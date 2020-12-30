TheStreet
Rupert Murdoch Turns on Trump in a Scathing NY Post Attack

Mish

The New York Post editorial board ripped Trump on a front-page blast no doubt with owner Rupert Murdoch's approval.

Stop the Insanity

Please consider Give it up, Mr. President — For Your Sake and the Nation’s.

Mr. President, it’s time to end this dark charade.

You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing. To take just two examples: Your campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, and you lost by 87 more votes. Georgia did two recounts of the state, each time affirming Biden’s win. These ballots were counted by hand, which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy.

Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.

We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.

Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5.

If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.

Trump the Anarchist

Given the Post was something like 1000-to-0 in support of Trump, "Stop the Insanity" is quite the headline.

The reference to January 5 regards the two Georgia Senate runoff races.

The Post is concerned and rightfully so about the "burn it all down" attitude of some Republicans.

Burn it All Down

Please consider Gohmert Suit May Force Pence's Hand in Effort to Overturn Trump's Defeat. 

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and President Donald Trump's defeated electors from Arizona may force Vice President Mike Pence to publicly pick a side in Trump’s bid to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Gohmert and a handful of the would-be electors sued Pence in federal court on Monday in a long-shot bid to throw out the rules that govern Congress' counting of electoral votes next week. It’s an effort they hope will permit Pence — who is tasked with leading the Jan. 6 session of the House and Senate — to simply ignore President-elect Joe Biden's electors and count Trump's losing slates instead. 

The lawsuit asserts that the 1887 law known as the Electoral Count Act, the vague statute that has long governed the electoral vote counting process with minimal drama, unconstitutionally binds Pence from exercising total authority to choose which votes to count. 

"Under the Twelfth Amendment, Defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of the electoral votes for a given state, and where there are competing slates of electors, or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes, or whether none, shall be counted," the suit contends.

Absurd Suit Headed Nowhere

Gohmert's absurd lawsuit is of course headed nowhere. The House would not go along, nor would any Republican Senator with a shred of integrity. Ted Cruz might be amusing, if the absurdity lingers long enough. 

Regardless, the lawsuit is part of the effort to get fence in and humiliate anyone not 100% committed to Trumpian Kool-Aid.

Note that Republicans have threatened to run alternate candidates against any House or Senate member who does not stand with Trump. 

Such actions would further rip the party for the sole benefit of Trump's ego and the Democrats.  

Aiding the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi's spending agenda is indeed insane. And that is precisely why Rupert Murdoch has had enough.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-12
njbr
njbr

British variant of covid found in younger Colorado man with no history of travel.

Incompetence and wilful ignorance has a price.

Yet people struggle to keep a guy who doesn't care about doing the job in office. Guy who doesn't care about doing his job fights to keep job. Biggest economic and health crisis in decades.

You should be asking, why?

Apparently Murdoch is.

simbit
simbit

Murdoch was always a gutless gambler, waits till the second favourite has broken a leg before changing his pick... Aussie wanker.

shamrock
shamrock

If the vice president can pick whichever electors he wants then what would be the point of ever holding another election? Change the ballots to "yes" or "no" on the v.p. selected candidate? Welcome to Russia i guess.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The scumbag republican psyche consists of "rule or ruin" mentality. It was pointed out by Lincoln on February 27, 1860 and nothing seems to have changed in 156 years.

"Your purpose, then, plainly stated, is that you will destroy the Government, unless you be allowed to construe and enforce the Constitution as you please, on all points in dispute between you and us. You will rule or ruin in all events."

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Ha, ha. Putting on my "middle eastern thinking cap" (a proven method to find the most convoluted reason for anything in the news), could it be that Murdoch knows that Trump is gonna start his own CNN instead of tagging on to one of Murdoch's properties? And this is a start of the competition? Yessssss, that must be it!

We're watching the 2nd season of a great TV show, or any "Surprise Blockbuster II" movie - after new, hack writers have been hired: Boring and plot holes bigger than the plot, itself.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I got the vaccine today. The Moderna. So far the only side effect I’ve noticed is that it seems to have given me an overwhelming thirst for a cold beer. I’m treating that prophylactically with Shiner Bock,

Tengen
Tengen

Murdoch can't be happy about Trump's attacks on Fox News, so this is almost certainly payback. Rupert always seemed like a vindictive guy.

Realist
Realist

So after 1438 days of Trump "insanity" they decide to speak up with 22 days to go. How brave of them. LOL!

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Mish,
You are late to the party.
This was 2 days ago.
Eternity in the news cycle.

Mandelabra
Mandelabra

Jeez dude. More Trump ranting? Has the market done anything worth mentioning?

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Mish, what are the best defense contractor stocks to have when the bi-partisan neocons get the wars going again? Is that why there had been “unexplained” extraordinary XON call option buying lately?

Realist
Realist

41 year old Republican congressman elect, Luke Letlow, has passed away after contracting Covid. He was being treated with remdesivir and steroids.

