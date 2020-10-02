Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters
Mish
Dear Trump Supporters I have Questions
- Did Trump repeal and replace Obamacare with something much better and cheaper?
- Did Mexico pay for the wall?
- Did Trump balance the budget?
- Did Trump bring home the troops in Syria, Afghanistan, or Iraq?
- Did Trump eliminate the trade deficit?
- Did USMCA improve upon NAFTA?
- Did Trump improve upon TTP?
- Did Trump label China a currency manipulator?
- Did Trump rebuild the country's infrastructure?
- Was Trump phenomenal for women?
- Has Trump done more for the African American community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln?
- Did Trump drain the swamp?
- Did Trump's tariffs bring back manufacturing jobs?
- On 4/14/2011 Trump said "I look very much forward to showing my financials, because they are huge." Did he?
Greatest Trump Quotes
https://www.shortlist.com/news/most-ridiculous-trump-quotes-ever