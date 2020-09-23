Senator Loeffler is More Conservative Than Attila the Hun

Attila the Hun Ad

AJC Comments on the Ad

In the ad, released Monday, a couple lounging on a couch compare notes about Loeffler’s conservative record backing President Donald Trump before a khaki-wearing actor remarks: “Yep, she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Once, Loeffler was promoted as a candidate who could help win over wavering moderates and independents in Atlanta’s suburbs, particularly on-the-fence women. Now her campaign is tongue-in-cheek comparing Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive, to a murderous despot from the 400s.

It’s a reflection of the dynamics of the messy contest. Loeffler has raced to define herself as the most conservative candidate in the race since Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the seat last year, hoping to prevent U.S. Rep. Doug Collins from outflanking her on the right.

(His campaign swiped at the Hun comparison, saying she thinks “conservatives are grunting, filthy, mass-murdering open borders atheist polygamists.”)

Loeffler faces the four-term congressman and 19 other challengers in a November special election with all candidates on the same ballot, and her route to a spot in a January runoff rests with conservative voters.