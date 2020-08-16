Republicans are in a No-Win Position on the Post Office

Concerns mount over delayed mail and possible election fraud.

Postmaster Called to Testify Before Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) set a Hearing on August 24 for Postmaster Louis DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the postal service Board of Governors, to appear.

DeJoy, a Republican donor, is the first postmaster general in decades without prior experience at the Postal Service. He eliminated overtime and removed sorting machines that led to delays in many cities.

“Alarmingly, the postmaster general…has acted as an accomplice in the president’s campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail,” the Democrats said in a statement. In a 10-page letter sent Friday to Mr. DeJoy, Democratic lawmakers gave the postmaster until Aug. 21 to produce documents related to the delays. The planned hearing would be held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Democrats Sponsor a Bill

That would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020, until the end of the Covid-19 emergency or Jan. 1, 2021.

That forbids the closure or consolidation of any post office, the reduction of facility hours, ending overtime pay for workers or other steps that would prevent the Postal Service from meeting its service standards.

Forbids any change that would delay mail or increase the volume of undelivered mail.

Greatest Rigged Election in History

Rigged for Whom?

Trumpian Illogical Deals

President Trump said mail-in voting would lead to the greatest rigged election in history.

Yet, Trump also said he would approve billions of dollars in funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as part of a coronavirus relief package if Democrats make concessions on certain White House priorities.

"Sure, if they gave us what we want. And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want," Trump said during a news conference, as reported by The Hill.

President Willing to Accept Fraud

One does not or at least should not be willing to accept "the greatest rigged election in history" for other concessions.

Yet, this is the kind of deal Trump repeatedly is willing to make.

Huawei Revisited

Recall Trump's claim of major security concerns over Huawei's 5-G phone software. Yet the president was willing to allow Huawei software if China would buy more soybeans.

What kind of sense does that make?

Something either is a security risk or isn't. And if it is. you do not bargain it away for soybeans or in Covid negotiations.

Lies or Stupidity?

There are only two possibilities in play.

Trump is a liar. Trump is stupid enough to bargain away genuine security concerns to make a deal.

Is it #1, #2, or both?

Senators Favoring More USPS Support

Tom Carper (D-Del.)

Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Susan Collins ( R-Maine )

) Steve Daines ( R-Mont .)

.) Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Doug Jones (D-Ala.)

Lisa Murkowski ( R-Alaska )

) Pat Roberts ( R-Kan. )

) Dan Sullivan ( R-Alaska )

) Jon Tester (D-Mont.)

Those are stated views. It is a certainty that all Democrats and at least 5 Republicans favor more money for the USPS.

No Win Position

Assume Democrats pass a bill funding the post office.

What are Republicans going to do? Yep, they can reject it. But at what cost?

Alternatively, Republicans can agree to a deal and then Trump could veto it.

Who does that help?

Foolish Ploy

This is yet another foolish Trumpian ploy poised to backfire spectacularly.

For what?

Trump has plenty of room to attack Kamala Harris. Instead Republicans are caught defending the indefensible in amazingly hypocritical ways.

Trump's Strange Position on Florida

Trump's position on Florida was so strange even Fox News questioned it.

Possible Election Theft in Florida

Supposedly Florida is "Safe and Secure, Tried and True" and OK for mail-in votes while no other state is.

But what if the votes do not get counted?

As Trump accurately states, it would be the "greatest Rigged Election in history."

Mish