit.

At least 25,600 people retweeted @gatewaypundit  Gateway Pundit garbage. 

Another 14,000 retweeted garbage by @Bill_Binney, Bill Binney, self proclaimed "Constitutional Patriot"

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Does your refutation mean that my ticket to Fat Donnie from Queens' second inaugural is useless?

shamrock
shamrock

By that"logic" if 140m people voted and biden got 80m that means trump could have only gotten 60m. Total fraud by team trump to create 14m fraudulent votes.

