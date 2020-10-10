Second Debate Cancelled, Biden Wins by Default

"Not Going to Waste My Time"

Yesterday, Trump announced “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."

Today, NPR reports Thursday's Presidential Debate Canceled After Spat Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns.

"On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually," the commission said in a statement Friday.

"Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15," the commission said.

Organizers said the final debate on Oct. 22 is still scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville with testing, masking and social distancing protocols in place. It will be a one-on-one debate moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker.