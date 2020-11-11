TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Postal Worker Admits His Pennsylvania Ballot Tampering Claim Was a Lie

Mish

A postal worker recants his claim that a Pennsylvania post office backdated ballots.

Project Veritas Claim on Backdated Ballots Blows Up

A Pennsylvania postal worker whose claims have been cited by top Republicans as potential evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he fabricated the allegations, according to three officials briefed on the investigation and a statement from a House congressional committee.

Richard Hopkins’s claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in a letter to the Justice Department calling for a federal investigation. Attorney General William Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud before results are certified, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy.

The Erie postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, called the allegations “100% false” in a Facebook post and said they were made “by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times.”

Hopkins’s allegations, without his name, were first aired last week by Project Veritas, an organization that uses deceptive tactics to expose what it says is bias and corruption in the mainstream media. Hopkins agreed to attach his name to the allegations late last week. He was instantly celebrated by Trump supporters.

Surprised? I'm Not

The idea that a postmaster would instruct employees to backdate ballots is smacks of a lie right from the start.

Project Veritas ran with it anyway. 

When you randomly throw enough sh*t into the wind some of it is bound to stick in your own face.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-4
RonJ
RonJ

Hopkins said he didn't recant.

AshH
AshH

I'm confused. I thought the guy came out last night and said he didn't recant his claims. What the heck is going on?

jcneall
jcneall

Fake news

Jimdog
Jimdog

Mish, you need to check your facts, this was fake news from the Washington compost. Your hate for Trump exceeds your poor and quick judgement.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Desperation Sets in With Trump Lawsuits

Mish

by

FromBrussels

The Election is Over, Economically and Politically, What's Next?

Like it or not, the election is over. An overwhelming majority think their side won, but Biden will be in the White House. What's next?

Mish

by

CEOoftheSOFA

Contact Tracing is a Huge Success So Why Won't The US Use It?

Singapore and Australia are among the countries successfully using contract tracing. The US is reluctant.

Mish

by

fla56

Milan Crematory Can't Keep Up With the Deaths

Milan is under lockdown since Friday as Covid returned with a vengeance.

Mish

by

RonJ

Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

It's over but the delusion continues.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine is 90% Effective, Stocks Surge

The DOW is up 1,000 points on news of better than expected results from a covid vaccine test.

Mish

by

xTerry

El Paso Shut Down as 10 Mobile Morgues Fill Up

Mish

by

Carl_R

24 States Reach Their Highest Level of Covid Hospitalizations

Mish

by

Lance Manly

Trump's Final Big Lie and a Crisis of Character

Trump is down to his last set of lies, as president.

Mish

by

nertak

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Trump proclaimed victory. Many Republicans chastised him for doing so.

Mish

by

BllPlk