Senator Graham Insults Blacks, Tries Hard to Lose Election

Mish

Senator Graham (R. S.C.) is going out of his way to lose his Senate election.

Black People Can Go Anywhere if They are Conservative

In a debate with Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison, Lindsey Graham stuck his foot in his mouth with this line: Black People “Can Go Anywhere” in South Carolina if They’re Conservative

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Friday that Black Americans “can go anywhere in this state,” as long as they’re “not liberal.” 

That clip is a bit out of context if you play Graham's full answer.

But here's the expected reaction.

A Reminder

South Carolina Senate Polls

South Carolina Senate Polls 2020-10-12

Nate Silver estimates Graham is a 75-25 Favorite 

I suspect Harrison is in the range of a 33-45% chance, minimum.

Five Reasons Why

  1. The polls are very stale
  2. That Harrison was polling this well early on is a sign of trouble for Graham.
  3. Graham's statements will hurt him.
  4. Fundraising
  5. Coat Tales and Turnout

Points number 4 and 5 may carry the day for Harrison but I will reassess when new polls come in. 

Harrison Shatters Fundraising Record

Note that Jaime Harrison shatters Senate fundraising record for South Carolina race

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison raised a staggering $57 million in the third quarter of this year, shattering the previous record for a Senate candidate as he seeks to unseat GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The haul only increases Harrison's massive financial advantage over Graham, who is seeking a fourth term in the Senate and facing the most competitive reelection race of his career.

Graham has not yet released his third-quarter fundraising totals. He raised $8.4 million in the second quarter and had $15 million in the bank as of June 30. Graham has increasingly signaled that he's in dire financial straits: Late last month, he went on Fox News twice in a single day and implored viewers to donate to his campaign, saying he was "getting overwhelmed."

Harrison has massively outspent Graham in the race. The Democrat's campaign spent $52 million on TV and digital advertising so far this year compared to $19 million for Graham, according to data from Advertising Analytics. Between now and Election Day, Harrison has more than $16 million reserved, while Graham has $4.8 million.

Coat Tails and Turnout

Barring some last minute major gaffe by Biden, Trump will get clobbered in November. 

There is no enthusiasm for Biden, but there is huge negative enthusiasm for Trump. 

If Republican turnout is low, don't be shocked if Harrison wins.

Mish

Comments
No. 1-12
Sechel
Sechel

Graham is the Leonard Zelig of the Republican party he needs to go. He reflects the morals and ethics of the peron he last spoke and golfed with. The end of the clip still sounds bad and not helpful to Graham And everything he said about Trump beore the election he's reverssed himsel on . As soon as McCain died he lost his footing.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Graham needs to go.

Sechel
Sechel

Graham sold his soul .With his friend John McCain gone and Donald Trump elected , Graham came to the realizatino that his electorate was more loyal to Donald Trump than to him so he went golfing with Trump and went full MAGA in bid to survive. There's nothing left of his soul or core values. As I said before he's the Zelig of the GOP.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Graham should go the same way as McCain.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

He represents Strom Thurmond's old seat. Until recently, saying that blacks should have the right to vote.....might have lost Graham votes in SC.

I have plenty to say about Graham...but maybe someone gay who reads this can tell me why southern closeted gay men are often so incredibly toxic the way Graham is......I've often wondered how he can live with himself...such an incredible hypocrite.

Now, moving on.....he had a lot of negative things to say about Trump in 2015-2016......he was completely anti-Trump....and then he completely flip-flopped after the election...when it became obvious he could ride on Trump's bandwagon. So that makes him an unprincipled political animal who will do or say anything to help himself. I put him in the same box with a Pompeo....utterly opportunistic and Machiavellian.

He's tone-deaf to blacks....they were never his constituency....in fact he won because they largely did NOT vote.....which is the only way he wins this one....and I'd say it's a toss-up. About one more really stupid remark like this one is all it will take.

Americans need more gay conservatives like Douglas Murray.

LB412
LB412

This will not hurt him... Except with some folks on Twitter.

Jojo
Jojo

I wouldn't shed a tear if Graham was forced into retirement.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

He reminds me of his predecessor Thurmond, another hypocrite with a dark secret. Maybe not that different, when it comes down to it. South Carolinians have a certain blind spot, perhaps.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Why not show his true colors... he figures he can cheat his way in no matter what.

Sechel
Sechel

Mish--"There is no enthusiasm for Biden, but there is huge negative enthusiasm for Trump."

I'd say it differently Mish. 2020 is a referendum on Trumpism. People want it gone.

Mish-"Barring some last minute major gaffe by Biden, Trump will get clobbered in November."

I've been remarkably impressed. Biden has been known for gaffes. He's been very much on message for months now. It's been Trump who has had gaffe after gaffe. And its not just Biden but he's had help from Pete Buttigeg who is remarkably effective and a fantastic speaker going on FOX and leaving people speechless an dnot being able to rebut.

Covid is on a un uptick in red states and while I think Trump should be gone for several reasons it seems his handling of Covid is issue #1. Covid is Trump's Katrina and he failed.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Lindsey Graham is gay and doesn't want to get outed by Trump. Trump knows it and it is the worst kept secret in Washington. I agree that Graham is trying to lose. Since his friend John McCain died, Graham has strangely embraced Trump like no other Senator. Graham was on the side of McCain when he was alive and hated Trump. What changed ? Trump probably threatened him with a primary candidate and outing his sexuality. Someone or more than one person has gotten to Graham. He clearly wants out now.

Curious-Cat
Curious-Cat

One of many modern day Republicans whose word comes with a "Best Used By" date.

"An honest politician is one who, when he is bought, will stay bought."

Simon Cameron

