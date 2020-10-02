TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

Mish

Dear Trump Supporters I have Questions

  1. Did Trump repeal and replace Obamacare with something much better and cheaper?
  2. Did Mexico pay for the wall?
  3. Did Trump balance the budget?
  4. Did Trump bring home the troops in Syria, Afghanistan, or Iraq?
  5. Did Trump eliminate the trade deficit?
  6. Did USMCA improve upon NAFTA?
  7. Did Trump improve upon TTP?
  8. Did Trump label China a currency manipulator?
  9. Did Trump rebuild the country's infrastructure?
  10. Was Trump phenomenal for women?
  11. Has Trump done more for the African American community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln?
  12. Did Trump drain the swamp?
  13. Did Trump's tariffs bring back manufacturing jobs?
  14. On 4/14/2011 Trump said "I look very much forward to showing my financials, because they are huge." Did he?

Greatest Trump Quotes

https://www.shortlist.com/news/most-ridiculous-trump-quotes-ever

Comments (45)
No. 1-15
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

(sound of birds chirping)

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

(tumbleweeds)

threeblindmice
threeblindmice

No and no. Trump is a charlatan. HOWEVER, some 20-40% of the Dem party is in the thrall of CRT, which undermines our founding principles, evidence, reason, justice, capitalism, education and interracial relations. And Biden has no spine to resist his left wing (unlike, say, a Bloomberg or perhaps Klobuchar could have). America can survive Trump. I'm not sure we can survive the Zinn/1619/Kendization of our country.

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

Is Trump better than Biden? Yes.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

What about bringing back coal?

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

In all fairness, tRump did label China a currency manipulator around the end of last year (I believe). But then he laughed so hard when Mnuchin suggested to him to look into the mirror.

grwiebke
grwiebke

Of course not (on all 14), but does it make Biden a better choice?

nlightn
nlightn

It really doesn't matter to any of the Tumpalina supporters.

All they care about is that he continually reflect and mirror their emotionally immature stances on race and hatred.

In their small minds that is a victory. What they don't comprehend is why they call it "his base". Yo,..Trumpalina supporters they call you his base because he's standing on you.

Of course ,...in any other individuals know, who has normal functioning active alive and firing at optimum brain neurons,...Trumpalina is a little boy that has not outgrown his temper tantrums and (for a while) has gotten away with it.

Looks like life just handed Trumpaloina a reality card.

TCW
TCW

It doesn't matter, Biden will turn us into Cuba. Do you actually believe anything that Biden says? He tried to do something about healthcare and McCain blocked it. I can't believe so many want a hard turn to socialism. No telling how much could have been accomplished had congress worked with him.

The Watchman
The Watchman

Mish, are you doing the Biden list tomorrow, out of fairness??

Sechel
Sechel

I think the question to day is how does Trump's contracting the virus impact his re-election. Not only does Trump have a duty to keep the country safe but he has a duty to keep his staff and himself safe to protect the country. It clearly looks like not only has he not adequately protected the country but he exposed himself and his team unnecessarily. There was minimal social distancing and use of masks.

Trump's answer he gets tested daily. Well a negative pregnancy test is no substitue for birth control just like a covi test is no substute for social distancing and ask wearing

numike
numike

Mel Carnahan beat John Ashcroft in the 2000 Missouri Senate race despite the handicap of being dead for 3 weeks.

skeptic16
skeptic16

No, Trump failed on all these things. But either Trump or Biden are going to be elected next month. As bad as he is, Trump is the lesser of two evils.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

What about Donnie Fatso's claim about ending the War on Christmas? Is he going to toss Melanie under the bus?

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Covid, in Quarantine

Trump and his wife are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid. This is an update.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

In a Fiery Tweetstorm, Ann Coulter Blasts Trump Over Taxes

Liberals are shocked to discover something in common with Ann Coulter.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Trump Says Taxes are "Fake News": He Has an Easy Way to Prove It

Are Trump's taxes fake news? That's what Trump says.

Mish

by

nlightn

Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

Airlines are slated to layoff tens of thousands of workers on October 1.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Death of the Department Stores and the Alleged Retail Recovery

Department stores have been in a death spiral for years. Covid accelerated the trend.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

2nd High-Quality Poll Has Biden Ahead By 9 In Pennsylvania

ABC/WaPo puts Biden up by 9 in Pennsylvania.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Income Declines But Spending Up as Stimulus Runs Out

Real Disposable Income Declined but Spending Rose in August

Mish

by

JoeyBeans

What Happens if Trump Refuses to Leave?

Trump will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Mish

by

El Capitano

Election 2020 What States are In Play?

I was mocked on Twitter today for saying "Georgia was in play". Is it?

Mish

by

FactsonJoe