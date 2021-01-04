TheStreet
Republican Civil War as Trump Attacks the Surrender Caucus

Mish

A Republican Civil War is in full swing following a leaked phone call and a Tweet storm by Trump attacking Senator Cotton.

Surrender Caucus 

Never Forget

In that Tweet Trump went after Senator Tom Cotton, one of his staunchest allies. Even Cotton has had enough. 

Senator Ted Cruz on Trump's  Sinking Ship

Senator Ron Johnson on Trump's Sinking Ship

Civil War Lines

The Wall Street Journal accurately comments the Lines Are Drawn for a Republican Civil War

Mr. Trump is setting up this week as a dramatic test of loyalty to him in the form of his last-ditch effort to overturn the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, and his core supporters will be rallying in Washington to underscore the point. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, who aspire to lead the Trump army whenever Mr. Trump isn’t there to do so himself, have engineered a scenario in which each of their colleagues will have to go on record either favoring or opposing the president’s effort to reverse the election.

Meantime, the party’s broader splits are coming to the surface. The president rang in the New Year by tweeting that his party’s second-ranking senator, Mr. Thune, who has an 85% lifetime congressional-vote approval rating from the American Conservative Union, should be unseated by one of the president’s personal favorites, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Mr. Trump essentially ran for president in 2016 as an independent populist, with no use for a Republican establishment that largely opposed him. Upon prevailing, he turned the party away from traditional conservative principles of free trade, lower government spending and limited executive authority and toward more of a working-class agenda.

Now, with the Trump presidency near its end, the inevitable struggle over which path the party takes from here is under way.

Trump Attacks Senator Thune

Rule Number One

One is never allowed to disagree with Trump on literally anything. 

Understanding Ted Cruz

Trump's core followers include Senator Ted Cruz who without a doubt understands the actions Trump has taken are unwise, unconstitutional, and will split the party.

Why?

Ted Cruz must believe this is his chance to lead the Republican party. Tom Cotton was in the battle until he could take it no more. 

Meanwhile, in Georgia

Here are some interesting comments from Georgia Republicans as reported by CNN.

  • “That phone call did absolutely nothing to help, you know, drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue,” Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN. “I was disappointed and quite honestly, I can't imagine anyone on that staff encouraging that call or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject.” 
  • “No one has any rational reason to believe it will go well,” said one Georgia Republican. “The likelihood of a total, complete, absolute shit show is off the charts. If disaster is avoided, it will be sheer dumb luck.” 

Related Articles

  1. Trump Sues Georgia Sec of State Over Leaked Phone Call
  2. Democrats are In the Lead in Both Georgia Senate Races

Regarding point #1: Asking an election official to “find” (manufacture) votes is a clear a case of election fraud. 

Also regarding point #1: It takes a lawyer to file a lawsuit. This suit is completely without foundation. 

In Georgia, the recording of a conversation is legal is one party to the conversation consents. And it is admissible at trial. Raffensperger is completely in the right. 

There should be disciplinary action against Trump's lawyers for filing the lawsuit.  

Regarding point #2: Trump's antics are increasingly likely to cost Republicans both Senate seats in Georgia. See the link for more details.

Question of the Day 

Mish 

Comments (11)
No. 1-9
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

“What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Johnson1
Johnson1

Gold rising today. Look at the M1 money supply. How do we not start seeing some serious inflation? Add another 1 trillion to this with the current stimulus and we doubled the M1 supply in 1 year. The M1 supply has increased from 1.5 trillion in 2010 to probably 8 trillion now.

Johnson1
Johnson1

The Government has sent my family almost $5k this year. Good to be an American!

Mish
Mish

Editor

The polls provide a snapshot with a margin of error. The main problem is the margin of error is way larger than reported.

Mish
Mish

Editor

M1 and gold are totally unrelated

njbr
njbr

I think that Cruz and associates are rather naive about how things would go if Trump were in office for 4 more years with the spineless Republican party. Would there be room for a guy like Cruz in Trump's America?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I guess my question is how long can Trump get away with his shit-stirring.? Once the inauguration comes, and he’s finally out, will we have to listen to his ridiculous Tweets for 4 more years?

Will he have rallies every month somewhere? As he raises money to.....do what? Pay his lawyers?

He is definitely of the opinion that the more he keeps telling the same lies, the more people believe them. I’m not sure how much more Trump BS the country can take.

One-armed Economist
One-armed Economist

As I said before, dare I say, does it not concern people that this nut job has the nuclear football?

This guy has been through ZERO stages of death (parting with) things. 10ish weeks have done nothing for him.

Mish
Mish

Editor

To address unrelated question

How are Gold and Money Supply Related?

How are Gold and Money Supply Related?
How are Gold and Money Supply Related?

M2 Money Supply is surging. Will gold follow?

