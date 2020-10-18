TheStreet
Seniors are Another Problem Group for Trump

Mish

In addition to women, those 65 years and older are a problem group for Trump.

Trump Trails Among Seniors

Some states with big populations of people over 65 years old are also places where voters appear to be shifting away from Trump, polls show.

Please note Trump Trails Among Seniors, Key Group in Many Battleground States

Mr. Trump won seniors by 7 percentage points in 2016 but has trailed Mr. Biden by 10 points with that group all year in Wall Street Journal/NBC News polling. The coronavirus pandemic is making it hard for the president to rebound with older voters, who are among those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Mr. Trump’s weakened standing with seniors is particularly important because of one demographic fact: Nearly every competitive state in the election is also home to large shares of people age 65 and older—larger than the national average.

Interviews and polling suggest that Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the minds of older voters.

Asked whether the economy or coronavirus was more important to their vote for president, more seniors in the Journal/NBC News national survey picked coronavirus, the only age group to do so, though the preference among seniors was narrow. Seniors were also more likely than other age groups to say Mr. Trump was taking unnecessary risks with his own health when it comes to the virus.

Rallies Don't Equate to Turnout

Trump can cheer all they want and show up en masse at rallies. 

However, that does not win them votes among seniors or women. 

Trump Supporters Entitled to their Own Opinions

Trump supporters are entitled to their own opinions, of course. But they act as if they are entitled to the opinions of others. 

Rally turnouts don't matter. Overall votes do. 

In 2016 Trump turned the election into a referendum on Hillary. This year, Trump turned the election into a referendum on Trump, and he is losing that referendum.

Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

On October 16, I wrote Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

The word was "women". It will be enough. But if you insist on another word, add "seniors".

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-5
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The two seniors in my life voted Biden. When trump insults Biden for being old, he insults all seniors. Trump arrogance cant see that of course.

15 days till election.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

By doing nothing positive with the coronavirus, tRump has been endangering seniors and core interests of women. We cannot get rid of TrumPlague quick enough.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Whatever is true about whether Trump mishandled Coronavirus, he gets to own the problem...because it happened while he was in office.

I don't think there is any doubt he could have done a far better job....he is completely lacking in any understanding of science, medicine, or epidemiology...an he has.....and has had.....a bad case of Dunning-Kruger effect...and the Peter principle..... he won't listen to people who are smarter and better educated than he is....and he has been promoted to a position far above his qualifications.

And people can see......that it was always about him and his winning the election.....nobody would accuse Trump of deep concern about other people.

But it was unlikely that we would not have had a huge problem......even if he had done more things right....and the few things he did get right...like limiting entry from China when he finally did...still didn't matter that much.

But what he could have done.....is he could have pulled the country together to fight COVID with coherent national strategies.....and he did just the opposite....just to punish NY and CA and his political opponents. Even a dumb senior can see that.

A change of the guard is unlikely to make much difference now....that barn door was locked way too late.

What we should get out of living through this pandemic that NOBODY gets...and nobody writes about.....is how we could prevent a worse one....by outlawing genetic modification of viruses....

Maybe if the next one kills half the planet, people will wise up.

Nah.....not here.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

On more thing that springs to mind....Seniors always vote primarily out of fear...of something.....and fear of death is very high on their list.

In this case the effect might be positive.....but it is often negative....because all you have to do with Seniors is tell them what to fear.....and who to blame....and you will get most of the senior vote if they believe you.

Stan888
Stan888

As bad as Trump may be do y'all really want replace him with a corrupt communist/Democrat?

