Senator Loeffler is More Conservative Than Attila the Hun

Mish

A Loeffler ad for a Georgia senate runoff seat proclaims Loeffler is More Conservative Than Attila the Hun.

Attila the Hun Ad

AJC Comments on the Ad 

In the ad, released Monday, a couple lounging on a couch compare notes about Loeffler’s conservative record backing President Donald Trump before a khaki-wearing actor remarks: “Yep, she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Once, Loeffler was promoted as a candidate who could help win over wavering moderates and independents in Atlanta’s suburbs, particularly on-the-fence women. Now her campaign is tongue-in-cheek comparing Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive, to a murderous despot from the 400s.

It’s a reflection of the dynamics of the messy contest. Loeffler has raced to define herself as the most conservative candidate in the race since Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the seat last year, hoping to prevent U.S. Rep. Doug Collins from outflanking her on the right.

(His campaign swiped at the Hun comparison, saying she thinks “conservatives are grunting, filthy, mass-murdering open borders atheist polygamists.”)

Loeffler faces the four-term congressman and 19 other challengers in a November special election with all candidates on the same ballot, and her route to a spot in a January runoff rests with conservative voters.

The above from the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper.

Senate Runoff Polls

Georgia Senate Runoff Polls 2020-09-21

Poll results from FiveThirtyEight.

Questions Abound

  1. Was Attila the Hun a Conservative?
  2. Who does the ad help?

I  have no idea who that ad helps but one thing is certain: She is not a candidate who could help win over wavering moderates and independents in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Carl_R
Carl_R

Was Atilla the Hun a Conservative? I always thought he was a liberal radical. ;)

Regardless, it seems like a strange ad to run in a year where Conservatives appear poised to be slaughtered.

Tengen
Tengen

This is a consequence of America's fraying social fabric, it's become a badge of honor to be an extremist. Compromise, or even the basic ability to get along well with others, is seen as weakness.

Extremists can expect to do well on both sides of the red/blue divide in the near future, but nobody should hold any illusions that this will end well. Once the real unrest starts, it won't end for a long time.

As sad as all that is, it's still amusing to think of Trump as the arbiter of conservative credentials. I mean, the guy's not even a conservative himself, fiscally or socially!

njbr
njbr

It's back to a pre-literate world where rumor and images displaces fact and reason.

Of course a white-bread farm-girl who is the CEO of her husbands company would claim to be to the right of Attila the Hun.

(psssst..Loeffler donated $750,000 to Restore Our Future, a Super PAC supporting former Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. The National Republican Senatorial Committee received $247,500 from Loeffler and her husband. In May 2020, Sprecher (her husband) gave $1 million to a Trump 2020 reelection super PAC. Who's looking for a big pay-off pay-day now?)

