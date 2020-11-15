TheStreet
Republican Leaders Refuse Last Chance Plot to Flip Electors

Mish

Kiss goodbye to the plot to use state electors to overturn the election.

Last Chance Plot Goes Down the Drain

Any semblance of misguided hope Trump would remain president was just flushed down the drain.

Republican leaders in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin throw cold water on ploy to flip electors to Trump

Republican leaders in Michigan and three other critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won't participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state's electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State by State Reality

  • Arizona: "I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven't heard of anything — I don't see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors," said Rusty Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker, who says he's been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. "They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people."
  • Michigan: Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told radio station WJR on Friday, “It is not the expectation that our analysis will result in any change in the outcome.”
  • Pennsylvania: "The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state's presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election," top Republican legislative leaders, state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, wrote in an October op-ed. 
  • Wisconsin: The Republican leader of Wisconsin's Assembly, Robin Vos, has long dismissed the idea, and his spokesperson, Kit Beyer, said he stood by that position on Thursday. 

Half-Baked Theory

The theory is rooted in the fact that the U.S. Constitution grants state legislatures the power to decide how electors are chosen. Each state already has passed laws that delegate this power to voters and appoint electors for whichever candidate wins the state on Election Day. The only opportunity for a state legislature to then get involved with electors is a provision in federal law allowing it if the actual election "fails."

The problem, legal experts note, is that the result of the election is not in any way unclear. Biden won all the states at issue. It's hard to argue the election "failed" when Trump's own Department of Homeland Security reported it was not tampered with and was "the most secure in American history." There has been no finding of widespread fraud or problems in the vote count, which shows Biden leading Trump by more than 5 million votes nationally.

Georgia and Wisconsin Recounts

Trump is entitled to a recount in Georgia and Wisconsin. He is due those. But recounts needing this many vote changes are futile.

Note that Georgia Recount Yields Few Changes in Vote Totals

Some 48 of the state’s 159 counties have finished their examination of the ballots with either no change or minor shifts -- differences of fewer than five votes in some instances, they said. Four counties that have finished their retallies reported having no changes.  Biden won the first count by over 14,000 votes. Election officials on Saturday started auditing almost 5 million ballots.

The Trump campaign has said it’s found widespread voting irregularities but has cited little evidence to substantiate its claims.

An online Atlanta television station, WXIA or 11 Alive, reported on Friday that a ballot the campaign said had been cast by a man, James E. Blalock, who died in 2006 had in fact been cast by his elderly widow, who has always used her married name -- Mrs James E. Blalock -- to vote.

Delusion Will Continue

Will this stop delusional thinking?

Amusingly, not a chance.

Note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Pennsylvania and Michigan residents to call state lawmakers and urge them to intervene. 

Trump Will Not Concede

Trump will not concede. So what?

Now that the state elector path was flushed down the toilet, the fallback delusion is the Supreme Court will decide the election for Trump.

No it won't. It is absurd to believe the court will throw out ballots because Trump supporters claim they were not close enough to watch the count. 

I have my doubts the Supreme Court accepts any cases Trump loses in lower courts. Even if one assumes the court will not take late votes in Pennsylvania, there are not enough of them to matter. 

If you seriously believe Trump will prevail, you have TDS Type II. Unfortunately, there is no known cure.

Mish

Comments (27)
No. 1-12
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

If any had agreed they would effectively be doing a coup. No need for election anymore, just the start of a civil war: Cities vs rural. You know how that would end.

One-armed Economist
One-armed Economist

The only "victory" Trump is providing is cover for ANTI-DEMOCRATIC Tyrants to follow Trump's bogus claims BS and wrongly claim to power themselves.

Trump, I appreciate the laugh, but you're starting to get deeply into anti-American harm.

Jmurr
Jmurr

It’s over. Please just focus on winning the 2 GA senate seats.

Sechel
Sechel

It's become increasingly clear that Trump's plots will fail. His lawyers have all quit , cases are all being thrown out and a precedent known as "Purcell" means that judges will not want to change the rules during or after an election. Challenges to the rules should be brought up before hand. The theory is that voters have a right to know what the rules are.

What's also seems clear is that there will be on transition and Biden's team will be hobbled one they assume the White house. Mitch McConnell and his Senate Republicans are either too afraid of Trump's base or simply lack the power to rein him in. I thought Biden's team might go to court and get a Mandamus which is a court order forcing a public official to do their job. On the surface it would seem slam dunk but judges tend to show deference to government bureaus and of course Trump could appeal and before we know it, its January 20th.

