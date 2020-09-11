Senate Tie is the Most Likely Outcome

Herkie 1 hr

A 50/50 senate would mean a power sharing plan where the dems would set the agenda one year and the GOP the next, but, no matter who sets the agenda Harris will still be tie breaker so it will be a LOT friendlier legislative branch in 2021 than under Moscow Mitch.

I would take the bet in Montana, Alaska, and one of the Georgia seats. Montana can be very party independent when it comes to their representation in congress. Daines is not as popular as Bullock who in spite of being a dem is quite popular there.

Alaska is a dead heat, that one will be decided by well under 1% of the vote. Basically by a few hundred people, and I do not think Trump's announcement of further oil drilling restrictions off the Florida coast is going to sit well with them up there, if he can do that in Florida he can do it in Alaska also.

The Georgia races for senate are a total mess and most likely will go to run off. Perdue is ahead in polling and Ossoff likely will lose, but the possibility of a monumental black turn out means you should not bet any pink slips on it. Perdue is a first term senator who has attached his fate to Trump the same way Graham did. If Georgia flips blue it will be an anti Trump move and that will take Perdue out.

Loeffler, the appointed republican incumbent, is embroiled in a scandal in which she and her wealthy husband were caught selling stocks (at least $18 million) (Loeffler, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, first began selling stocks on January 24) immediately after a secret briefing briefing for senators well before the public was informed. She is also adamantly (her word not mine) opposed to the black lives matter movement. In a state where half the voters are either black or allies of blacks.

Anyway, this is a mandated race that allows anyone to run and so far Loeffler has a republican that is far to the right of her, loved by Faux News, an ardendt defender of Trump.

And, a few dems also in the running, one is Matt Lieberman, son of Joe, and the other is a black man named Warnock who is very well endorsed and quite popular. The rules say that the winner has to get 50% of the vote and that is not likely to happen for any so there will be a runoff Jan. 5, 2021 between the two top vote getters, I am not sure who the GOP side will be represented by, but the dem is probably going to be Warnock. And that is who I would put my money on. Of course by January the anger and excitement of this election season will have ebbed so the African American turn out may also. But, I think the pro Trump congressman running against Loeffler might well be the GOP to survive and go on to run off. If that is the case he will likely lose after Trump's own devastating loss. Since his only appeal to voters is he has his head so far up Trump's arse he has gone night blind it will be hard for him to win after Biden has already won in a landslide.

But wait WAIT there is more, Joni Earnst is in the battle of her life in Iowa also. And in a landslide type situation the very close races will likely sweep down ballot dems into office with Biden. If there is a 20-30 or more million vote lead for Biden as I expect I think Iowa tips blue and Earnst is out. So Mish, I do agree with your scenario to a tee and that is what I had on my own interactive map, but, it is WAY too close to call and democrats could easily end up with a majority outright in the senate.