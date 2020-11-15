Republican Leaders Refuse Last Chance Plot to Flip Electors

Kiss goodbye to the plot to use state electors to overturn the election.

Last Chance Plot Goes Down the Drain

Any semblance of misguided hope Trump would remain president was just flushed down the drain.

Republican leaders in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin throw cold water on ploy to flip electors to Trump

Republican leaders in Michigan and three other critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won't participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state's electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State by State Reality

Arizona : "I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven't heard of anything — I don't see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors," said Rusty Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker, who says he's been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. "They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people."

: "I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven't heard of anything — I don't see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors," said Rusty Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker, who says he's been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. "They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people." Michigan : Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told radio station WJR on Friday, “It is not the expectation that our analysis will result in any change in the outcome.”

: Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told radio station WJR on Friday, “It is not the expectation that our analysis will result in any change in the outcome.” Pennsylvania : "The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state's presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election," top Republican legislative leaders, state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, wrote in an October op-ed.

: "The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state's presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election," top Republican legislative leaders, state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, wrote in an October op-ed. Wisconsin: The Republican leader of Wisconsin's Assembly, Robin Vos, has long dismissed the idea, and his spokesperson, Kit Beyer, said he stood by that position on Thursday.

Half-Baked Theory

The theory is rooted in the fact that the U.S. Constitution grants state legislatures the power to decide how electors are chosen. Each state already has passed laws that delegate this power to voters and appoint electors for whichever candidate wins the state on Election Day. The only opportunity for a state legislature to then get involved with electors is a provision in federal law allowing it if the actual election "fails." The problem, legal experts note, is that the result of the election is not in any way unclear. Biden won all the states at issue. It's hard to argue the election "failed" when Trump's own Department of Homeland Security reported it was not tampered with and was "the most secure in American history." There has been no finding of widespread fraud or problems in the vote count, which shows Biden leading Trump by more than 5 million votes nationally.

Georgia and Wisconsin Recounts

Trump is entitled to a recount in Georgia and Wisconsin. He is due those. But recounts needing this many vote changes are futile.

Note that Georgia Recount Yields Few Changes in Vote Totals

Some 48 of the state’s 159 counties have finished their examination of the ballots with either no change or minor shifts -- differences of fewer than five votes in some instances, they said. Four counties that have finished their retallies reported having no changes. Biden won the first count by over 14,000 votes. Election officials on Saturday started auditing almost 5 million ballots. The Trump campaign has said it’s found widespread voting irregularities but has cited little evidence to substantiate its claims. An online Atlanta television station, WXIA or 11 Alive, reported on Friday that a ballot the campaign said had been cast by a man, James E. Blalock, who died in 2006 had in fact been cast by his elderly widow, who has always used her married name -- Mrs James E. Blalock -- to vote.

Delusion Will Continue



Will this stop delusional thinking?

Amusingly, not a chance.

Note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Pennsylvania and Michigan residents to call state lawmakers and urge them to intervene.

Trump Will Not Concede

Trump will not concede. So what?

Now that the state elector path was flushed down the toilet, the fallback delusion is the Supreme Court will decide the election for Trump.

No it won't. It is absurd to believe the court will throw out ballots because Trump supporters claim they were not close enough to watch the count.

I have my doubts the Supreme Court accepts any cases Trump loses in lower courts. Even if one assumes the court will not take late votes in Pennsylvania, there are not enough of them to matter.

If you seriously believe Trump will prevail, you have TDS Type II. Unfortunately, there is no known cure.

Mish