Sechel
Sechel

I don't think this is about winning but engaging in a scorched earth defense and fighting to the end so Trump can tell his base the election was stolen. The base will readily consume it and it sets Trump up or his next grift. Additionally conceding is simply not in Trump's vocabulary. He's used the courts this way his whole life.

Trump will fight to the end, but he'll most likely go to Mar-a-largo over Christmas and never return.

Realist
Realist

What an embarrassment for America. The world is laughing at Trump and his cronies as they attempt to cling to power after losing the election. It's both pathetic and dangerous. Next will come dozens of pardons for his criminal associates, family members, and of course, himself. What a shit hole country. America was once a shining example of hope for the world. How far it has fallen.

Biden is going to have an even tougher time cleaning up this mess, compared to the last mess he inherited.

Realist
Realist

On a positive note: China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand just completed a new trade agreement RCEP, which reduces trade barriers between those countries. Nice to see someone making progress in trade.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump eats the chess pieces. He isn’t playing 3 or 4 dimensional chess. Just munching the pieces.

numike
numike

Trump to Rush Drilling Leases in Arctic Before Biden Takes Over
Trump to Rush Drilling Leases in Arctic Before Biden Takes Over

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is advancing plans to auction drilling rights in the U.S. Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has vowed to block oil exploration in the rugged Alaska wilderness.The Interior Department is set to issue a formal “call for nominations” as soon as Monday, kick-starting a final effort to get input on what tracts to auction inside the refuge’s 1.56-million-acre coastal plain. The plans were described by two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named detailing administration strategy.Biden has pledged to permanently protect the refuge, saying drilling there would be a “big disaster.” But those efforts could be complicated if the Trump administration sells drilling rights first. Formally issued oil and gas leases on federal land are government contracts that can’t be easily yanked.The U.S. Geological Survey has estimated the refuge’s coastal plain might hold between 4.3 billion and 11.8 billion barrels of technically recoverable crude. Yet it’s unclear how many oil companies would have the appetite to mount costly operations in the remote Arctic wilderness amid low crude prices, steep public opposition, and regulatory uncertainty. Major U.S. banks have sworn off financing Arctic drilling projects, and conservationists are also pressuring oil executives to rule out work in the region.Truly WildEnvironmentalists argue Arctic oil development imperils one of the country’s last truly wild places -- a swath of northeast Alaska populated by polar bears, caribou, and more than 200 species of birds.The Trump administration is also fast-tracking a proposal to conduct 3-D seismic surveys inside the refuge before Jan. 20. The surveys can help pinpoint possible underground oil reserves, but environmentalists warn they are large industrial operations that threaten polar bears hidden in snow-covered dens.Oil companies that buy leases in the refuge might never get the opportunity to use them while Biden is in the White House. Even if leases are sold and issued before Jan. 20, companies will need permits governing air pollution, animal harm, water usage and rights of way that the new administration could stall or deny.Congress mandated the Interior Department hold two auctions of coastal plain oil leases before Dec. 22, 2024. But environmentalists, states and indigenous groups have already mounted legal challenges against the leasing plan. Any victory by the conservationists or settlement with the Biden administration requiring more environmental review could jeopardize leases.Interior Department representatives didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The “call for nominations” will help Interior’s Bureau of Land Management decide the contours of an auction. The agency still must issue a formal “notice of sale” before holding one.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Just because there is evil in the White House does not mean that all Republicans are evil, nor that they will participate in the creation of an un-elected dictatorship.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Trump notwithstanding, I don't give a F- about what the rest of the world thinks.

Trump notwithstanding, why would Madison have included a potential "ploy" into the constitution?

Newsflash for those who flunked middle school civics: it's a republic, not a democracy.

njbr
njbr

For those who say "lockdowns don't work"...

New coronavirus cases in France have plummeted after two weeks of a nationwide lockdown, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

Health officials reported about 23,794 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down from 33,172 on Thursday — and less than half of the 60,486 new cases reported last Friday.

Hospitalizations for the virus also dropped sharply, with just 24 people in the entire country — one of Europe’s hardest-hit — admitted to the hospital on Friday, compared to 737 on Thursday. The number of patients going into intensive care fell to just four from 96 on Thursday.

However, health officials reported an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths, with the country’s seven-day moving average of the death toll increasing by 15 to 575 — a level last seen at the end of April during the first lockdown.

New COVID-19 cases plummet in France during second week of lockdown
New COVID-19 cases plummet in France during second week of lockdown

Health officials reported about 23,794 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down from 33,172 on Thursday -- and less than half of the 60,486 new cases reported last Friday.

