TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Second Debate Cancelled, Biden Wins by Default

Mish

Trump refuses to do a virtual debate so the sponsors formally cancelled the event.

"Not Going to Waste My Time"

Yesterday, Trump announced “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."

Today, NPR reports Thursday's Presidential Debate Canceled After Spat Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns.

"On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually," the commission said in a statement Friday.

"Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15," the commission said.

Organizers said the final debate on Oct. 22 is still scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville with testing, masking and social distancing protocols in place. It will be a one-on-one debate moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker.

Victory by Default

Trump desperately needed a debate knockout. Anything else was a loss.

Not showing up was a big loss.

Instead, Biden will conduct a Town Hall style meeting virtually and Trump will campaign in person in Florida.

In other news, Trump warns Iran not to "f*** around with us"  

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Jojo
Jojo

In other, other news:

South Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight
Democrat Jaime Harrison called for GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to be tested for coronavirus before they debated Friday night, but Graham balked at the demand.
10/09/2020 09:25 PM EDT

South Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight
South Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight

Democrat Jaime Harrison called for GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to be tested for coronavirus before they debated Friday night, but Graham balked at the demand.

Realist
Realist

Trump is having a meltdown in front of the entire world. (Proud boys, stand by. Your President will need you soon.)

Greggg
Greggg

Mish, remember when he skipped the debate in 2016 and went to his own rally? Watch Trafalgar polls, they predicted the upset last election. Still voting for Ron Paul. Off party voting accounted for 6.9% in the last presidential election.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

Cowpoke

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Mish

by

Galfer1

Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Trump again blames China for unleashing Covid on the world. VP Pence did the same.

Mish

by

Raj Kumar

Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would take place virtually. Trump said no.

Mish

by

RunnerDan

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

The Stock Market and Gold are Up, Why?

Let's investigate claims as to why the market does this or that.

Mish

by

RunnerDan

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

TonGut

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

thedano1

Not Clear to Bernanke that Stock Prices are Wildly Overvalued

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke chimes in today with more of his typical silliness.

Mish

by

RunnrDan